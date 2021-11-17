Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Diös Fastigheter AB on STO Corporate Bonds (427/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Diös
Fastigheter AB with effect from 2021-11-18. Last day of trading is set to
2024-11-07. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027413
