- (PLX AI) - SBB acquires approximately 35 percent of Amasten at SEK 13.30 per share.
- • Now holds a total of 53% of Amasten
- • Total cash consideration about SEK 3.5 billion
|1,186
|1,210
|07:33
|07:28
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Buys 35% of Amasten for SEK 13.30 per Share
|08.07.
|Nasdaq Nordic: Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Amasten Fastighets AB (publ)
|Stockholm, July 8, 2021 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has
found that Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) ("Amasten" or the "Company") has
breached the Takeover Rules for Nasdaq Stockholm...
|18.06.
|ADVOKATFIRMAN CEDERQUIST KB: Cederquist advises Amasten in connection with share issue
|07:28
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Buys 35% of Amasten for SEK 13.30 per Share
|04.11.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden 9-Month Pretax Profit SEK 15,746 Million
|(PLX AI) - SBB 9-month rental income SEK 4,235 million vs. estimate SEK 4,309 million.• 9-Month net income SEK 13,296 million
|13.09.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Rises 2% as Brokers Lift Price Targets
|(PLX AI) - SBB shares were up more than 2% at the open after several Nordic brokers raised their price targets on the stock and reiterated buy recommendations.• It's very clear that SBB will continue...
|10.09.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Buy Recommendation Reiterated at Kepler on New Financial Targets
|(PLX AI) - SBB remains a buy at Kepler Cheuvreux after the company issued new financial targets and dividend policy. • SBB's growth case continues, Kepler said• SBB now targets generated income from...
|27.07.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Buys 15% of Arlandastad for SEK 564 Million; Sells Shares at SEK 45
|(PLX AI) - SBB buys 15 percent of Arlandastad Group for SEK 564 million.• Sells shares at SEK 45 to finance half the purchase price
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMASTEN FASTIGHETS AB
|1,164
|+1,39 %
|SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB
|6,520
|-0,18 %