FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) has received notification from Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank ("Crédit Agricole CIB"), that Crédit Agricole CIB has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2.(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") in the context of the first admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris") of the following shares:

Issuer FORSEE POWER Securities: Ordinary shares with a nominal value per share of 0.10 euro (ISIN: FR0014005SB3) Offer Size: 13,793,103 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer Price: 7.25 euros per ordinary share Market: Euronext Paris Stabilization Agent: Crédit Agricole CIB

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, FORSEE POWER, on the basis of the information disclosed by Crédit Agricole CIB, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Crédit Agricole CIB as stabilization agent.

Execution

Date Intermediary Buy/ Sell/

Transfer Number

of shares Average

transaction

Price (in euros) Lowest

price/Highest

price (in euros) Aggregate

amount (in

euros) Stabilization

trading

venue 10-Nov-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 28,624 6.7500 6.7500 193,212.00 Euronext

Paris 11-Nov-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 52 6.7500 6.7500 351.00 Euronext

Paris 12-Nov-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 5,807 7.0000 7.0000 40,649.00 Euronext

Paris 15-Nov-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 45,353 6.9988 6.99 7.00 317,416.58 Euronext

Paris 16-Nov-21 Crédit Agricole CIB Buy 31,175 6.9864 6.98 6.99 217,801.02 Euronext

Paris

This press release is issued also on behalf of Crédit Agricole CIB according to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, trucks, buses, trains and ships). A major operator in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 62 million in 2020 and has more than 500 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

Notice

No communication and no information in respect of the issue by Forsee Power of the shares (the "Shares") may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken outside of France in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offering and subscription of the Shares may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Forsee Power assumes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council of June 14th, 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation

With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area other than France (each, a "relevant member State") no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State. As a result, the Shares can only be offered and will only be offered in relevant member States (a) to legal entities that are qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation or (b) in accordance with the other exemptions of Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purposes of this paragraph, the notion of an "offer to the public of Shares" in each of the relevant member States, means any communication to persons in any form and by any means, presenting sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Shares to be offered, so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for those securities.

This selling restriction comes in addition to the other selling restrictions applicable in the other member States.

This press release and the information it contains are being distributed to and are only intended for persons who are (x) outside the United Kingdom or (y) in the United Kingdom who are qualified investors (as defined in the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) high net worth entities and other such persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order ("high net worth companies", "unincorporated associations", etc.) or (iii) other persons to whom an invitation or inducement to participate in investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Market Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons in (y)(i), (y)(ii) and (y)(iii) together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire securities to which this press release relates will only be engaged with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities nor of any offer or solicitation to sell securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Forsee Power does not intend to register any portion of the proposed offering in the United States nor to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This press release may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

In case of exercise of the over-allotment option, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (or any entity acting on its behalf), acting as a stabilizing agent in the name and on behalf of the underwriters may, without being bound and having the right to terminate at any time, during a period of 30 days following the date on which the price for the offering is determined, i.e., according to the indicative timetable, from November 2, 2021 up to and including December 2, 2021, carry out transactions with a view to maintaining the market price of Forsee Power shares in a manner consistent with applicable laws and regulations and, in particular, Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of Council of April 16, 2014 supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. Any stabilizing action aims to support the market price of Forsee Power shares and may affect the share price.

MiFID II Product governance target market: According to the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures, the target market assessment in respect of the shares offered in the global offering (the "Offered Shares") has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market of the Offered Shares is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Offered Shares are appropriate (the "Target Market Assessment"). Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Offered Shares (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' Target Market Assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Offered Shares (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' Target Market Assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

The Target Market Assessment is conducted solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process and neither constitutes an assessment for any particular client of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II nor a recommendation to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Offered Shares.

Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the attention of distributors is drawn to the fact that: the price of the Offered Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Offered Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and that an investment in the Offered Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who are capable (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom.

Forward looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking statements and not historical data. These forward looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group's current and future strategy and the environment in which the Group is developing. They imply known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could result in actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, differing significantly from those described or suggested by these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the registration document.

These forward looking statements are given only on the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. The forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group. Actual results may differ significantly from those described, suggested or projected by the forward looking information and statements.

