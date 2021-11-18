HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -7

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 18-Nov-2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

18 November 2021

Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia", the "Company" or the "Group") today announces results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the "period"). Highlights include:

Good progress with strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence

-- Completion of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay schemes, delivering 62,500 sq. ft. of new office space

-- Sale of Dockland Central, one of our less energy efficient properties, for EUR152.3m in Oct-21 (post periodend), with the proceeds expected to be recycled into the delivery of the Clanwilliam Quarter and Harcourt Square

-- In advanced discussions regarding a substantial pre-let to KPMG of the 337,000 sq. ft. Harcourt Squaredevelopment

-- Neil Menzies promoted to Director of Sustainability and Net Zero Carbon Pathway published in Jun-21

-- Four stars achieved in the 2021 GRESB assessment (2020: four stars)

Continued high rent collection rates and increased contracted rent in the period from letting activity

-- 99% of rent due for the six months ended Sep-21 received or on agreed payment terms

-- Similar rates observed for the quarter ended Dec-21

-- Annual contracted rent of EUR68.2m at Sep-21, up 1.5% (+EUR1.1m) since Mar-21, and office WAULT of 5.5yrs,down 3.9%? New lettings plus uplift in residential rents added EUR0.7m, net of expiries, breaks and surrenders - Acquisitions added EUR0.4m of new rent

-- Factoring in activity since period end proforma contracted rent would be EUR60.8m, down 9.4% since Mar-21

-- Office vacancy rate increased 4pp since Mar-21 to 11%, following completion of developments: this isexpectedto reduce in the near-term

Robust financial position and performance: interim dividend maintained at FY21 level

As at 30 September 2021 31 March 2021 Movement Portfolio value EUR1,450.4m EUR1,427.4m +0.4%[1] Net debt[2] EUR291.7m EUR278.8m 4.6% Group LTV 2 20.1% 19.5% +0.6pp IFRS NAVPS2 173.5c 173.6c (0.1)% EPRA NTAPS2 172.5c 172.7c (0.1)% Financial period ended 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 Movement Net rental income EUR31.4m EUR32.0m (2.1)% Profit/(loss) after tax EUR21.2m (EUR34.2m) +161.9% EPRA earnings2 EUR20.9m EUR22.4m (6.8)% Diluted IFRS EPS 3.2c (5.0c) +163.9% EPRA EPS2 3.2c 3.3c (3.7)% Interim DPS2 2.0c 2.0c -

-- Periodic valuer rotation undertaken: Savills appointed, with first valuation of portfolio at Sep-21

-- Portfolio value increased EUR23.0m in the period or 0.4%1 to EUR1.45bn (Sep-20: -3.8%1)? Our prime offices and future developments outperformed our older offices, residential and industrial/other assets - EUR4.1m in development expenditure, including completion of 2 Cumberland and 50 City Quay (Sep-20:EUR8.4m) - EUR18.4m invested in two bolt-on property acquisitions (Sep-20: EUR3.8m)

-- Modest decrease in net rental income due to planned lease expiries at Clanwilliam Court and Marine House

-- Six-month Total Property Return[3] of 2.2% vs MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (excl. Hibernia) of2.4%(Sep-20: -1.7% vs Index excl. Hibernia -1.6%)

Balance sheet strength further increased by debt issuance and sale of Dockland Central

-- Issue of EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes in Jul-21 resulted in weighted average debtmaturity of 4.8 years at Sep-21 (Mar-21: 3.4 years)

-- Net debt at Sep-21 of EUR141.3m and LTV2 of 10.9%, factoring in the Dockland Central sale

-- Cash and undrawn facilities net of development and acquisition commitments of EUR214m, or EUR365m pro-formasale of Dockland Central (Mar-21: EUR110m)

Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said:

"We are making good progress with our strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence, with the key achievements since March 2021 being the completion of the 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay developments and the sale of Dockland Central. We are also in advanced discussions with KPMG regarding a significant pre-let at Harcourt Square.

"Our business continues to perform well, with strong rent collection, a stable portfolio valuation and new lettings agreed supporting an interim dividend of 2.0 cent per share, the same as last year.

"It has been pleasing to see the pick-up in activity in the Dublin office market since we reported in May, with particular interest in prime, ESG-efficient, city centre space. While the Government's decision this week to advise a temporary return to working from home is likely to impact activity in the near-term, with our clear strategy, an exciting development pipeline ready to start in 2022 and the team and funding in place to deliver it, we remain optimistic about our longer-term prospects."

Disclaimer This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Market review

General economy

Despite Ireland having had some of the most stringent pandemic restrictions in the world (source: Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker), the Irish economy has performed remarkably strongly throughout. In 2020, Irish GDP grew 5.9%, helped by the contribution of the multinational-dominated sectors such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Since the phased easing of restrictions was announced in April 2021, economic momentum has accelerated and Irish GDP is currently projected to grow by 15.6% in 2021 and by 5.0% in 2022 (source: Department of Finance "DoF"). Modified Gross National Income, a more appropriate gauge of the domestic economy that strips out distortions caused by the multinational sector, is projected to grow by 4.7% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022 (2020: -3.5%), primarily driven by a rebound in Modified Domestic Demand (source: DoF).

Significant improvements in Irish labour market metrics are also being seen: the standard measure of monthly unemployment was 5.2% in October 2021 (compared to 7.9% in March 2021 and 5.0% in March 2020), while the COVID-19 adjusted measure of unemployment was 7.9%, if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were classified as unemployed, compared to 25.6% at March 2021. The number of persons in employment in Ireland is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022 (source: Davy), helped by continued job creation from foreign direct investment ("FDI"): in the ten months to October 10,900 new jobs have been created by FDI, more than double the same period in prior year and up 26% on the same period in 2019. The recovery of the Irish economy has been supported by a highly successful vaccine rollout. Ireland has the highest rate of full vaccination amongst persons aged 18+ in the EU at 92.5% (source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control), though this week the Irish Government started to reimpose

some restrictions following a rise in COVID cases.

While Ireland is expected to benefit from the global rebound in economic activity, it faces a number of potential risks. According to the Central Bank of Ireland (the "CBI"), "the persistence of supply bottlenecks, higher input costs and insufficient labour supply could drive a wider gap between real and nominal growth.resulting in higher inflation than currently anticipated". There is a risk of central bank policy error: i.e. that interest rate rises are not implemented in an appropriate manner, leading to economic volatility. The news of the Irish government signing up to the OECD agreement on international corporate tax changes, which included a commitment to a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate, is encouraging, though important details of the agreement still need to be finalised and the deal must be approved by various countries. Nonetheless, it is better than might have been feared given calls from various commentators for higher rates. It is expected that the new regime will come into play in 2023 at the earliest (source: Goodbody). In addition, there is a risk of economic impact if further health restrictions have to be imposed in Ireland in the coming months.

Irish property market overview

The Irish property market has shown more resilience during the pandemic than in previous downturns, helped by greater institutional ownership, significantly less debt, relatively controlled levels of speculative development and lower vacancy rates than in previous cycles. Emerging trends, which have also been seen elsewhere, include a bifurcation in the performance of prime and secondary assets and an increasing focus by both occupiers and investors on ESG credentials. CBRE notes that September and October 2021 have been busy months in the Irish property market although negotiations have been protracted and thus the extent of current activity is probably not fully apparent at present.

Irish property investment market

Investment volumes in the first nine months of 2021 were EUR3.6bn, approximately double the volumes in the same period in 2020 (EUR1.8bn) and comparing favourably to the first nine months of 2019 (EUR3.0bn). The private residential sector ("PRS") and office sector remained dominant, together accounting for 78% of transaction volumes (9mth 2020: 82%). Irish investors (excluding Irish REITs) accounted for 35% of purchases in the nine-month period (9mth 2020: 17%) and there was also continued interest from European investors (30%) and American investors (23%) despite restrictions on mobility and international travel during the first half of 2021 (source: Knight Frank). There are several investment transactions active at present, with 2021 total investment volumes expected to reach EUR4.5bn, a marked increase on the 2020 outturn of EUR3.0bn.

Top 5 office investment transactions (9 months to September 2021)

Building Price Capital value Buyer Buyer nationality Project Tolka Portfolio, D2/4 EUR290m EUR994psf Blackstone American 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 EUR164m EUR1,225psf Deka Immobilien German 76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 EUR95m EUR1,026psf AM Alpha German Block 1, Ballsbridge Park, D4 EUR32m EUR865psf Core Capital Irish Blocks A&B, Parkgate Business Centre, D8 EUR24m EUR590psf Union Investments German Top 5 total EUR605m

Source: Knight Frank

The main agents consider that prime Dublin office yields are stable at 4.00% (March 2021: 4.00%). Knight Frank reports that a significant weight of capital is chasing opportunities in Dublin, with new properties with strong covenant and ESG credentials in the best locations particularly sought after and potentially commanding yields tighter than 4.00%. However, yields on secondary assets have softened leading to the bifurcation in values of prime and secondary assets identified earlier: at 30 September 2020 yields on secondary office assets in prime locations were 4.75% and this yield had increased by 50bps at 30 September 2021 to 5.25% (source: Knight Frank).

In the first nine months of 2021, the PRS comprised 54% of overall investment (9mth 2020: 35%) (source: Knight Frank). In its Autumn 2021 yield matrix, Cushman & Wakefield reported that PRS yields for prime Dublin properties are 3.65%-4.25%, compressing by 10bps at the lower end of the range compared to their Spring 2021 matrix. CBRE notes that investors are taking time to interpret the consequences of recent regulatory changes in the residential market, including measures to limit residential rental growth in rental pressure zones to the lesser of 2% or inflation rather than the previous cap of 4% per annum.

Top 5 PRS (residential) investment transactions (9 months to September 2021)

Building Price Price per unit Buyer Buyer nationality Confidential Portfolio, Dublin/Kildare EUR450m Confidential Ardstone Irish 8th Lock, Royal Canal Park, D15 EUR200m EUR460k Union Investments German Dwyer Nolan Portfolio, North Dublin EUR181m EUR451k Ardstone Irish Griffith Wood, Drumcondra, D9 EUR177m EUR518k Greystar American Clay Farm, Leopardstown, D18 EUR127m EUR431k BlackRock American Top 5 total EUR1,135m

Source: Knight Frank

In the six months to 30 September 2021, the MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (the "Index") delivered a total return of 2.4%, excluding Hibernia (September 2020: -1.6%). Over this period the Industrial sector was the top performer in the Index with a total return of 13.5%, followed by the Office sector at 2.4% (September 2020: 2.6% and 0.5%, respectively). Hibernia's total property return over the same period was 2.2% (September 2020: -1.7%), underperforming the Index (and the Index excluding Hibernia) by 0.2 percentage points.

Dublin office occupational market

Following very limited take-up in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, momentum is building again in the Dublin office letting market. In the nine months to September 2021 take-up of 0.6m sq. ft. was recorded, with 0.03m sq. ft. in Q1, 0.17m sq. ft. in Q2 and 0.44m sq. ft. in Q3. Whilst take-up in the first nine months remained approximately 30% of the corresponding take-up in 2019, it is encouraging to note that take-up for the most recent two quarters (Q2 and Q3 2021) was 58% higher than for the preceding two quarters (Q4 2020 and Q1 2021) (source: Knight Frank) and CBRE notes that the level of leasing activity in Q3 2021 was broadly on par with the volume of transactions recorded in Dublin in Q3 2019. No single sector dominated letting volumes in the first nine months of the year, with TMT accounting for 28% of take-up, professional services 21% and finance 17%. This is a change from recent years, with TMT accounting for 53% of take-up since Q1 2017 (source: Knight Frank). The city centre continues to be occupiers' preferred location. Knight Frank expects take-up to trend stronger again in Q4 2021 and estimates that annual take-up for 2021 is likely to reach 1.5m sq. ft. in total.

Top 10 office lettings (9 months to September 2021)

Occupier Industry Building Area (sq. ft.) Total take-up BNP Paribas Finance Termini, 3 Arkle Road, D18 44K 7% Accenture Professional services Building 10, Cherrywood Business Park, D18 37K 6% DLA Piper Professional services 40 Molesworth Street, D2 30k 5% Bord Bia State 140 Pembroke Road, D4 28k 4% OPW State 6-13 Pembroke Row, D2 28k 4% Market Star TMT Block G, One Central Park, D18 26k 4% 2K TMT One Park Place, D2 26k 4% Wix TMT The Reflector, D2 23k 4% ResMed Medical Termini, 3 Arkle Road, D18 22k 3% Philip Lee Solicitors Professional Services Connaught House, D4 19k 3% Top 10 total 283k 44%

Source: Knight Frank

In March 2021 we reported that the first signs of a recovery in active demand were beginning to emerge following a c.30% fall between February 2020 and December 2020. Our active demand tracker, run in conjunction with Cushman & Wakefield, stood at 2.7m sq. ft. at the end of March 2021. Since then, active demand has risen as restrictions eased, reaching 3.5m sq. ft. at the end of August 2021. At the end of September 2021, active demand had fallen back to 3.0m sq. ft., mainly due to a number of larger requirements being satisfied. 79% of active demand is focused on the city centre, which is broadly comparable to demand patterns immediately before the pandemic (source: Cushman & Wakefield). Although the intensity of requirements (i.e. how soon the occupiers want the space) remains relatively low, it is encouraging to note that CBRE and Knight Frank are reporting approximately 1.1m sq. ft. of reserved office space at the end of September 2021, which bodes well for take-up in coming quarters.

The overall Dublin office vacancy rate (which includes "shadow" or "grey" space that is available for immediate use) increased to 10.5% at the end of September 2021, up from 9.9% in March 2021 and 8.9% in September 2020. Notably, the September 2021 vacancy rate was 10 basis points below the vacancy rate recorded in June 2021, marking the first quarterly reduction since the onset of the pandemic. The Grade A vacancy rate in the city centre, where all of Hibernia's office portfolio is located, was 11.1%, up from 9.8% in March 2021 and 9.1% in September 2020 (source: Knight Frank). Of the 10.5% overall Dublin office vacancy at 30 September 2021, 4.4pp related to un-let new buildings and 3.7pp related to grey space.

The main agents marked down their headline prime Dublin office rent assumptions by 7-10% in 2020 and also suggested increased occupier incentives in some cases. There have been no further declines reported since the end of 2020 and prime office rents in Dublin currently stand at around EUR57.50psf. The gap between rents for prime and secondary buildings continues to widen, as occupiers increasingly favour more modern and sustainable buildings over secondary alternatives.

Office development pipeline

We currently expect 7.3m sq. ft. of gross new space to be delivered between 2021 and 2024 for the whole of Dublin (0.7m sq. ft. already completed), of which 82% will be in the city centre. 42% of office stock under construction in Dublin has been pre-let or reserved (43% in the city centre), meaning there is 3.1m sq. ft. under construction but not yet let (2.6m sq. ft. in the city centre) (source: Knight Frank/Hibernia). Since we last reported in May 2021, the expected supply between 2021 and 2024 is broadly flat in the city centre and for the whole of Dublin.

Year Dublin city centre supply All Dublin supply 2021f 1.4m sq. ft. (86% pre-let) 1.5m sq. ft. (77% pre-let) 2022f 1.6m sq. ft. (45% pre-let) 2.0m sq. ft. (48% pre-let) 2023f 1.8m sq. ft. (25% pre-let) 2.0m sq. ft. (22% pre-let) 2024f 1.3m sq. ft. (22% pre-let) 1.8m sq. ft. (16% pre-let) Total 2021-24 6.1m sq. ft. (43% pre-let) 7.3m sq. ft. (39% pre-let)

Source: Knight Frank/Hibernia *Note: City centre office completions in 2021 YTD are 0.6m sq. ft. and in all Dublin they are 0.7m sq. ft.

Residential sector

There were approximately 13,500 new home completions in Ireland in the first nine months of 2021, up 3% on the same period in 2020 but down 8% on 2019 levels, with the Greater Dublin Area accounting for just under half of delivery (source: CSO). Housing commencements in the past 12 months reached 30,500, up 40% year-on-year (source: Department of Housing). The apartment share of housing output stood at 22% in the 12 months to September 2021, the highest in the available 10-year data series for Ireland, and in Dublin apartments accounted for 55% of delivery (source: CSO, Goodbody). Goodbody expects over 21,000 units to be completed in 2021, c. 27,000 in 2022 and over 30,000 in 2023. While expected completions are increasing, these are still behind the estimated natural demographic demand for at least 34,000 units per annum (source: CBI). In September 2021, the Irish Government announced its "Housing for All" policy which sets out how it intends to increase supply to 300,000 units over the next nine years. The plan outlines that this will be achieved through a combination of incentives for home ownership, policies to mobilise the use of land for residential development and a significant increase in the scale of public investment in housing (source: Goodbody). Knight Frank estimates that there is EUR3.5bn of capital looking to deploy into the PRS sector in Ireland (March 2021: EUR3.0bn), with several new entrants amongst the many European investors already focussing on investing in the Irish PRS market at present. This is likely to keep prime yields in the sector stable at 3.65-4.25% for the foreseeable future.

The latest data from the Residential Tenancies Board for Q2 2021 show that nationally rents grew by 7.0% year-on-year and that the standardised average rent stood at EUR1,352 per month. Rents grew faster outside of Dublin than within: Dublin rents grew by 4.4% year-on-year while the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") excluding Dublin grew by 8.7% and other regions outside the GDA grew by 10.8% year-on-year.

Business review

Progress against strategic objectives for FY22

We are making good progress with the strategic objectives set out in the 2021 Annual Report, as summarised in the table below.

Strategic objective Key targets Progress in six months to September 2021 -- Make acquisitions to enhance the future value of the -- EUR18.4m invested in two bolt-on portfolio acquisitions -- Dispose of assets which do -- Dockland Central sold for EUR152.3m not meet our risk-adjusted forward (slightly ahead of carrying value) in Oct-21 1. Maintain a returns expectations balanced portfolio -- Complete our developments -- 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay with clusters of at 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City completed assets Quay -- In advanced discussions regarding a -- De-risk future development substantial pre-let at Harcourt Square pipeline by securing pre-lets -- Planning application submitted for -- Enhance and progress future redevelopment scheme at Hardwicke House & possible future development schemes Montague House within the portfolio -- Contracted rent +1.5% to EUR68.2m at -- Reduce in-place office Sep-21 (excluding Clanwilliam Court and -- In-place office vacancy of 11%, up Marine House) vacancy rate from 7% at from 7% at Mar-21 due to completion of 2 31 March 2021 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay 2. Grow -- Let remaining space in 2 -- Of remaining 38,500 sq. ft. available recurring income Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay in over time 2 Cumberland and 50 City Quay at Mar-21, 5,500 -- Extend income through lease sq. ft. was let in period and a further 10,000 renewals and regears sq. ft. was let since period end -- Secure pre-lets for future -- Office WAULT decreased 3.9% to 5.5 development schemes years -- In advanced discussions regarding a substantial pre-let at Harcourt Square -- Publish pathway to achieve -- Net zero carbon pathway published (see our net zero carbon target by 2030 website for further details) -- Internal price of carbon set at EUR75 3. Operate -- Set internal carbon pricing per tonne for embodied carbon and proceeds will and develop our model be used to fund Carbon Reduction Fund buildings -- Achieve reductions in -- Assessments being undertaken to set responsibly energy intensity and greenhouse gas carbon reduction plans for individual buildings ("GHG") emissions per unit area vs 2019 baseline -- LEED Platinum expected to be achieved -- Achieve LEED Platinum in 2 in Cumberland Place 2 Cumberland Place -- Maintain sufficient -- At Sep-21 cash and undrawn facilities financial capacity for investment were EUR214m net of committed expenditure and this opportunities (including increased to EUR365m following sale of Dockland 4. Maintain a developments) Central in Oct-21 strong, flexible -- Maintain substantial -- The Group has significant headroom on funding structure headroom against all financial all its financial covenants (please see covenants Financial Review for further details) -- Explore 'green' funding -- Have commenced initial discussions opportunities with lenders regarding future green facilities -- Conduct next employee -- Employee surveys on returning to the survey office conducted -- Hold team social events -- All-staff events are not yet permitted 5. Attract, including an away day (health motivate, develop restrictions permitting) -- We continue to support staff both in and retain a -- Continue to support home and office working and follow prevailing talented team employees working from home Government guidance -- Ensure greater inclusion of -- ESG objectives included in all staff

ESG objectives/measures in objectives. An ESG measure is expected to be remuneration schemes included in the 2022 LTIP targets when set

Disposals and acquisitions

We made no disposals in the period (September 2020: none) and invested EUR18.4m in two acquisitions, both of which are adjacent to existing Hibernia assets and are "bolt-on" in nature (September 2020: EUR3.8m). In early October 2021, we exchanged contracts and simultaneously completed the sale of Dockland Central for EUR152.3m, a price marginally ahead of the property's March 2021 carrying value, equating to a net initial yield of c. 4.75% and a capital value of EUR1,032 per sq. ft. for the office accommodation. We expect to reinvest the proceeds in our substantial near-term development pipeline (see developments and refurbishments section below for more details). We continue to review both acquisition and disposal opportunities.

Portfolio overview

At 30 September 2021, the investment property portfolio consisted of 40 assets valued at EUR1,450.4m (March 2021: 39 assets valued at EUR1,427.4m) which can be categorised as follows:

Value as at 30 September % of Equivalent yield Passing rent Contracted ERV 2021 portfolio 1 rent (all assets) 1. Dublin CBD offices Traditional Core EUR492m 34% 4.6%2 EUR22.5m EUR24.3m EUR25.4m IFSC3 EUR181m 13% 4.8%4 EUR8.5m EUR8.5m EUR10.7m South Docks5 EUR552m 38% 4.3% EUR26.9m EUR26.8m EUR26.9m Total Dublin CBD offices EUR1,225m 85% 4.5%2,4 EUR57.9m EUR59.6m EUR62.9m 2. Dublin CBD office developments - - - - - - 6 3. Dublin residential7 EUR178m 12% 3.8%8 EUR6.8m8 EUR6.8m8 EUR7.1m8 4. Industrial/ other EUR48m 3% 4.3% EUR1.5m EUR1.7m EUR2.4m Total EUR1,450m 100% 4.4%2,4,8 EUR66.2m8 EUR68.2m8 EUR72.4m8 1. Yields as per Savills' valuation report, on unsmoothed values and excluding the adjustment for 1WMLowner-occupied space 2. Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House yields are calculated as the passing rent over thetotal value (after costs) which includes residual land value. Excludes Iconic Offices in Clanwilliam Court 3. Includes Dockland Central as this property was still in the portfolio at 30 Sep-21 4. The equivalent yield reported by Savills for the IFSC does not take into account the cost of potentialfuture capex on The Forum. If this capex is taken into account, the equivalent yields for the IFSC, Dublin CBDOffices and Total Investment Portfolio would reduce modestly 5. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML 6. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay reached practical completion during the period. These properties havebeen transferred to the Traditional Core and South Docks categories respectively 7. Includes 1WML residential element (Hanover Mills) 8. Residential income on net basis assuming Hibernia cost where asset is stabilised and 80% net-to-grossotherwise

Note: differences in summation of totals in above table are due to rounding

The key statistics of our office portfolio, which comprised 84% of our overall property portfolio by value at 30 September 2021 and 88% by contracted rent (March 2021: 84% and 89%, respectively), are set out below. The WAULT to break/expiry of our completed office developments (the majority of our office income) is 7.8 years. Our acquired office assets have a WAULT to break or expiry of just under three years, with those assets in our near-term development pipeline (Marine House, Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square) having a WAULT of less than one year: this is to facilitate future redevelopment activity.

Contracted WAULT to WAULT to % of rent % of next rent % of rent MTM2 at At 30 September 2021 rent ERV review1 break/ upwards only review cap & next lease event expiry collar 1. Acquired in-place office portfolio EUR26.5m EUR26.0m 1.7yrs 2.7yrs 8% - 92% (EUR48psf) (EUR47psf) Near-term development EUR9.5m EUR9.5m pipeline assets3 0.9yrs 0.9yrs - - 100% (EUR42psf) (EUR42psf) EUR16.5m Investment assets EUR17.0m 2.2yrs 3.8yrs 13% - 87% (EUR50psf) (EUR52psf) 2. Completed office EUR33.2m EUR31.4m 1.8yrs 7.8yrs - 27% 73% developments4 (EUR55psf) (EUR52psf) Whole in-place office EUR59.6m EUR57.4m 1.8yrs 5.5yrs 4% 15% 81% portfolio (EUR51psf) (EUR49psf) 3. Committed office-let5 - - - - - - - EUR59.6m EUR57.4m Total office portfolio 1.8yrs 5.5yrs 4% 15% 81% (EUR51psf) (EUR49psf) EUR5.5m6 4. Vacant in-place office - - - - - - (EUR49psf) 5. Committed office-unlet5 - - - - - - - Whole in-place office - EUR62.9m - - - - - portfolio (after vacancy) (EUR49psf) 1. To earlier of review or expiry 2. Mark-to-market 3. Hibernia assumption that ERV of near-term development pipeline is equal to current contracted rent 4. 1 Cumberland Place, 2 Cumberland Place, SOBO Works, Dockland Central, 1WML, 2WML, 1SJRQ, 50 City Quay 5. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay were moved to the Completed office development segment following bothreaching practical completion 6. Includes parking and retail in office buildings

Since 31 March 2021, Group contracted rent has increased by 1.5% to EUR68.2m, with the main drivers being a new lease agreed in 2 Cumberland Place, an increase in income from our residential assets and acquisitions, which outweighed the loss of income from the expiry of some leases in Clanwilliam Court. The rental impact of the three rent reviews completed and two lease variations was net neutral. The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio, which was 7% by lettable area in March 2021, increased to 11% at 30 September 2021, primarily as a result of the completion of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, both of which have space available. For further details, please refer to the asset management section below.

At 30 September 2021, our 10 largest occupiers, all of which are large, multinational companies or state entities, accounted for 54% of our Group contracted rent of EUR68.2m. By sector, technology and state entities accounted for 58% of contracted rent (please see the selected portfolio information below). Factoring in the sale of Dockland Central post period end, our 10 largest occupiers represented 54% of our Group contracted rent of EUR60.2m and technology and state entities accounted for 56% of contracted rent, with the contribution of our largest occupier, HubSpot, reducing from 16% to 11%.

Portfolio performance

In the six months ended 30 September 2021 the portfolio value increased 0.4% on a like-for-like basis. In the prior financial year ended 31 March 2021, the portfolio value decreased 4.4% on a like-for-like basis, with the first six months seeing a 3.8% decline on a like-for-like basis. Please see details of the performance of our portfolio in the period by segment in the table below:

Value at March 2021 Capex Acquis-itions Transfer4 H1 Value at September Like-for-like 1 Revaluation 2021 change Traditional Core EUR415m EUR3.8m - EUR59.0m EUR13.8m EUR492m EUR14m 2.9% IFSC2 EUR178m EUR0.2m - - EUR2.5m EUR181m EUR3m 1.4% South Docks3 EUR546m EUR0.3m - EUR3.0m EUR3.2m EUR552 EUR3m 0.6% 1. Total Dublin CBD EUR1,139m EUR4.3m - EUR62.0m EUR19.5m EUR1,225m EUR20m 1.6% offices 2. Dublin CBD office EUR62m - - (EUR62.0m) - - - - developments 3. Dublin residential EUR168m - EUR18.4m - (EUR7.9m) EUR178m (EUR2m) (1.3%) 4. Industrial/other EUR59m EUR0.2m - - (EUR11.5m) EUR48m (EUR11m) (19.4%)

Total EUR1,427m EUR4.5m EUR18.4m - EUR0.1m EUR1,450m EUR6m 0.4% 1. Including acquisition costs 2. Includes Dockland Central as this property was still in the portfolio as at 30 Sep-21 3. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML 4. At Mar-21 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay were within the CBD Office Development segment. At Sep-21both properties had reached practical completion - 2 Cumberland Place was moved to the Traditional Core segment and50 City Quay was moved to the South Docks segment

Note: differences in summation of totals in above table are due to rounding

The table below shows the performance in the period of the office portfolio by building type, rather than building location:

Value at March Capex Acquis-itions Transfer4 H1 Value at September Like-for-like 2021 1 Revaluation 2021 change Acquired income-producing EUR319m EUR0.7m - (EUR10.4m) EUR309m (EUR10m) (3.2%) offices Completed office EUR655m EUR1.1m - EUR62.0m EUR18.8m EUR737m EUR19m 2.6% developments2,3 Near-term development EUR165m EUR2.5m - EUR11.2m EUR178m EUR11m 6.7% pipeline Total Dublin CBD offices EUR1,139m EUR4.3m - EUR62.0m EUR19.5m EUR1,225m EUR20m 1.6%

Note: Footnotes as per table above

The portfolio valuation remained broadly flat in both quarters of the financial period, with the key movements being:

-- CBD offices: 1.6% increase in value, largely due to positive valuation movements in our prime officeportfolio, where Savills assumed tighter yields at Sep-21 than Cushman & Wakefield at Mar-21, although this wasoffset by Savills assuming lower ERVs than Cushman & Wakefield. Achieving practical completion and positive lettingprogress on our office developments at 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay delivered a positive valuation movementof c.12% on these assets. Beyond our prime office assets, Savills assumed lower ERVs / longer void periods thanCushman & Wakefield at Mar-21, but valuation losses in this segment were moderated as Savills assumed slightlytighter yields on these assets. The value of our near-term office developments increased in the period, withHarcourt Square delivering the majority of the gain. Value gains were moderated by increased projected costs todeliver these development projects given inflationary pressures.

-- Residential: 1.3% decrease in value, mainly due to Savills taking a more conservative approach thanCushman & Wakefield at Mar-21 on ERVs, yields and the natural vacancy rate on our main residential assets atWyckham Point, Dundrum View and Cannon Place.

-- Industrial/other: 19.4% decrease in value, primarily due to lower values per acre applied to our land atNewlands. However, the industrial portfolio of buildings located in Dublin Industrial Estate and Malahide RoadIndustrial Estate increased in value by 7.2% due to asset management initiatives and lower yields/higher marketrents applied by Savills compared to Cushman & Wakefield at Mar-21.

Developments and refurbishments

Capital expenditure on developments in the period was EUR4.1m (September 2020: EUR8.4m) and related to work at 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, both of which completed in the period, as well as work on preparing our pipeline of future development projects. At present we have no active schemes and our focus is on our substantial near-term pipeline, comprising the Clanwilliam Quarter (Clanwilliam Court and Marine House), which we can start in early 2022, and Harcourt Square, which we can start in early 2023.

Completed development schemes

2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay were completed in July, delivering 62,500 sq. ft. of office space, 51% of which was let at 30 September 2021 and 63% of which is let at the date of this half year report. The eventual completion dates were delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, most notably the closure of construction sites in Ireland from early January to early May 2021, but both schemes were delivered within budget, achieving an aggregate profit on cost of over 85% and an expected yield on cost of c. 9.5% once fully let. 50 City Quay forms part of our Windmill Quarter cluster which totals c. 400,000 sq. ft. of offices and 2 Cumberland Place brings the office accommodation on the Cumberland Place site to c. 190,000 sq. ft.: both properties are highly energy efficient, with BERs of B2 and A3 expected, and will improve the average performance of our portfolio. In addition, 2 Cumberland Place is expected to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

Please see further details on the schemes below:

Total area post Full Total cost Office Practical Expected yield completion (sq. ft.) purchase Capex (incl. land) ERV1 ERV1 completion ("PC") on cost1 price date 2 Cumberland 58k office Place, D2 EUR0m2 EUR35m EUR598psf3 EUR3.4m EUR57.89psf Jul-21 9.9% 1k retail/café 50 City Quay, 4.5k EUR3m EUR1m EUR924psf EUR0.3m EUR53.95psf Jul-21 5.8% D2 62.5k office Total EUR3m2 EUR36m EUR622psf EUR3.6m EUR57.60psf 9.5% 1k retail/café 1. Per Savills headline office ERV at Sep-21 2. Including acquisition costs. The site forms part of Cumberland Place and at the time of acquisition ofCumberland House no value was ascribed to it 3. Office demise only

Development pipeline

Based on current planning approvals, the near-term development pipeline, comprising Clanwilliam Quarter (Clanwilliam Court and Marine House) and Harcourt Square, can deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space in Dublin's Traditional Core, a net increase of 283,000 sq. ft. and a 23% increase in the size of our current in-place office portfolio. The valuations of the properties at 30 September 2021 (which include the present value of the income remaining on the leases) equated to aggregate capital values of EUR331[4] per buildable sq. ft. and the estimated capital expenditure required to deliver the schemes was EUR584 per buildable sq. ft., an all-in cost of EUR915[5] per buildable sq. ft.: both schemes should be profitable under most market conditions. The leases of all occupiers in the Clanwilliam Quarter expire by early 2022, enabling a redevelopment to commence from then on. At Harcourt Square, we are in advanced discussions with KPMG regarding a pre-let of the majority of the 337,000 sq. ft. scheme, which would substantially de-risk the project. We expect to commence work on site once the existing occupier vacates the property upon expiry of its lease in December 2022.

We also continue to assess the longer-term redevelopment potential of certain other assets within the portfolio and in October 2021 we submitted a planning application for an extensive refurbishment and expansion of Hardwicke House and Montague House, which we have now added to our longer-term pipeline. We also continue to hold 155.2 acres of land with potential for mixed-use development schemes in the longer term: re-zoning will be necessary and consequently the timing of any future developments is uncertain at present.

Current area Area post Full Office Sector completion purchase Comments price1 (sq. ft.) (sq. ft.) Remaining leases expire during Dec-21 Marine House Office 41k 50k EUR30m (Clanwilliam Quarter) Full planning for refurbishment and extension of Marine House in place Final leases expire in Jan-22 141k office Clanwilliam Court Planning in place for redevelopment (Clanwilliam Quarter) Office 93k 11k EUR56m2 ancillary Leased to OPW until Dec-22 337k office Planning in place for 337k sq. ft. of Harcourt Square Office 122k EUR78m offices In advanced discussions with KPMG regarding a substantial pre-let Total near- term 256k 539k EUR164m office & ancillary Hardwicke & Montague Office 88k 140k EUR65m Total office & ancillary EUR229m 344k 679k Current area Area post Full Mixed-use Sector completion purchase Comments (sq. ft.) price1 (sq. ft.)

Strategic transport location Newlands (Gateway) Industrial 143.7 acres n/a EUR48m3 / other Potential for future mixed-use redevelopment subject to re-zoning 128k on Strategic transport location Dublin Industrial Industrial n/a EUR12m Estate 7.7 acres Potential for future mixed-use development subject to re-zoning Malahide Road Industrial 66k warehouse & 17k n/a EUR8m Potential for future mixed-use Industrial Park office on 3.8 acres development subject to re-zoning Total mixed-use EUR68m 155.2 acres n/a 1. Including transaction costs and capex spent to date 2. Clanwilliam Court Blocks 1,2 and 5 only 3. Initial consideration

Asset management

Net capital expenditure on maintenance in the period amounted to EUR0.4m (September 2020: EUR0.6m or EUR0.4m net of refunds).

Contracted rent increased by 1.5% to EUR68.2m at 30 September 2021 (March 2021: EUR67.1m) as a result of:

-- New lettings in our commercial portfolio, together with improved performance by our residentialproperties, adding EUR1.2m;

-- Acquisitions adding EUR0.4m;

-- Lease expiries, breaks, surrenders and adjustments reducing contracted rent by EUR0.5m; and

-- Commercial rent reviews concluded and lease variations agreed were net neutral for contracted rent.

Factoring in activity since period end, proforma contracted rent at 30 September 2021 was EUR60.8m, a decrease of 9.4% since 31 March 2021. The main contributors since period end were:

-- Three further lettings adding EUR0.6m; and

-- The sale of Dockland Central reducing contracted rent by EUR8.0m.

Some other key statistics at 30 September 2021:

-- The office portfolio amounted to 1.2m sq. ft., an increase of 62,500 sq. ft. (or 5.5%) following thecompletion of 2 Cumberland and 50 City Quay. Since period end this has reduced to 1.1m sq. ft. with the sale ofDockland Central;

-- The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio was 11% based on lettable area (March 2021: 7%) andthis available space had an ERV of EUR5.0m, excluding retail and parking (March 2021: EUR3.1m);

-- Average rent across the in-place office portfolio was EUR51psf (March 2021: EUR51psf) and the ERV, perSavills, was EUR49psf (March 2021: EUR51psf, per C&W);