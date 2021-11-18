DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading

WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE The following company has been withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange, with effect from market close on 17 November 2021, at the request of the company in accordance with rule 5.3 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Boanerges Limited

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: BNRG

ISIN: VGG1472N1096

The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

