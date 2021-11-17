Green Data Center Market Size To Reach USD 135320 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 18.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Data Center Market is segmented By Type - Solutions (Server, Networking), Services (Professional, Monitoring, SI), By Application - Communication, Bank, Government, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global Green Data Center market size is projected to reach USD 135320 million by 2027, from USD 40230 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the green data center market are:

Increasing electricity usage, strict environmental regulations, increased demand for data storage management, and growing energy costs are all likely to propel the green data center market forward.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-22B5938/Global_Green_Data_Center_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET

Green data center market growth is expected to grow due to benefits such as long-term savings and ROI provided by green data centers. The demand for green data centers is expected to grow as electricity usage, billings, and CO2 emissions from these facilities rise. Green data center solutions typically include power from renewable energy resources, cooling infrastructure, energy-efficient equipment, and management systems.

Global organizations are shifting to the green data center as a part of their eco-friendly business goals. The green data centers reduce energy consumption and exert less impact on the environment as compared to the traditional ones. Furthermore, in a typical data center, particular storage space is allocated based on the needs of the organization. As demand grows over time, the data center automatically assigns additional space. This procedure results in server space being unused. These servers consume power and other resources, they do so at a higher cost. These servers can be turned off in green data centers, which decreases energy consumption and costs. Such features are expected to further increase the adoption of green data centers thereby propelling the green data center market growth.

The widespread transfer of company data and IT services to the cloud has increased the demand for more environmentally friendly data centers. As more firms shift their corporate IT infrastructures to the cloud either partially or entirely, data center operators must adhere to efficient design and operating standards. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the green data centers market.

There is growing pressure from environmentalists and government incentives such as monetary support for the creation and maintenance of ecologically responsible technologies is expected to drive the growth of the green data center market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-22B5938/global-green-data-center

GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, the North American region is expected to be the most lucrative. This dominance is attributed to the presence of a large number of services and software providers.

Based on type, the information technology segment is expected to be the most lucrative.

Based on application, the BFSI segment is expected to be the most lucrative. All BFSI institutions and businesses must rely on highly secure data transfers and storage. This industry is highly regulated and has significant client demand. Because a large volume of secure data must be kept and retrieved, efficient data centers are in high demand.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-22B5938/Global_Green_Data_Center_Market

Green Data Center Market By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Green Data Center Market By Company

APC Corp (Schneider Electric)

Cisco

Dell

Eaton

EMC

Emerson Network Powers

Fujitsu

Hitachi

HP

IBM

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-22B5938/Global_Green_Data_Center_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-22B5938&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The global Data Center Accelerator market size is projected to reach USD 69440 million by 2027, from USD 6960.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Data Center Colocation market size is projected to reach USD 58140 million by 2027, from USD 33110 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global modular data center market size was valued at USD 14,952 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 59,971 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Data Center Virtualization market size is projected to reach USD 8403.8 million by 2027, from USD 6138.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global Data Center Liquid Cooling market size is projected to reach USD 3962.6 million by 2027, from USD 1319.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global Data Fabric market size is projected to reach USD 1870 million by 2026, from USD 695 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2026.

- Global Data Center and Cloud Networking Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Data Center Backup Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Data Center Liquid Cooling System Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Next Generation Data Center Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027

- Global Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Click Here To See Related Reports on Green Data Center

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg