Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Takes Top Spot on Deloitte's Enterprise Fast 15 List for Canada, While Also Being Named One of the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in North America

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software businesses, ranked number 1 on Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 winners list, an awards category in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program, Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. In addition, Valsoft ranked 189 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, recognizing the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America.

#1 on the Enterprise Fast 15 List

This leadership category recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies via revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. It is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2017 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2020.

Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, which made up a sizable percentage of the winners' list, Valsoft looks to buy companies and hold them permanently. Using benchmarks from the 50-plus companies in its network, Valsoft provides coaching, formal management training, capital allocation, and other programs to generate organic growth and improve earnings.

"By targeting niche vertical software companies and entering into a partnership with the existing management team, we prioritize the wellness of the company, its customers, and its employees," said Valsoft CEO Sam Youssef. "This philosophy has helped us grow exponentially and we are extremely proud to be named as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 winners, as well as taking the top spot on the Enterprise Fast 15 leadership list."

Earlier this year, Valsoft received recognition from The Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies, as well as being voted on by employees as one of the Best Workplaces in Quebec via the Great Place to Work program.

Youssef added: "It is the people who are ultimately the heart of our organization. Their passion and entrepreneurial spirit are what makes us successful, and the Enterprise 15 award demonstrates that once again."

"We're extremely proud to recognize this year's Enterprise Fast 15 winners, who are showcasing a level of excellence as Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision for the future, competitive drive and passion for pushing the boundaries set the pace to catapult Canadian innovation forward."

Ranked 189 on Deloitte Technology Fast 500

The Enterprise Fast 15 award is part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Valsoft grew 729% during this period, finishing in 189th spot on the list.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Valsoft Corporation

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

For more information, please visit www.valsoftcorp.com.

