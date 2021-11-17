UMAX Group Corp. - Funny Media Group, Two Works Submitted for Grammy Consideration

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has two comedic works that have been submitted for consideration for the 2021 Grammy Awards, the company has announced.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group (FMG) in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development, with a full slate of comedy specials and videos.

Two FMG productions that feature Tryf Da Comedian are now up for consideration in the first round of Grammy voting, which opened last week.

Best Comedy Album - Symphunny, Vol. 1 - Tryf Da Comedian

Best Music Video - Me Gusta Latina - Tryf Da Comedian & Snoop Dogg

"We are hopeful that Grammy voters will consider Tryf's album to be the best comedy album of the year," said Rondell Fletcher, UMAX President and CEO. "He really is breaking new ground with his comedic storytelling and music direction."

Tryf has pioneered "Symphunny"-a comedy/music fusion that features raw comedy storytelling with a soulful beat from a live band complete with backup singers and a string section.

His Symphunny, Vol. 1 was released April 23 and is available on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music. The video for the first song, Me Gusta Latina, (released April 30) has nearly 4.5 million views on YouTube.

The 64th Grammys will be held January 31, 2022, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current").

Company Information:

UMAX Group Corp.

2020 Bay Avenue

Los Angeles, California 90021

Web: New website under construction

Website: https://funnymediagroup.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

Investor Relations: Jack Zietz

Email: investors@umaxgrpcorp.com

