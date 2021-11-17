Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Expands Minosis (Beta v2.0), Achieves [D.A.C.M.P.] Patent Pending Status, and Acquires ASIC Crypto-Miners.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', expands its Minosis (Beta v2.0) mining platform release to additional users and acquires new crypto-mining equipment.

Minosis Patent Submission:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, ahead of the full scale launch of the Minosis portal (Beta v2.0) has achieved patent pending status on one of the unique software features known as: "Distributed Assets Crypto Mining Payouts" [D.A.C.M.P.]; The Company has planned for this to be the first in a series of patents in the Crypto Currency and Block-Chain Technology sector. All of the intellectual property rights will be retained by 'MWWC'. CEO, Jason Schlenk said, "Getting this first patent filed ahead of the Minosis global launch was imperative."

Minosis Expanded (Beta v2.0) Release:

The Company anticipates another round of Minosis (Beta v2.0) testing to be made available to the public on or around November 22nd with a full version release by the end of the year; this includes expanded user testing of up to 25,000 people. Minosis (Beta v2.0) will now include four (4) mineable crypto-currencies, the same Minosis Agent features, and information and updates regarding the crypto-currency sector. The expectation is for there to be as many as six more Crypto coins that can be mined in the full version release; all of which will be paid out to the users in Bitcoin (BTC). "We believe that the global launch of the Minosis gateway will set the stage for projectable revenues to be released to the public in late Q1 2022," stated 'MWWC' CEO Jason Schlenk.

Hash Rental By-Product:

One of the full version features the Minosis platform offers is hash-rate rental; which has been incorporated into the model as an income producing derivative. Hash rental is conservatively expected to account for approximately 75% of the Minosis revenue stream.

Marketing Worldwide has purchased a bulk group of ASIC Miners and is awaiting delivery to take possession. This equipment will be utilized in a small-scale crypto farm, and is capable of six thousand (6,000) t/h; which is, the equivalency of mining one (1) BTC every 19 days or revenues of up to $82,000.00 (USD) per month based on current BTC prices. Additionally, this equipment will serve as the back-bone for user hash rate rental and should be made available to all users who want to increase their overall mining speeds.

"I'm excited to say that 'right now we are a plus positive company', using new ground breaking tech to project 'MWWC' into the stratosphere. We have single-handedly brought the company back into compliance, acquired equipment that will list as an asset on our books, and are expected to prove out an aggressive income generating campaign, without adding any toxic debt or dilutive financing. These are massive strides we are taking and our hard work is paying off, and I'd like to keep our momentum going." said CEO Jason Schlenk.

Contact Information:

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

