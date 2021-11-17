

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. housing starts and building permits for October are set for release at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the pound, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 114.69 against the yen, 1.1316 against the euro, 1.3459 against the pound and 0.9307 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de