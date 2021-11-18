BloombergNEF says falling battery costs and "surging" renewables penetration make energy storage a "compelling flexible resource in many power systems."From pv magazine USA Energy storage installations throughout the world are forecast to reach 358 GW/1,028 GWh by the end of 2030, more than 20 times greater than the 17 GW/34 GWh online at the end of 2020, according to the latest forecast from BloombergNEF (BNEF). This projected growth in stationary energy storage will require more than $262 billion of investment, BNEF said in its 2021 Global Energy Storage Outlook. "This is the energy storage ...

