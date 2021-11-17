Dolomite Market will Surpass US$ 5.28 Bn by 2031 as Application in Cement Sector Grows by 4.4% CAGR: Future Market Insights

- The latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides detailed insights into factors enabling sales in the global dolomite market. It also uncovers factors affecting demand for dolomite across various segment in terms of material type and end use. The dolomite industry analysis by FMI is intended at offering insights into winning strategies adopted by the leading market players through 2031.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per FMI, the global dolomite market is expected to surpass US$ 3.41 Bn in 2021. Surging application across glass & ceramics, pharmaceuticals, and mining & metallurgy industries is propelling the demand for dolomite.

Sales of dolomite will pick up pace in the cement industry. The extensive use of dolomite in the manufacturing of high-mechanical-strength concrete owing to its higher surface hardness, density, and good weathering resistance will steer growth in the market through the assessment period.

Government push to infrastructure expansion in countries such as China, the U.S., and India is expected to create lucrative opportunities for sales of dolomite. Driven by this, the dolomite market is projected to reach US$ 5.28 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Dolomite applications are increasing across the chemical industry for neutralizing the acidity and pH level, of chemicals. In agriculture sector, it is used as a fertilizer, especially for the cultivation of fruits and vegetables with higher seeds quantity to suffice their calcium and magnesium requirement.

Rising government emphasis on increasing agricultural output is estimated to spur dolomite sales. On account of its application across diverse end-use application, the dolomite market is expected to register a year-on-year growth of 4.4% in 2021.

As per the material type, the calcined dolomites segment is projected to register year-over-year growth of 4% in 2021. Growing applications in scorifiers and refractory lining protectors across iron & steel industry is the factor facilitating the growth in the segment.

"Dolomite helps in reducing carbon emission during cement production. This attribute is encouraging numerous cement manufacturers to shift their preference from using limestone to dolomite in order to achieve their sustainability goals. This is expected to favor the growth in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Dolomites Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to emerge as the most remunerative market in North America , creating an absolute incremental opportunity of US$ 650.7 Mn by 2021.

, creating an absolute incremental opportunity of by 2021. China is anticipated to account for 71.7% of the largest revenue share in East Asia , projecting sales at 4.8% CAGR over the assessment period.

is anticipated to account for 71.7% of the largest revenue share in , projecting sales at 4.8% CAGR over the assessment period. South Korea and Japan are forecast to collectively account for around 28.3% of the overall sales in the East Asia dolomite market through 2031.

and are forecast to collectively account for around 28.3% of the overall sales in the dolomite market through 2031. India is projected to register a swift growth in South Asia & Pacific, surging at year-on-year of 3.9% in 2021.

is projected to register a swift growth in & Pacific, surging at year-on-year of 3.9% in 2021. In terms of end use, the mining & metallurgy segment is expected to account for a significant share in the market, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing production of glass & ceramics and growing demand for water & sludge treatment owing to water stress across the GCC countries, China , and India is estimated to drive the sales of dolomite.

, and is estimated to drive the sales of dolomite. Rising use of dolomite as a substitute for magnesium and calcium salts to enhance the mineral content of purified and mineral bottled water beverages is boosting the market.

Key Restraints

Adverse effects associated with the consumption of dolomite such as stomach irritation, diarrhea, vomiting, and headache is restricting the sales across the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment.

High risk of contaminating fruits and vegetables with lead due to the constant use of dolomite-based fertilizers is expected to limit the demand in the agrochemical segment.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, leading players in the global dolomite market are estimated to account for around 60-65% of overall revenue share in 2021.

Key market participants are focusing on adoption organic and inorganic strategies such as production capacity expansion, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market footprint. For instance,

In June 2021 , RHI-Magnesita, a leading supplier of refractory products, systems and services, announced installing a new two-stage crushing system at its name site in York , Pennsylvania . This will assist the company to increasing the mining of dolomite for the production of refractory materials.

, RHI-Magnesita, a leading supplier of refractory products, systems and services, announced installing a new two-stage crushing system at its name site in , . This will assist the company to increasing the mining of dolomite for the production of refractory materials. In March 2020 , RHI Magnesita announced the acquisition of Turkey -based new dolomite mining and processing company, Kümas Manyezit Sanayi A.S. The acquisition will help the company in expanding the production of dolomite.

Some of the key players in the market profiled by FMI are:

Imerys

Sibelco

RHI-Magnesita

Calcinor SA

Omya AG

JFE Minerals Co,

Essel Mining & Industries Limited

Lhoist

Carmeuse

Vardar Dolomit

More Valuable Insights on Dolomite Market

FMI, in its new report, provide an in-depth analysis of the global dolomite market, analyzing forecast statistics during the coming 10-years. The survey reveals sales projections on in dolomite market with detailed segmentation:

By Material Type:

Calcined Dolomite

Agglomerated Dolomite

Sintered Dolomite

By End-Use:

Cement

Agrochemicals

Mining & Metallurgy

Pharma & Healthcare

Glass & Ceramics

Water & Sludge Treatment

Animal Feed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into dolomite market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for dolomite market between 2021 and 2031

Dolomite market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Dolomite market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

