LUMICKS Announces New Additions to its Executive Management Team

Jos Maas joins as new general manager of Dynamic Single Molecule business; Geerte Hesen joins as new General Counsel

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMICKS, a next generation life science tools company, today announced it has added two new executives who will bring breadth and global scale to its management team.

Jos Maas was appointed in the newly created position of General Manager, Dynamic Single Molecule (DSM) business. Maas brings a track record of growing high-tech businesses on a global scale and significant expertise in product marketing. Previously, Maas held several management positions at Nearfield Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Phenom-World (a spin-off from FEI Company), and ASML.

Geerte Hesen joins LUMICKS as General Counsel. She brings significant global experience having most recently served as Deputy General Counsel at ASML and Head of Legal for the Philips Personal Health business. She brings significant experience in corporate law, commercial transactions, and compliance to LUMICKS.

"The additions of both Jos and Geerte will help us to strengthen our product management function and the depth of general counsel experience as we manage our rapid growth," said Olivier Heyning, CEO of LUMICKS. "They both bring strong managerial acumen and a track record of supporting innovation. We are thrilled that they have decided to join a fast-moving, innovative organization like LUMICKS."

About LUMICKS

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology. LUMICKS' tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' C-Trap Optical Tweezers - Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells.

