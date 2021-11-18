Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 17 novembre/November 2021) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (TOKI) has announced a name and symbol change to Optima Medical Innovations Corp. (OMIC) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every five (5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 47,500,131 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on November 18, 2021.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 17, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (TOKI) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Optima Medical Innovations Corp. (OMIC) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour cinq (5 ) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 47 500 131 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 18 novembre 2021.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 17 novembre 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 18 novembre/November 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 19 novembre/November 2021 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Optima Medical Innovations Corp. New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: OMIC NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 68405M 10 9 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 68405M 10 9 5 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: TOKI Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 89467L102/CA89467L1022

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com