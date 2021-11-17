Tempered Investment Management Ltd.: Tempered Global Value Fund Wins 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Tempered Investment Management Ltd. ("Tempered") is honoured to have Tempered Global Value Fund Series A (the "Fund") recognized as Best Global Equity Fund Over Five Years by Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021.

Outperforming over 190 of its peers, the Fund's returns for the evaluation period which ended July 31, 2021, was 83.2%* (1 year), 29.8%* (3 years), and 31.4%* (5 years).

"We are truly honoured. Since the Fund's inception five years ago, we have been uncovering investment opportunities under volatile market conditions based on our disciplined value investing strategy," commented Hhu Ng, Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "I would like to thank our investors for entrusting their assets to us with a long-term investment horizon and have had the courage to take advantage of such opportunities when they arise. This award would not have been possible without our shared investment vision. That is our greatest competitive advantage. We look forward to continuing our journey."

About Tempered Global Value Fund

Tempered Global Value Fund is an exempt market security with an all-cap, global mandate. Incepted in April 2016, the Fund has a concentrated portfolio and invests in global companies trading at discounts to their intrinsic value. It is sold directly by Tempered or through selected registered dealers. The Fund is suitable for investors with a higher risk tolerance, who embrace value investing, and who intend to invest for the long term. For more information, visit https://temperedinvestment.ca/investment-fund.

Performance of the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2021, was 40.5%* (1 year), 26.1%* (3 years), 28.0%* (5 years), and 28.2%* (since inception).

Tempered Global Value Fund Series A - Investment Growth Since Inception in April 2016

About Tempered Investment Management Ltd.

Tempered Investment Management Ltd. is a Vancouver, BC based investment firm founded in 2010. We manage assets on behalf of a select group of institutional, high net worth individuals and retail investors in both Canada and the United States through separately managed accounts and a proprietary Canadian pooled fund. We are registered with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our fundamental investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation while minimizing the risk of capital impairment. We invest in global companies with a margin of safety, which is the difference between the intrinsic value of a company and the price paid. We aim to uncover and invest in companies that have long-term growth potential, strong business fundamentals, and are owner operated at a discount to their intrinsic value.

We believe that a permanent loss of capital is the primary source of risk and not market volatility. Furthermore, we believe in managing a concentrated portfolio of companies to enable us to focus on the most compelling investment opportunities. By managing a concentrated portfolio, the risk of capital loss can be reduced when investing in companies that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In the long run, we expect our investments to reflect their estimates of intrinsic value. For more information, visit https://temperedinvestment.ca/.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, for more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

* Historical performance figures shown is for Series A units, presented net of management fees, performance fees, custodian fees, administrative fees, and trading expenses. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in net asset value and reinvestment of all distributions, but do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any investor that would have reduced returns. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Contact:

Tempered Investment Management Ltd.

