KOHLER CO.: Kohler Lighting Introduces the Terret Collection

KOHLER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / KOHLER Lighting has unveiled the Terret Collection, an elegant series that takes its cues from traditional, British equestrian design, updated through a select palette of organic materials to individualize each design. Drawing inspiration from early English décor where owners would bring the beauty of their pastoral surroundings into their interiors, blending leathers and textiles, its varied texture and tailored form, with the rustic beauty of wrought iron, weathered wood, and glassworks, to pay creative homage to their lifestyles and livelihood.

Also influential to the Terret designs were the inspired interiors by such iconic fashion houses as Ralph Lauren, Hermés, and Gucci, who viewed the earthy charm of this traditional style through a more modern lens creating rooms of distinction that resonated with a certain familiarity and welcoming warmth. The Terret lighting collection reflects those ideals with designs that are at once classic and au currant, incorporating sophisticated couture choices as metal, glass, and fabric elements with signature vintage details to delight and define the collection in a glorious convergence of craft.

The Terret designs, which include decorative elements that takes many of its design cues from horse bits, stable hardware, and other riding tack, offer an entire range of lighting for the whole home. Currently comprising the Terret collection are One-Light, Two-Light, Three-Light, and Four-Light Sconces; a Three Light Flush-Mount; and One-Light, Two-Light, and Four-Light Bath Bars available in Polished Chrome, Polished Nickel, Brushed Moderne Brass, and Brushed Bronze finishes; while the Five-Light and Six-Light Chandeliers are available in Polished Nickel, Brushed Moderne Brass, and Brushed Bronze finishes.

A few design highlights from the Terret collection include:

The Terret Six-Light Chandelier commands attention with an impressive almost 36-inch diameter and artful combination of materials. The chandelier features a diminutive, round metal ceiling plate upon which a simple, adjustable link chain suspends a tripod of metal rods, the sleek lengths interrupted by a decorative double ring detail before terminating to horseshoe-shaped, open brackets that hold the circular frame. The frame features six opaque glass candlesticks raised by metal candleholders above a unique double-link design, creatively securing it to the frame, and are topped with linen shades tailored in a linen ribbon detail at the top and bottom.

The Terret One-Light Sconce (also shown in the lifestyle image on the first page) is reminiscent of vintage lighting, replicating the rustic charm of the lamps that hung from the posts and stables of local residences and the Stately Homes, manors, and estates that presided over the English countryside for centuries. The Sconce features classic details, the unique frame a solid metal vertical bar upon which the lighting element is suspended from a substantial contrasting rectangle-and-circle two-link chain. The lamp is separated by slim quadrants to create four panels that divide the shade lending an edgy industrial-meets-understated-chic vibe that is visually compelling and pays tribute to its utilitarian roots.

New additions to the KOHLER Lighting portfolio are the new Terret Bath Bars. Offered in a 14-inch, One-Light Bath Bar; a 20-inch, Two-Light Bath Bar; and a 31½-inch, Four-Light Bath Bar, the design has a decidedly contemporary air yet draws from some of the more traditional Terret design elements for a look that also works beautifully in transitional bathroom environments. Reminiscent of the industrial charm of the lanterns of yesteryear, each Terret Bath Bar is enclosed at the top and bottom by metal caps complete with slim handles adding a simple decorative touch. A simple, full-length metal backplate is juxtaposed by a chic shade, beautifully executed using individual tubes of cast glass to create its half-moon shape and partially conceals the interior lighting. The result is a design that projects light from within, the crystal glass shade with its narrow horizontal reveals emphasizing the overall lighting effect along with the natural reflective qualities achieved by the smooth metal and sparkling glass appointments.

All KOHLER Lighting designs are quality tested to ensure that each light fixture will remain beautiful even after years of repeated exposure to damp environments. There is also a simplicity thoughtfully designed into each, from easy installation and color-matched finishes to diffusers for soft, ambient light. The result is a compelling assortment of lighting to fit most lifestyles and budgets.

To support the needs of the consumer and trade professional, KOHLER Lighting has products in stock in the U.S., and ready to ship in North America. KOHLER Lighting can be purchased through KOHLER Signature Stores and KOHLER Experience Centers, and select KOHLER distributors, or online at www.us.kohler.com.

Download Images

About KOHLER ® Lighting

KOHLER Lighting is a division of Kohler Co. with a diverse series of chandeliers, pendants, semi-flush mounts, flush-mounts, sconces, and bath bars feature details that shine - from edgy industrial chic to classic understated forms - offering whole home solutions to complement traditional, transitional and contemporary interiors.

About KOHLER ®

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 38,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler,

Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

For additional information regarding the Terret Collection or any of the KOHLER Lighting designs, please visit www.us.kohler.com.

