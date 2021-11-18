F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche launches cobas 5800, a new molecular diagnostics system to expand access to testing and improve patient care

Infectious diseases, such as those infections transmitted via respiratory, sexually and transplant, are becoming increasingly difficult to manage and represent an ever-growing medical need for millions of patients worldwide.

Access to accurate and reliable diagnostic tests help clinicians improve patient care, limit healthcare spending and contribute to protecting public health.

The cobas 5800 System is a compact new addition to the Roche Molecular portfolio, providing efficiency, simplicity and timely results to laboratories of all sizes so clinicians can quickly determine the best treatment strategies for their patients.

Basel, 18 November 2021 - Roche.



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



*Walkaway time is dependent on the number of tests performed and number of runs initiated (under continuous testing conditions >96 tests per shift, walkaway time may be between 4 - 8 hours).

**May vary based on assay availability in your country.





