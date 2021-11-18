Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021
ABN AMRO intends to appoint Annerie Vreugdenhil as CCO Personal & Business Banking and member of the Executive Board

ABN AMRO intends to appoint Annerie Vreugdenhil (1963) as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Personal & Business Banking and as a member of the Executive Board from 1 March 2022 for a period of four years. Personal & Business Banking develops and manages all digital client services within ABN AMRO, serving mass consumer, affluent and business clients. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Annerie Vreugdenhil will be introduced at the Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be scheduled at a later date.

Annerie Vreugdenhil brings over 30 years of broad and extensive banking experience. She joins ABN AMRO from ING where she has worked in various leadership positions in a wide range of client-facing roles across various segments. She is currently Head of ING Neo and Chief Innovation Officer.

ABN AMRO CEO Robert Swaak: "I am delighted that Annerie will be joining our team. Throughout her career she has demonstrated a strong focus on clients and their needs, often challenging the status quo as a leader. As a personal bank in the digital age, ABN AMRO aims to bring convenience into the daily lives of our clients and expertise when it matters. With her broad banking and innovation experience, Annerie is ideally suited to head our Personal & Business Banking client unit as we are building a future-proof bank."

With the appointment of Annerie Vreugdenhil, ABN AMRO's Executive Board (ExBo) will be complete. From 1 March 2022 the composition of the ABN AMRO ExBo will be as follows:

  • Robert Swaak - Chief Executive Officer
  • Annerie Vreugdenhil - Chief Commercial Officer Personal & Business Banking
  • Choy van der Hooft-Cheong - Chief Commercial Officer Wealth Management
  • Dan Dorner - Chief Commercial Officer Corporate Banking
  • Lars Kramer - Chief Financial Officer
  • Tanja Cuppen - Chief Risk Officer
  • Christian Bornfeld - Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
  • Gerard Penning - Chief Human Resources Officer




ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900



ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachments

  • ABN AMRO intends to appoint Annerie Vreugdenhil as CCO Personal & Business Banking and member of the Executive Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c8924dd-ce88-4be9-a947-f40bea4ebbe0)
  • Annerie Vreugdenhil (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0971c547-0ff8-4454-915e-ffaa1263749a)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
