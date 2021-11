With the recent 510(k) clearance of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in bacterial isolates, OpGen has reached the next stage of its corporate evolution. As a reminder, the panel detects 28 genetic antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers in isolated bacterial colonies from 26 different pathogens and provides genomic profile data much quicker than traditional methods (2.5 hours versus one to four days).

