Valetta, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - ABEY is the winner of the Blockchain Solution of the Year award at the 5th edition of the AIBC Europe 2021 Awards, held in Malta on November 16th, 2021.

Key Takeaways:

The victory is the latest achievement for ABEY and its blockchain ABEYCHAIN, which is one of the fastest growing blockchain solutions in the world. The awards were determined by a combination of a popular vote on the AIBC Summit website and by a panel of expert judges with deep understanding of blockchain technology, usage and the global developer community.

In addition to the Blockchain Solution of the Year award ABEY was nominated for DeFi Project of the Year and sponsored the Crypto Influencer of the Year and Exchange of the Year awards.

About ABEY



The ABEY ecosystem features the ABEYCHAIN, a leading public chain implementing a secure PoW+DPoS hybrid consensus; the ABEY Storage Network and the ABEY Storage Token (AST); and among the multitude of on-chain apps built on the ABEYCHAIN are XSWAP.com, home of the latest DEX protocol; the ABEY NFT platform, and the upcoming play-to-earn blockchain game Puppy Planet. For more information, please visit https://abey.com.



About the ABEY Foundation



The ABEY Foundation, a registered non-profit organization in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, contributes governance, research, and guidance while maintaining the integrity of the ABEYCHAIN technology for today and for the future. For more information, please visit https://abey.org.

