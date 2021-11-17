EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 16 November 2021 was 325.5p including estimated current period revenue and 321.2p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 36,527,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 27,981,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







17 November 2021



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58