Nepra Foods To Present at the Virtual LD Micro Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA, FSE:2P6.F) creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce CEO David Wood will present the company at the virtual LD Micro Conference.

Date: December 1st 2021 1:00pm PST

Public Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ch820msBSeq-13osedANXQ

Location: Live Stream aired via Zoom.

Although available to the public, event registration is mandatory to attend the presentation. Following the event, Nepra Foods will send out the recorded portion of this presentation once it becomes available on LD Micro's Youtube Channel.

"We are very excited to invite shareholders and those interested in NEPRA Foods to attend our presentation at the LD Micro Conference. LD Mirco is one of the pre-eminent micro-cap conferences in the country and through our presentation, we are looking forward to introducing our company and products to new audiences." Say CEO David Wood

"Following the recent completion of their IPO, operational track record and the prevailing industry tailwinds in the plant-based food industry I'm delighted to have Nepra Foods present to our investment community. All of this is making me hungry!" LD Micro CEO Chris Lahiji

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

