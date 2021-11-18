- (PLX AI) - RaySearch Q3 orders SEK 127.9 million.
- • Q3 sales SEK 136.4 million
- • Q3 net income SEK -22 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:52
|RaySearch Q3 Operating Profit SEK -27 Million
|(PLX AI) - RaySearch Q3 orders SEK 127.9 million.• Q3 sales SEK 136.4 million• Q3 net income SEK -22 million
► Artikel lesen
|29.10.
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES: RaySearch appoints new CFO
|29.10.
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES: Iridium Network invests in RayCare to become their primary oncology information system
|26.10.
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES: RaySearch and IBA expand their partnership in proton therapy
|26.10.
|IBA SA: IBA and RaySearch expand their partnership in proton therapy
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB
|6,060
|-0,16 %