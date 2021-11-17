Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has been recognized among the chemicals sector's global leaders in sustainability in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), improving its ranking to third place in the DJSI World and maintaining its second place in DJSI Europe.

For the 2nd consecutive year, Arkema is ranked among the leaders out of the 139 companies assessed in the "Chemicals" category. With a score of 82 out of 100 from the Standard Poor's global CSA, the Group improves its ranking and is now third in the DJSI World and second in the DJSI Europe.

These rankings reflect the Group's commitment and performance in the environmental and social, as well as economic and governance dimensions. They are in particular based on very good results achieved in the area of innovation and customer relationship management, climate strategy and water management, environmental and social reporting, as well as human capital development.

"With our expertise in material science and through our innovative Specialty Materials, Arkema is riding the wave of profound and rapid change, contributing with its solutions to a more sustainable world and helping address social, environmental and economic challenges" said Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and CEO of Arkema. "This very good ranking is a recognition of our teams' constant improvement and proactive approach".

WE ACT FOR CLIMATE, ENVIRONMENT AND DIVERSITY

In the face of climate emergency, Arkema fully supports the target defined by the Paris Agreement to keep global warming "well below 2°C" above pre-industrial levels by 2100. The Group has thus committed to reducing its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 38% by 2030 compared to 2015 regardless of the growth in its business activities.

In order to steer its product offering ever more actively toward sustainable solutions, Arkema has initiated a systematic assessment of its sales portfolio in light of sustainability criteria, with the objective that 65% of the Group's sales significantly contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Arkema is committed to equal opportunity and values the contribution of diversity to the Group's performance with new targets by 2030: 30% of women and 50% of non-French nationals in senior management and executive positions.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ARKEMA'S CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES: https://www.arkema.com/global/en/social-responsibility/vision-and-strategy/

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 82% of Group sales in 2020, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €8 billion in 2020, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide.

