Budget Travel Announces Relaunch and Travel Discount Club

The legacy travel media brand recovers its original tagline, "Vacations for Real People," and launches a new site experience that promises to help travelers to spend less. For a limited time, users can join their club for free.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Budget Travel (BudgetTravel.com) announced the launch of its new website and eCommerce travel platform. The company has partnered with Access Development to offer a private booking platform that gives subscribers up to 50% discounts on future hotel stays, car rentals, and other vacation-related activities. Access to the booking platform, which can save travelers hundreds of dollars or more in a single booking, is now available for free for a limited time when people join the club.

To further capture the curiosity of its users, Budget Travel is also launching "Discover USA," an interactive tool that allows users to explore what's around them and have easy access to the official pages of more than 2000 Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) in America. "For the first time, users can see the collective effort of the entire industry dedicated to promoting destinations in the USA; this is an unprecedented and one-of-a-kind capability," said Luis Cabrera, CEO of Budget Travel.

The new website also brings back Budget Travel's "Real Deals," a curated collection of deals from reputable and trusted sources, along with a prominent sweepstakes section with opportunities to win free vacations to the most amazing places on earth. Laura Brown, Budget Travel Editor in Chief, comments: "Amazing deals are out there, but the trick is to find them. We are not only helping our users save money, but we are helping them save hours of research and bookmarking on multiple sites."

While Budget Travel will continue covering travel deals and opportunities to visit Canada, the Caribbean, and Mexico, its primary focus will be to promote U.S. domestic and inbound travel. "There's a huge appetite for domestic travel now that the pandemic appears to be waning, and we're excited to be part of the reopening of America," says Cabrera. "Our mission is to help our users create amazing travel memories without breaking the bank," he added.

