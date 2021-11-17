KOHLER CO.: KOHLER Lighting Unveils The Kraga Collection

Creative Play on Mid-Century Modern Design Offers Sophisticated, Whole-Home Lighting Options

KOHLER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / KOHLER Lighting launched Kraga, a sculptural new collection that marries tailored line with geometric form, resulting in an inspired series that nods to the works of such iconic 20th century Modern Italian designers as Achille Castiglioni, Gae Aulenti, and Joe Colombo. Sculptural, with an elegance that is at once bold, yet understated, devoid of unnecessary decorative elements by relying instead on the purity of pared down form and hand-selected materials. The Kraga collection offers a One-Light Flush-Mount, a One-Light Sconce, a One-Light Pendant, a Five-Light Linear Chandelier, and a Five-Light Chandelier.





Crafted from smooth, cast metal frames fitted with glowing, cast-glass, creamy white globes, each Kraga lighting design are an expressive work-of-art, with its own unique personality and individual flair. The straightforward metalwork frames effect the appropriate visual tension against the sleek, pearly surface of the glossy, translucent orbs, with the opaque glass emitting a warm glow that illuminates from within. Showstopping Kraga designs include:

The Kraga One-Light Sconce, available in Matte Black and Polished Chrome, is a sophisticated form that takes on an entirely different persona depending upon the finish selected. The captivating design features a thin, circular back plate that suspends the dramatic curved and inverted C-shaped metalworks support, its seamless length broken by a precise center reveal before clasping the single, translucent, creamy white cast glass orb in an elegant sweep creating visual contrast that is almost tactile in its presentation.

The Kraga Single Pendant was designed to make a statement whether selected as a striking, stand-alone silhouette or grouped in linear or staggered for dramatic effect. A diminutive Matte Black metalworks circular ceiling plate and simple, sleek rod carries down to a metalworks frame, the curved length separated by a center reveal, and suspends the cast-glass, white orb in contrasting visual display.

The sweeping Kraga Five-Light Linear Chandelier is an elegant silhouette reminiscent of the classic beauty of pearl drop earrings with just a touch of a modern edginess. A simple Matte Black metalworks rectangular ceiling plate and twin supports hold a single metal bar draped by five singular contrasting, cast-glass, white orbs suspended from a stylized, double-hoop metalworks frame.

All KOHLER Lighting designs are quality tested to ensure that each light fixture will remain beautiful even after years of repeated exposure to damp environments. There is also a simplicity thoughtfully designed into each, from easy installation and color-matched finishes to diffusers for soft, ambient light. The result is a compelling assortment of lighting to fit most lifestyles and budgets.

To support the needs of the consumer and trade professional, KOHLER Lighting has products in stock in the U.S., and ready to ship in North America. KOHLER Lighting can be purchased through KOHLER Signature Stores and KOHLER Experience Centers, and select KOHLER distributors, or online at www.us.kohler.com.

KOHLER Lighting is a division of Kohler Co. with a diverse series of chandeliers, pendants, semi-flush mounts, flush-mounts, sconces, and bath bars feature details that shine - from edgy industrial chic to classic understated forms - offering whole home solutions to complement traditional, transitional and contemporary interiors.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 38,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

For additional information regarding the Kraga Collection or any of the KOHLER Lighting designs, please visit www.us.kohler.com.

