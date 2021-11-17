Outbrain Inc.: SQUID Chooses Outbrain to Monetize Personal News Feeds

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021, a leading recommendation platform for the open web, today announced the renewal of its partnership with SQUID, a mobile-first personalized news service and application powering news for platforms including Huawei's browser, to drive mobile-service monetization through Outbrain's promoted recommendations.



SQUID's mission is to help users connect with interesting content in a fun way, reaching 10 million unique active users per month in 60+ markets. Through this partnership, SQUID will gain access to advertising revenue from Outbrain's global network of 20,000+ native advertisers running promoted recommendation campaigns on Outbrain.

"We are always looking for ways to monetize audiences without compromising the user experience, particularly given the demands of our millennial audiences," says Johan Othelius, CEO of SQUID. "Outbrain's recommendation technology has delivered us sustainable and impressive revenues. Thanks to the great support of the Outbrain team our relationship continues to grow. We are excited to extend this partnership as it supports our future goals."

Together with SQUID, Outbrain's promoted recommendations will offer relevant, non-intrusive native advertising experiences to users creating personalized news feeds and sharing instantly across social platforms. With average Click-through-Rates (CTR) of 3-4%, Outbrain's high-performance network will aid SQUID's monetization across Android and iOS applications, as well as its integrations on -1 pages, browser, assistant, search and other pre-installed experiences.

"Outbrain's ability to monetize beyond traditional publisher pages is why SQUID has chosen us as their strategic long-term partner," says Stephanie Himoff, VP of Publishers and Platforms at Outbrain. "Our technology seamlessly integrates with SQUID's app and mobile-first news platform. We are bringing our expertise to create the most engaging experience so that their users return again and again."

