- (PLX AI) - MPC Container Ships Q3 revenue USD 118.5 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|1,972
|1,994
|09:37
|1,972
|1,992
|09:37
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:52
|MPC Container Ships ASA reports Q3 and nine-month 2021 results
|Significantly improved operating revenues of USD 118.5 million and EBITDA of USD 73.6 million, up by 72% and 131%, respectively, compared to Q2 2021. Continued chartering activity...
► Artikel lesen
|08:22
|MPC Container Ships Invest B.V. reports Q3 and nine-month 2021 results
|08:10
|MPC Container Ships Q3 EBITDA USD 73.6 Million
|(PLX AI) - MPC Container Ships Q3 revenue USD 118.5 million.
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|MPC Container Ships ASA announces date for Q3 and nine-month 2021 results
|26.10.
|MPC Container Ships Rises 3.5% as DNB Upgrades to Buy
|(PLX AI) - MPC Container ships gained 3.5% after DNB upgraded the stock to buy from hold. • Price target cut to NOK 24.40 from NOK 27• The company's current valuation is at a steep disconnect to underlying...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MPC CONTAINER SHIPS ASA
|2,000
|-2,91 %