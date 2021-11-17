Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN, MOEX: CIAN) ("Cian" or the "Company"), a leading online real estate classifieds platform in Russia, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET (4.30 p.m. Moscow) to review the third quarter 2021 financial results.

A press release with the third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

Russia dial-in (local): +7 495 2839 705

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

United States (Local): 1 646 664 1960

All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999

Access code: 642784

We recommend to use the dial-in option only if you would like to ask questions. In this case, please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time and clearly state the requested information. For listen only mode, please use the webcast link below. Following the call, a replay will be available on our website at https://investor.cian.ru/.

WEBCAST:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/cianplc/2021-q3

About Cian

Cian is a leading online real estate classifieds platform in the large, underpenetrated and growing Russian real estate classifieds market, with a strong presence across Russia and leading positions in the country's key metropolitan areas. The Company ranks among the top ten most popular online real estate classifieds globally in terms of traffic (based on SimilarWeb traffic data for other online real estate classifieds and Google Analytics data for Cian for September 2021). Cian's networked real estate platform connects millions of real estate buyers and renters to millions of high-quality real estate listings of all types residential and commercial, primary and secondary, urban and suburban. In the first half of 2021, the Company had over 2.1 million listings available through its platform and an average UMV of over 20 million. Through its technology-driven platform and deep insights into the Russian real estate market the Company provides an end-to-end experience for its customers and users and helps them address multiple pain points on their journey to a new home or place to work.

