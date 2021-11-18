- (PLX AI) - Holcim aims to deliver continuous profitable growth with 3%-5% net sales growth lfl and over-proportional Recurring EBIT growth lfl.
- • Holcim targets Solutions & Products to 30% of Group net sales
- • Aims for 45% cash conversion
- • 10% return on invested capital in 2025
- • Ratio of net financial debt to EBITDA of under 1.5x in 2025
- • Sustainability targets: 25% of ready-mix sales from ECOPact, with 30% to 100% lower CO2 footprint
- • 10 million tons of construction & demolition waste recycled in its products and 75 million tons of recycled materials overall
- • Green CAPEX of CHF 500 million
