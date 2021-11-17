EMulate Therapeutics Inc.: EMulate Therapeutics Announces the Incorporation of Two Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

EMulate Therapeutics Has Incorporated Two Wholly Owned Subsidiaries to Deploy Its Platform Technology for the Treatment of Pain Management and Numerous Mental Health Conditions.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutic device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and distinctive therapies to address critical unmet needs in healthcare, today announced the incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries. Through Indolor Therapeutics, Inc., EMulate will use its proprietary Radio Frequency Energy (RFE) technology targeted at the ultra-low end of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapies to those suffering from serious pain conditions. Through Mensana Therapeutics, Inc., EMulate will use its ulRFE technology to provide safe and effective therapies to those suffering from a variety of mental health conditions. (See www.emulatetx.com; News, for recent press releases.)

"We are extremely pleased to establish these two new subsidiary companies, which is the next step in successfully executing our long-term business strategy," said Chris Rivera, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. "With our platform technology and the recent pre-clinical data supporting safety and activity in proven mental health and pain management models, we are excited to take this next step in building shareholder value and expanding the use of our technology outside of (and in addition to) oncology and consumer wearable applications."

EMulate's business strategy is to leverage its proprietary ulRFE technology into multiple subsidiary vertical business units that can be partnered or built into successful independent commercial companies, as the company did with Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB:TVXS), a publicly traded, commercial, consumer wearable company. EMulate is currently seeking or is in discussions with multiple potential long-term strategic investors and/or licensing partners.

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary ulRFE® technology to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits. The company has generated encouraging data in patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma. It has also generated encouraging preclinical data in pain and mental health models, as well as in animal health and bio-agriculture. EMulate Therapeutics is also the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB: TSVX). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer technology company.

Company Contact:

David Matteson

dmatteson@emultatetx.com

Cell: 425/478-2121

Investor Contact

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

Tel (646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

To learn more, please visit https://emulatetx.com/

SOURCE: EMulate Therapeutics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673438/EMulate-Therapeutics-Announces-the-Incorporation-of-Two-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiaries