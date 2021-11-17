

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):



-Earnings: -$1.28 million in Q3 vs. -$2.07 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q3 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.40 million or -$0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.06 per share -Revenue: $3.86 million in Q3 vs. $1.78 million in the same period last year.



