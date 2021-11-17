BrightHR wins HR Technology Provider of the Year award

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightHR was last night named HR Technology Provider of the Year at the Personnel Today Awards in London.

Judges said that they were "impressed with their fast and comprehensive response to the employment challenges posed by the pandemic, launching a range of products to help clients with furlough, going back to work, and tracking employees' vaccination status."

Alan Price is CEO at BrightHR.

He says: "It's great to see the hard work of the team and our suite of HR software recognised and celebrated by industry professionals.

"Last year we had to respond to an enormous shift in customer demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. When the Job Retention Scheme (JRS) was announced, business owners had to suddenly adapt to new rules, regulations, and processes. We moved fast and created a full suite of software to support employers through every stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in-line with changing government guidance.

"Navigating our business through the pandemic has been challenging but extremely rewarding. The creation of our navigator tools and VaccTrak Lite has shown us just how quickly we can respond to a huge pivot in customer demand. It's also shown us how beneficial our HR software is to our customers at a time of desperate need. This motivates us to continue to be allies to small business owners and keep them at the heart of everything that we do.

"We continue to innovate and react to market demands, recently launching Bright Lightning-the UK's first HR AI platform. This free online advice tool gives business owners lightning-fast HR answers, so they can resolve their HR dilemmas quickly. It's powered by a team of 50+ HR experts, with over 30 years' experience advising business owners. On top of this we've launched Bright Exchange, an online marketplace where clients can advertise their services and products for free. Our aim is to create a community of like-minded business owners and support employers in boosting their business post-COVID.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved, and this award is dedicated to our fantastic staff."

