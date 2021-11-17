DJ Petrofac Limited: Notification of share pledge

17 November 2021

Petrofac Limited

(the "Company")

Notification of Share Pledge by PDMR

In accordance with the requirements of Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Petrofac announces it was notified today by Ayman Asfari, a Non-executive Director and PDMR, that he, The Lamia Trust and The Lam Trust ('Trusts') had entered into security interest loan agreements to which 21,566,692 shares beneficially owned by Mr Asfari and the Trusts, which are considered as persons closely associated with him ('PCAs'), have been pledged under these security interest loan agreements with EFG Bank Limited and HSBC Bank Plc respectively. Mr Asfari and his PCAs remain the beneficial owners of the shares subject to the pledge, and retain full voting rights.

The Company confirms that there has been no reduction in the shareholdings of Mr Asfari and his PCAs as a result of this pledge, and that he and his PCAs continue to be the beneficial owners of 88,947,299 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 17.121% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below provides further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Ayman Asfari 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status: Persons closely associated with Ayman Asfari, Non-executive Director and PDMR b) Initial Notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Petrofac Limited b) LEI: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. Description of the financial Ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each a) instrument: GB00B0H2K534 Identification code: Shares pledged by Ayman Asfari The Lamia Trust and The Lam Trust as security for any amounts which may become due under a loan facility with b) Nature of the transaction: EFG Bank Limited and HSBC Bank Plc. Mr Asfari and his PCAs remain beneficially interested in the same number of Petrofac ordinary shares following this transaction. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): N/A 21,566,692 21,566,692 Aggregated volume: d) Price: N/A e) Date of the Transaction: 16 November 2021 f) Place of the Transaction: Outside of a trading venue.

Ends

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

