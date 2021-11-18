DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 (the "preference shares")

In the company's half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 published on 8 September 2021, the directors stated their intention that 1p per share of the cumulative arrears of preference dividend (the "arrears"), currently amounting to 18p per share, should be paid on 31 December 2021 together with the semi-annual preference dividend arising on that date.

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that 1p per share of the arrears together with the semi-annual dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 31 December 2021 in respect of the half year ending on that date (together totalling 5.5p per share) be paid to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 26 November 2021.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

