The eastern European country deployed more than 2 GW of new PV capacity in the first nine months of 2021.Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) announced on its Twitter account that the country reached 6126 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of September In the first nine months of the year, the newly installed PV capacity was around more than 2-1 GW. For comparison, in the same period of 2020 the new PV systems connected to the grid in the country had totaled around 1.3 GW. 30.09.2021 r. moc PV w Krajowym Systemie Elektroenergetycznym przekroczyla 6000 MW - wynika ...

