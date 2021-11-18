- (PLX AI) - NFON 9-month EBITDA EUR 2 million.
- • 9-month revenue EUR 56.5 million
- • 9-month adjusted EBITDA EUR 2.8 million
- • In Europe, supply bottlenecks for hardware and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continue to prove a burden, company says
- • Management Board expects a slightly weaker growth rate for the seat base of 12% to 14% for the full year 2021 compared to the originally forecast 15% to 17%
- • Due to how seats are developing, the Group also foresees a slight flattening of the growth rate of recurring revenues for the full year to the lower end of the originally forecast range of between 14% and 16%
