El Cajon, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - OutCo Labs Inc. (the "Acquiror"), 8157 Wing Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020, announced today that the Acquiror has filed an early warning report in respect of the acquisition of multiple voting shares ("MVS") of High Fusion Inc. (the "Issuer"). The MVS were issued upon the conversion of special warrants of the Issuer held by the Acquiror, which special warrants were previously issued in connection with the transactions disclosed in the Issuer's press release dated September 1, 2021.

As a result of the completion of the conversion of the special warrants to MVS, the Acquiror acquired 3,367,043 MVS, representing 92.9% of the issued and outstanding MVS of the Issuer. Each MVS is convertible into ten (10) subordinate voting shares of the Issuer.

Prior to the completion of the conversion of the special warrants to MVS, the Acquiror did not own or have direct or indirect control over any MVS. The Acquiror has a long-term view of its investment in the Issuer and may acquire additional securities of the Issuer including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

