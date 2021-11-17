Percepto launches new drone and advanced AI-powered analytics for its 2022 Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring platform

Percepto AIM named one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021

Company delivers first-of-its-kind, industry-tailored insights and integration with third-party drones and sensors

MODI'IN, Israel, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto , pioneering autonomous inspection with industrial robotics, announced today the launch of its upgraded 2022 Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) platform and its new Air Mobile drone. Recently listed in TIME magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021 , Percepto offers the only end-to-end solution powered by AI to collate and streamline all visual data for accurate actionable insights.

Percepto AIM 2022's newly launched Insight Manager delivers AI-powered packaged solutions for sector-specific use cases, such as solar, mining, energy, oil & gas and other industries. By drawing upon tens of thousands of hours collected by autonomous robot missions at industrial facilities, Percepto's AI change detection framework offers unified visual data and critical business insights for each of the sector-specific solutions. AIM 2022 can be integrated with autonomous drones and robots as well as other visual data collectors, now including DJI drones, and fixed cameras. Reports and insights are automatically generated based on the combined visual data. Disseminated to relevant stakeholders on any mobile device, issues and faults are geotagged and displayed on a map, enabling effective action before escalating into more serious problems.

The Drone-in-a-Box (DIB) market leader, Percepto also introduced its new Percepto Air portfolio to support the enhanced platform, which will address the diverse needs and increasing demands of the market:

Percepto Air Max

The next generation of Percepto Sparrow, the Percepto Air Max is a field-proven solution that operates in the largest mining, oil & gas, and energy companies on six continents. It has a top-grade, versatile payload for specific use-cases. Designed to inspect and map complex industrial environments where the highest accuracy and durability are critical, Air Max is also the only DIB with an Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera.

Percepto Air Mobile

A new, more compact and lighter-weight model for smaller sites or organizations taking their first steps with a drone-in-box program, or larger sites that need greater deployment flexibility. It is ideal for linear inspections, such as pipelines and power lines, and can monitor short-term projects across multiple sites (e.g. construction).

Percepto Air Max and Air Mobile drones are stored permanently onsite within their respective Percepto Bases - the Air Mobile's base is light and easy to relocate while maintaining the highest levels of durability. These encasements are designed for infrequent maintenance and protection against extreme environmental phenomena, such as hurricanes. Percepto's drones are safe and regulation ready, and ensure all operational aspects meet corporate standards.

"Percepto AIM 2022 and the new Percepto Air line of drones, together with the most advanced change detection solution, alert and prevent failures and downtime within diverse use cases across many industries," said Percepto CEO Dor Abuhasira. "Percepto AIM provides the most advanced and comprehensive enterprise inspection software that offers a complete data workflow - from capture to insight. With Percepto Air Max and Percepto Air Mobile, companies have a range of options to choose from depending on the size of their facilities and the flexibility needed to deploy drones."

"The real power of Percepto's system is how data collection and analytics are integrated for a holistic view from both a technical and management perspective," said Tim Shanfelt, Director of Operations Transformation, Koch Ag and Energy. "Our workers are connected to high-level information that helps them make the right decisions while keeping them safe and free to pursue higher value activities. Our goal is to eliminate hazardous, wasteful, and mundane tasks from our operators' day. For example, instead of an employee climbing an icy ladder in the winter, a robot or drone can perform the same task while still obtaining accurate measurements. We see Percepto playing a significant role in helping make our facilities more safe, secure, efficient, and profitable."

About Percepto

Percepto is the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider, revolutionizing how industrial sites monitor and inspect their critical infrastructure and assets.



Listed in TIME magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021, Percepto's AIM platform fully automates visual data workflows from capture to insight, leveraging the Percepto Air drone-in-a-box portfolio, alongside other robots and visual sensors. Using advanced machine-learning and AI, Percepto AIM provides an end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring solution, to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers on six continents including ENEL, Florida Power and Light, and Verizon. The company is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards including Edison Gold Award and Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.percepto.co .

