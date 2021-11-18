HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -22

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 18-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

18 November 2021

Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia", the "Company" or the "Group") today announces results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the "period"). Highlights include:

Good progress with strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence

-- Completion of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay schemes, delivering 62,500 sq. ft. of new office space

-- Sale of Dockland Central, one of our less energy efficient properties, for EUR152.3m in Oct-21 (post periodend), with the proceeds expected to be recycled into the delivery of the Clanwilliam Quarter and Harcourt Square

-- In advanced discussions regarding a substantial pre-let to KPMG of the 337,000 sq. ft. Harcourt Squaredevelopment

-- Neil Menzies promoted to Director of Sustainability and Net Zero Carbon Pathway published in Jun-21

-- Four stars achieved in the 2021 GRESB assessment (2020: four stars)

Continued high rent collection rates and increased contracted rent in the period from letting activity

-- 99% of rent due for the six months ended Sep-21 received or on agreed payment terms

-- Similar rates observed for the quarter ended Dec-21

-- Annual contracted rent of EUR68.2m at Sep-21, up 1.5% (+EUR1.1m) since Mar-21, and office WAULT of 5.5yrs,down 3.9%? New lettings plus uplift in residential rents added EUR0.7m, net of expiries, breaks and surrenders - Acquisitions added EUR0.4m of new rent

-- Factoring in activity since period end proforma contracted rent would be EUR60.8m, down 9.4% since Mar-21

-- Office vacancy rate increased 4pp since Mar-21 to 11%, following completion of developments: this isexpectedto reduce in the near-term

Robust financial position and performance: interim dividend maintained at FY21 level

As at 30 September 2021 31 March 2021 Movement Portfolio value EUR1,450.4m EUR1,427.4m +0.4%[1] Net debt[2] EUR291.7m EUR278.8m 4.6% Group LTV 2 20.1% 19.5% +0.6pp IFRS NAVPS2 173.5c 173.6c (0.1)% EPRA NTAPS2 172.5c 172.7c (0.1)% Financial period ended 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 Movement Net rental income EUR31.4m EUR32.0m (2.1)% Profit/(loss) after tax EUR21.2m (EUR34.2m) +161.9% EPRA earnings2 EUR20.9m EUR22.4m (6.8)% Diluted IFRS EPS 3.2c (5.0c) +163.9% EPRA EPS2 3.2c 3.3c (3.7)% Interim DPS2 2.0c 2.0c -

-- Periodic valuer rotation undertaken: Savills appointed, with first valuation of portfolio at Sep-21

-- Portfolio value increased EUR23.0m in the period or 0.4%1 to EUR1.45bn (Sep-20: -3.8%1)? Our prime offices and future developments outperformed our older offices, residential and industrial/other assets - EUR4.1m in development expenditure, including completion of 2 Cumberland and 50 City Quay (Sep-20:EUR8.4m) - EUR18.4m invested in two bolt-on property acquisitions (Sep-20: EUR3.8m)

-- Modest decrease in net rental income due to planned lease expiries at Clanwilliam Court and Marine House

-- Six-month Total Property Return[3] of 2.2% vs MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (excl. Hibernia) of2.4%(Sep-20: -1.7% vs Index excl. Hibernia -1.6%)

Balance sheet strength further increased by debt issuance and sale of Dockland Central

-- Issue of EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes in Jul-21 resulted in weighted average debtmaturity of 4.8 years at Sep-21 (Mar-21: 3.4 years)

-- Net debt at Sep-21 of EUR141.3m and LTV2 of 10.9%, factoring in the Dockland Central sale

-- Cash and undrawn facilities net of development and acquisition commitments of EUR214m, or EUR365m pro-formasale of Dockland Central (Mar-21: EUR110m)

Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said:

"We are making good progress with our strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence, with the key achievements since March 2021 being the completion of the 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay developments and the sale of Dockland Central. We are also in advanced discussions with KPMG regarding a significant pre-let at Harcourt Square.

"Our business continues to perform well, with strong rent collection, a stable portfolio valuation and new lettings agreed supporting an interim dividend of 2.0 cent per share, the same as last year.

"It has been pleasing to see the pick-up in activity in the Dublin office market since we reported in May, with particular interest in prime, ESG-efficient, city centre space. While the Government's decision this week to advise a temporary return to working from home is likely to impact activity in the near-term, with our clear strategy, an exciting development pipeline ready to start in 2022 and the team and funding in place to deliver it, we remain optimistic about our longer-term prospects."

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 (0)1 536 9100

Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Results presentation details

There will be a results presentation at 10.00 a.m. Dublin time, today, 18 November 2021. If you think you will want to ask a question at the end, please register for the phone call as you will not be able to do this from the webcast. Webcast URL: https://www.investis-live.com/hibernia-reit/618000441bc06e0d000d02b8/hrird

Participants - Call pre-registration To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link: Log-in instructions https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/9196/ hibernia-reit-2021-interim-results/ You will receive your access details via email. During the presentation Your line will be muted as you join the call. What to expect You will have the opportunity to ask a question. To register, press *1 on your telephone keypad. To remove the question, press *2. The operator will prompt you when to speak.

Disclaimer This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Market review

General economy

Despite Ireland having had some of the most stringent pandemic restrictions in the world (source: Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker), the Irish economy has performed remarkably strongly throughout. In 2020, Irish GDP grew 5.9%, helped by the contribution of the multinational-dominated sectors such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Since the phased easing of restrictions was announced in April 2021, economic momentum has accelerated and Irish GDP is currently projected to grow by 15.6% in 2021 and by 5.0% in 2022 (source: Department of Finance "DoF"). Modified Gross National Income, a more appropriate gauge of the domestic economy that strips out distortions caused by the multinational sector, is projected to grow by 4.7% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022 (2020: -3.5%), primarily driven by a rebound in Modified Domestic Demand (source: DoF).

Significant improvements in Irish labour market metrics are also being seen: the standard measure of monthly unemployment was 5.2% in October 2021 (compared to 7.9% in March 2021 and 5.0% in March 2020), while the COVID-19 adjusted measure of unemployment was 7.9%, if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were classified as unemployed, compared to 25.6% at March 2021. The number of persons in employment in Ireland is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022 (source: Davy), helped by continued job creation from foreign direct investment ("FDI"): in the ten months to October 10,900 new jobs have been created by FDI, more than double the same period in prior year and up 26% on the same period in 2019. The recovery of the Irish economy has been supported by a highly successful vaccine rollout. Ireland has the highest rate of full vaccination amongst persons aged 18+ in the EU at 92.5% (source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control), though this week the Irish Government started to reimpose

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -2-

some restrictions following a rise in COVID cases.

While Ireland is expected to benefit from the global rebound in economic activity, it faces a number of potential risks. According to the Central Bank of Ireland (the "CBI"), "the persistence of supply bottlenecks, higher input costs and insufficient labour supply could drive a wider gap between real and nominal growth.resulting in higher inflation than currently anticipated". There is a risk of central bank policy error: i.e. that interest rate rises are not implemented in an appropriate manner, leading to economic volatility. The news of the Irish government signing up to the OECD agreement on international corporate tax changes, which included a commitment to a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate, is encouraging, though important details of the agreement still need to be finalised and the deal must be approved by various countries. Nonetheless, it is better than might have been feared given calls from various commentators for higher rates. It is expected that the new regime will come into play in 2023 at the earliest (source: Goodbody). In addition, there is a risk of economic impact if further health restrictions have to be imposed in Ireland in the coming months.

Irish property market overview

The Irish property market has shown more resilience during the pandemic than in previous downturns, helped by greater institutional ownership, significantly less debt, relatively controlled levels of speculative development and lower vacancy rates than in previous cycles. Emerging trends, which have also been seen elsewhere, include a bifurcation in the performance of prime and secondary assets and an increasing focus by both occupiers and investors on ESG credentials. CBRE notes that September and October 2021 have been busy months in the Irish property market although negotiations have been protracted and thus the extent of current activity is probably not fully apparent at present.

Irish property investment market

Investment volumes in the first nine months of 2021 were EUR3.6bn, approximately double the volumes in the same period in 2020 (EUR1.8bn) and comparing favourably to the first nine months of 2019 (EUR3.0bn). The private residential sector ("PRS") and office sector remained dominant, together accounting for 78% of transaction volumes (9mth 2020: 82%). Irish investors (excluding Irish REITs) accounted for 35% of purchases in the nine-month period (9mth 2020: 17%) and there was also continued interest from European investors (30%) and American investors (23%) despite restrictions on mobility and international travel during the first half of 2021 (source: Knight Frank). There are several investment transactions active at present, with 2021 total investment volumes expected to reach EUR4.5bn, a marked increase on the 2020 outturn of EUR3.0bn.

Top 5 office investment transactions (9 months to September 2021)

Building Price Capital value Buyer Buyer nationality Project Tolka Portfolio, D2/4 EUR290m EUR994psf Blackstone American 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 EUR164m EUR1,225psf Deka Immobilien German 76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 EUR95m EUR1,026psf AM Alpha German Block 1, Ballsbridge Park, D4 EUR32m EUR865psf Core Capital Irish Blocks A&B, Parkgate Business Centre, D8 EUR24m EUR590psf Union Investments German Top 5 total EUR605m

Source: Knight Frank

The main agents consider that prime Dublin office yields are stable at 4.00% (March 2021: 4.00%). Knight Frank reports that a significant weight of capital is chasing opportunities in Dublin, with new properties with strong covenant and ESG credentials in the best locations particularly sought after and potentially commanding yields tighter than 4.00%. However, yields on secondary assets have softened leading to the bifurcation in values of prime and secondary assets identified earlier: at 30 September 2020 yields on secondary office assets in prime locations were 4.75% and this yield had increased by 50bps at 30 September 2021 to 5.25% (source: Knight Frank).

In the first nine months of 2021, the PRS comprised 54% of overall investment (9mth 2020: 35%) (source: Knight Frank). In its Autumn 2021 yield matrix, Cushman & Wakefield reported that PRS yields for prime Dublin properties are 3.65%-4.25%, compressing by 10bps at the lower end of the range compared to their Spring 2021 matrix. CBRE notes that investors are taking time to interpret the consequences of recent regulatory changes in the residential market, including measures to limit residential rental growth in rental pressure zones to the lesser of 2% or inflation rather than the previous cap of 4% per annum.

Top 5 PRS (residential) investment transactions (9 months to September 2021)

Building Price Price per unit Buyer Buyer nationality Confidential Portfolio, Dublin/Kildare EUR450m Confidential Ardstone Irish 8th Lock, Royal Canal Park, D15 EUR200m EUR460k Union Investments German Dwyer Nolan Portfolio, North Dublin EUR181m EUR451k Ardstone Irish Griffith Wood, Drumcondra, D9 EUR177m EUR518k Greystar American Clay Farm, Leopardstown, D18 EUR127m EUR431k BlackRock American Top 5 total EUR1,135m

Source: Knight Frank

In the six months to 30 September 2021, the MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (the "Index") delivered a total return of 2.4%, excluding Hibernia (September 2020: -1.6%). Over this period the Industrial sector was the top performer in the Index with a total return of 13.5%, followed by the Office sector at 2.4% (September 2020: 2.6% and 0.5%, respectively). Hibernia's total property return over the same period was 2.2% (September 2020: -1.7%), underperforming the Index (and the Index excluding Hibernia) by 0.2 percentage points.

Dublin office occupational market

Following very limited take-up in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, momentum is building again in the Dublin office letting market. In the nine months to September 2021 take-up of 0.6m sq. ft. was recorded, with 0.03m sq. ft. in Q1, 0.17m sq. ft. in Q2 and 0.44m sq. ft. in Q3. Whilst take-up in the first nine months remained approximately 30% of the corresponding take-up in 2019, it is encouraging to note that take-up for the most recent two quarters (Q2 and Q3 2021) was 58% higher than for the preceding two quarters (Q4 2020 and Q1 2021) (source: Knight Frank) and CBRE notes that the level of leasing activity in Q3 2021 was broadly on par with the volume of transactions recorded in Dublin in Q3 2019. No single sector dominated letting volumes in the first nine months of the year, with TMT accounting for 28% of take-up, professional services 21% and finance 17%. This is a change from recent years, with TMT accounting for 53% of take-up since Q1 2017 (source: Knight Frank). The city centre continues to be occupiers' preferred location. Knight Frank expects take-up to trend stronger again in Q4 2021 and estimates that annual take-up for 2021 is likely to reach 1.5m sq. ft. in total.

Top 10 office lettings (9 months to September 2021)

Occupier Industry Building Area (sq. ft.) Total take-up BNP Paribas Finance Termini, 3 Arkle Road, D18 44K 7% Accenture Professional services Building 10, Cherrywood Business Park, D18 37K 6% DLA Piper Professional services 40 Molesworth Street, D2 30k 5% Bord Bia State 140 Pembroke Road, D4 28k 4% OPW State 6-13 Pembroke Row, D2 28k 4% Market Star TMT Block G, One Central Park, D18 26k 4% 2K TMT One Park Place, D2 26k 4% Wix TMT The Reflector, D2 23k 4% ResMed Medical Termini, 3 Arkle Road, D18 22k 3% Philip Lee Solicitors Professional Services Connaught House, D4 19k 3% Top 10 total 283k 44%

Source: Knight Frank

In March 2021 we reported that the first signs of a recovery in active demand were beginning to emerge following a c.30% fall between February 2020 and December 2020. Our active demand tracker, run in conjunction with Cushman & Wakefield, stood at 2.7m sq. ft. at the end of March 2021. Since then, active demand has risen as restrictions eased, reaching 3.5m sq. ft. at the end of August 2021. At the end of September 2021, active demand had fallen back to 3.0m sq. ft., mainly due to a number of larger requirements being satisfied. 79% of active demand is focused on the city centre, which is broadly comparable to demand patterns immediately before the pandemic (source: Cushman & Wakefield). Although the intensity of requirements (i.e. how soon the occupiers want the space) remains relatively low, it is encouraging to note that CBRE and Knight Frank are reporting approximately 1.1m sq. ft. of reserved office space at the end of September 2021, which bodes well for take-up in coming quarters.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -3-

The overall Dublin office vacancy rate (which includes "shadow" or "grey" space that is available for immediate use) increased to 10.5% at the end of September 2021, up from 9.9% in March 2021 and 8.9% in September 2020. Notably, the September 2021 vacancy rate was 10 basis points below the vacancy rate recorded in June 2021, marking the first quarterly reduction since the onset of the pandemic. The Grade A vacancy rate in the city centre, where all of Hibernia's office portfolio is located, was 11.1%, up from 9.8% in March 2021 and 9.1% in September 2020 (source: Knight Frank). Of the 10.5% overall Dublin office vacancy at 30 September 2021, 4.4pp related to un-let new buildings and 3.7pp related to grey space.

The main agents marked down their headline prime Dublin office rent assumptions by 7-10% in 2020 and also suggested increased occupier incentives in some cases. There have been no further declines reported since the end of 2020 and prime office rents in Dublin currently stand at around EUR57.50psf. The gap between rents for prime and secondary buildings continues to widen, as occupiers increasingly favour more modern and sustainable buildings over secondary alternatives.

Office development pipeline

We currently expect 7.3m sq. ft. of gross new space to be delivered between 2021 and 2024 for the whole of Dublin (0.7m sq. ft. already completed), of which 82% will be in the city centre. 42% of office stock under construction in Dublin has been pre-let or reserved (43% in the city centre), meaning there is 3.1m sq. ft. under construction but not yet let (2.6m sq. ft. in the city centre) (source: Knight Frank/Hibernia). Since we last reported in May 2021, the expected supply between 2021 and 2024 is broadly flat in the city centre and for the whole of Dublin.

Year Dublin city centre supply All Dublin supply 2021f 1.4m sq. ft. (86% pre-let) 1.5m sq. ft. (77% pre-let) 2022f 1.6m sq. ft. (45% pre-let) 2.0m sq. ft. (48% pre-let) 2023f 1.8m sq. ft. (25% pre-let) 2.0m sq. ft. (22% pre-let) 2024f 1.3m sq. ft. (22% pre-let) 1.8m sq. ft. (16% pre-let) Total 2021-24 6.1m sq. ft. (43% pre-let) 7.3m sq. ft. (39% pre-let)

Source: Knight Frank/Hibernia *Note: City centre office completions in 2021 YTD are 0.6m sq. ft. and in all Dublin they are 0.7m sq. ft.

Residential sector

There were approximately 13,500 new home completions in Ireland in the first nine months of 2021, up 3% on the same period in 2020 but down 8% on 2019 levels, with the Greater Dublin Area accounting for just under half of delivery (source: CSO). Housing commencements in the past 12 months reached 30,500, up 40% year-on-year (source: Department of Housing). The apartment share of housing output stood at 22% in the 12 months to September 2021, the highest in the available 10-year data series for Ireland, and in Dublin apartments accounted for 55% of delivery (source: CSO, Goodbody). Goodbody expects over 21,000 units to be completed in 2021, c. 27,000 in 2022 and over 30,000 in 2023. While expected completions are increasing, these are still behind the estimated natural demographic demand for at least 34,000 units per annum (source: CBI). In September 2021, the Irish Government announced its "Housing for All" policy which sets out how it intends to increase supply to 300,000 units over the next nine years. The plan outlines that this will be achieved through a combination of incentives for home ownership, policies to mobilise the use of land for residential development and a significant increase in the scale of public investment in housing (source: Goodbody). Knight Frank estimates that there is EUR3.5bn of capital looking to deploy into the PRS sector in Ireland (March 2021: EUR3.0bn), with several new entrants amongst the many European investors already focussing on investing in the Irish PRS market at present. This is likely to keep prime yields in the sector stable at 3.65-4.25% for the foreseeable future.

The latest data from the Residential Tenancies Board for Q2 2021 show that nationally rents grew by 7.0% year-on-year and that the standardised average rent stood at EUR1,352 per month. Rents grew faster outside of Dublin than within: Dublin rents grew by 4.4% year-on-year while the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") excluding Dublin grew by 8.7% and other regions outside the GDA grew by 10.8% year-on-year.

Business review

Progress against strategic objectives for FY22

We are making good progress with the strategic objectives set out in the 2021 Annual Report, as summarised in the table below.

Strategic objective Key targets Progress in six months to September 2021 -- Make acquisitions to enhance the future value of the -- EUR18.4m invested in two bolt-on portfolio acquisitions -- Dispose of assets which do -- Dockland Central sold for EUR152.3m not meet our risk-adjusted forward (slightly ahead of carrying value) in Oct-21 1. Maintain a returns expectations balanced portfolio -- Complete our developments -- 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay with clusters of at 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City completed assets Quay -- In advanced discussions regarding a -- De-risk future development substantial pre-let at Harcourt Square pipeline by securing pre-lets -- Planning application submitted for -- Enhance and progress future redevelopment scheme at Hardwicke House & possible future development schemes Montague House within the portfolio -- Contracted rent +1.5% to EUR68.2m at -- Reduce in-place office Sep-21 (excluding Clanwilliam Court and -- In-place office vacancy of 11%, up Marine House) vacancy rate from 7% at from 7% at Mar-21 due to completion of 2 31 March 2021 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay 2. Grow -- Let remaining space in 2 -- Of remaining 38,500 sq. ft. available recurring income Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay in over time 2 Cumberland and 50 City Quay at Mar-21, 5,500 -- Extend income through lease sq. ft. was let in period and a further 10,000 renewals and regears sq. ft. was let since period end -- Secure pre-lets for future -- Office WAULT decreased 3.9% to 5.5 development schemes years -- In advanced discussions regarding a substantial pre-let at Harcourt Square -- Publish pathway to achieve -- Net zero carbon pathway published (see our net zero carbon target by 2030 website for further details) -- Internal price of carbon set at EUR75 3. Operate -- Set internal carbon pricing per tonne for embodied carbon and proceeds will and develop our model be used to fund Carbon Reduction Fund buildings -- Achieve reductions in -- Assessments being undertaken to set responsibly energy intensity and greenhouse gas carbon reduction plans for individual buildings ("GHG") emissions per unit area vs 2019 baseline -- LEED Platinum expected to be achieved -- Achieve LEED Platinum in 2 in Cumberland Place 2 Cumberland Place -- Maintain sufficient -- At Sep-21 cash and undrawn facilities financial capacity for investment were EUR214m net of committed expenditure and this opportunities (including increased to EUR365m following sale of Dockland 4. Maintain a developments) Central in Oct-21 strong, flexible -- Maintain substantial -- The Group has significant headroom on funding structure headroom against all financial all its financial covenants (please see covenants Financial Review for further details) -- Explore 'green' funding -- Have commenced initial discussions opportunities with lenders regarding future green facilities -- Conduct next employee -- Employee surveys on returning to the survey office conducted -- Hold team social events -- All-staff events are not yet permitted 5. Attract, including an away day (health motivate, develop restrictions permitting) -- We continue to support staff both in and retain a -- Continue to support home and office working and follow prevailing talented team employees working from home Government guidance -- Ensure greater inclusion of -- ESG objectives included in all staff

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -4-

ESG objectives/measures in objectives. An ESG measure is expected to be remuneration schemes included in the 2022 LTIP targets when set

Disposals and acquisitions

We made no disposals in the period (September 2020: none) and invested EUR18.4m in two acquisitions, both of which are adjacent to existing Hibernia assets and are "bolt-on" in nature (September 2020: EUR3.8m). In early October 2021, we exchanged contracts and simultaneously completed the sale of Dockland Central for EUR152.3m, a price marginally ahead of the property's March 2021 carrying value, equating to a net initial yield of c. 4.75% and a capital value of EUR1,032 per sq. ft. for the office accommodation. We expect to reinvest the proceeds in our substantial near-term development pipeline (see developments and refurbishments section below for more details). We continue to review both acquisition and disposal opportunities.

Portfolio overview

At 30 September 2021, the investment property portfolio consisted of 40 assets valued at EUR1,450.4m (March 2021: 39 assets valued at EUR1,427.4m) which can be categorised as follows:

Value as at 30 September % of Equivalent yield Passing rent Contracted ERV 2021 portfolio 1 rent (all assets) 1. Dublin CBD offices Traditional Core EUR492m 34% 4.6%2 EUR22.5m EUR24.3m EUR25.4m IFSC3 EUR181m 13% 4.8%4 EUR8.5m EUR8.5m EUR10.7m South Docks5 EUR552m 38% 4.3% EUR26.9m EUR26.8m EUR26.9m Total Dublin CBD offices EUR1,225m 85% 4.5%2,4 EUR57.9m EUR59.6m EUR62.9m 2. Dublin CBD office developments - - - - - - 6 3. Dublin residential7 EUR178m 12% 3.8%8 EUR6.8m8 EUR6.8m8 EUR7.1m8 4. Industrial/ other EUR48m 3% 4.3% EUR1.5m EUR1.7m EUR2.4m Total EUR1,450m 100% 4.4%2,4,8 EUR66.2m8 EUR68.2m8 EUR72.4m8 1. Yields as per Savills' valuation report, on unsmoothed values and excluding the adjustment for 1WMLowner-occupied space 2. Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House yields are calculated as the passing rent over thetotal value (after costs) which includes residual land value. Excludes Iconic Offices in Clanwilliam Court 3. Includes Dockland Central as this property was still in the portfolio at 30 Sep-21 4. The equivalent yield reported by Savills for the IFSC does not take into account the cost of potentialfuture capex on The Forum. If this capex is taken into account, the equivalent yields for the IFSC, Dublin CBDOffices and Total Investment Portfolio would reduce modestly 5. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML 6. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay reached practical completion during the period. These properties havebeen transferred to the Traditional Core and South Docks categories respectively 7. Includes 1WML residential element (Hanover Mills) 8. Residential income on net basis assuming Hibernia cost where asset is stabilised and 80% net-to-grossotherwise

Note: differences in summation of totals in above table are due to rounding

The key statistics of our office portfolio, which comprised 84% of our overall property portfolio by value at 30 September 2021 and 88% by contracted rent (March 2021: 84% and 89%, respectively), are set out below. The WAULT to break/expiry of our completed office developments (the majority of our office income) is 7.8 years. Our acquired office assets have a WAULT to break or expiry of just under three years, with those assets in our near-term development pipeline (Marine House, Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square) having a WAULT of less than one year: this is to facilitate future redevelopment activity.

Contracted WAULT to WAULT to % of rent % of next rent % of rent MTM2 at At 30 September 2021 rent ERV review1 break/ upwards only review cap & next lease event expiry collar 1. Acquired in-place office portfolio EUR26.5m EUR26.0m 1.7yrs 2.7yrs 8% - 92% (EUR48psf) (EUR47psf) Near-term development EUR9.5m EUR9.5m pipeline assets3 0.9yrs 0.9yrs - - 100% (EUR42psf) (EUR42psf) EUR16.5m Investment assets EUR17.0m 2.2yrs 3.8yrs 13% - 87% (EUR50psf) (EUR52psf) 2. Completed office EUR33.2m EUR31.4m 1.8yrs 7.8yrs - 27% 73% developments4 (EUR55psf) (EUR52psf) Whole in-place office EUR59.6m EUR57.4m 1.8yrs 5.5yrs 4% 15% 81% portfolio (EUR51psf) (EUR49psf) 3. Committed office-let5 - - - - - - - EUR59.6m EUR57.4m Total office portfolio 1.8yrs 5.5yrs 4% 15% 81% (EUR51psf) (EUR49psf) EUR5.5m6 4. Vacant in-place office - - - - - - (EUR49psf) 5. Committed office-unlet5 - - - - - - - Whole in-place office - EUR62.9m - - - - - portfolio (after vacancy) (EUR49psf) 1. To earlier of review or expiry 2. Mark-to-market 3. Hibernia assumption that ERV of near-term development pipeline is equal to current contracted rent 4. 1 Cumberland Place, 2 Cumberland Place, SOBO Works, Dockland Central, 1WML, 2WML, 1SJRQ, 50 City Quay 5. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay were moved to the Completed office development segment following bothreaching practical completion 6. Includes parking and retail in office buildings

Since 31 March 2021, Group contracted rent has increased by 1.5% to EUR68.2m, with the main drivers being a new lease agreed in 2 Cumberland Place, an increase in income from our residential assets and acquisitions, which outweighed the loss of income from the expiry of some leases in Clanwilliam Court. The rental impact of the three rent reviews completed and two lease variations was net neutral. The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio, which was 7% by lettable area in March 2021, increased to 11% at 30 September 2021, primarily as a result of the completion of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, both of which have space available. For further details, please refer to the asset management section below.

At 30 September 2021, our 10 largest occupiers, all of which are large, multinational companies or state entities, accounted for 54% of our Group contracted rent of EUR68.2m. By sector, technology and state entities accounted for 58% of contracted rent (please see the selected portfolio information below). Factoring in the sale of Dockland Central post period end, our 10 largest occupiers represented 54% of our Group contracted rent of EUR60.2m and technology and state entities accounted for 56% of contracted rent, with the contribution of our largest occupier, HubSpot, reducing from 16% to 11%.

Portfolio performance

In the six months ended 30 September 2021 the portfolio value increased 0.4% on a like-for-like basis. In the prior financial year ended 31 March 2021, the portfolio value decreased 4.4% on a like-for-like basis, with the first six months seeing a 3.8% decline on a like-for-like basis. Please see details of the performance of our portfolio in the period by segment in the table below:

Value at March 2021 Capex Acquis-itions Transfer4 H1 Value at September Like-for-like 1 Revaluation 2021 change Traditional Core EUR415m EUR3.8m - EUR59.0m EUR13.8m EUR492m EUR14m 2.9% IFSC2 EUR178m EUR0.2m - - EUR2.5m EUR181m EUR3m 1.4% South Docks3 EUR546m EUR0.3m - EUR3.0m EUR3.2m EUR552 EUR3m 0.6% 1. Total Dublin CBD EUR1,139m EUR4.3m - EUR62.0m EUR19.5m EUR1,225m EUR20m 1.6% offices 2. Dublin CBD office EUR62m - - (EUR62.0m) - - - - developments 3. Dublin residential EUR168m - EUR18.4m - (EUR7.9m) EUR178m (EUR2m) (1.3%) 4. Industrial/other EUR59m EUR0.2m - - (EUR11.5m) EUR48m (EUR11m) (19.4%)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -5-

Total EUR1,427m EUR4.5m EUR18.4m - EUR0.1m EUR1,450m EUR6m 0.4% 1. Including acquisition costs 2. Includes Dockland Central as this property was still in the portfolio as at 30 Sep-21 3. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML 4. At Mar-21 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay were within the CBD Office Development segment. At Sep-21both properties had reached practical completion - 2 Cumberland Place was moved to the Traditional Core segment and50 City Quay was moved to the South Docks segment

Note: differences in summation of totals in above table are due to rounding

The table below shows the performance in the period of the office portfolio by building type, rather than building location:

Value at March Capex Acquis-itions Transfer4 H1 Value at September Like-for-like 2021 1 Revaluation 2021 change Acquired income-producing EUR319m EUR0.7m - (EUR10.4m) EUR309m (EUR10m) (3.2%) offices Completed office EUR655m EUR1.1m - EUR62.0m EUR18.8m EUR737m EUR19m 2.6% developments2,3 Near-term development EUR165m EUR2.5m - EUR11.2m EUR178m EUR11m 6.7% pipeline Total Dublin CBD offices EUR1,139m EUR4.3m - EUR62.0m EUR19.5m EUR1,225m EUR20m 1.6%

Note: Footnotes as per table above

The portfolio valuation remained broadly flat in both quarters of the financial period, with the key movements being:

-- CBD offices: 1.6% increase in value, largely due to positive valuation movements in our prime officeportfolio, where Savills assumed tighter yields at Sep-21 than Cushman & Wakefield at Mar-21, although this wasoffset by Savills assuming lower ERVs than Cushman & Wakefield. Achieving practical completion and positive lettingprogress on our office developments at 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay delivered a positive valuation movementof c.12% on these assets. Beyond our prime office assets, Savills assumed lower ERVs / longer void periods thanCushman & Wakefield at Mar-21, but valuation losses in this segment were moderated as Savills assumed slightlytighter yields on these assets. The value of our near-term office developments increased in the period, withHarcourt Square delivering the majority of the gain. Value gains were moderated by increased projected costs todeliver these development projects given inflationary pressures.

-- Residential: 1.3% decrease in value, mainly due to Savills taking a more conservative approach thanCushman & Wakefield at Mar-21 on ERVs, yields and the natural vacancy rate on our main residential assets atWyckham Point, Dundrum View and Cannon Place.

-- Industrial/other: 19.4% decrease in value, primarily due to lower values per acre applied to our land atNewlands. However, the industrial portfolio of buildings located in Dublin Industrial Estate and Malahide RoadIndustrial Estate increased in value by 7.2% due to asset management initiatives and lower yields/higher marketrents applied by Savills compared to Cushman & Wakefield at Mar-21.

Developments and refurbishments

Capital expenditure on developments in the period was EUR4.1m (September 2020: EUR8.4m) and related to work at 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, both of which completed in the period, as well as work on preparing our pipeline of future development projects. At present we have no active schemes and our focus is on our substantial near-term pipeline, comprising the Clanwilliam Quarter (Clanwilliam Court and Marine House), which we can start in early 2022, and Harcourt Square, which we can start in early 2023.

Completed development schemes

2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay were completed in July, delivering 62,500 sq. ft. of office space, 51% of which was let at 30 September 2021 and 63% of which is let at the date of this half year report. The eventual completion dates were delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, most notably the closure of construction sites in Ireland from early January to early May 2021, but both schemes were delivered within budget, achieving an aggregate profit on cost of over 85% and an expected yield on cost of c. 9.5% once fully let. 50 City Quay forms part of our Windmill Quarter cluster which totals c. 400,000 sq. ft. of offices and 2 Cumberland Place brings the office accommodation on the Cumberland Place site to c. 190,000 sq. ft.: both properties are highly energy efficient, with BERs of B2 and A3 expected, and will improve the average performance of our portfolio. In addition, 2 Cumberland Place is expected to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

Please see further details on the schemes below:

Total area post Full Total cost Office Practical Expected yield completion (sq. ft.) purchase Capex (incl. land) ERV1 ERV1 completion ("PC") on cost1 price date 2 Cumberland 58k office Place, D2 EUR0m2 EUR35m EUR598psf3 EUR3.4m EUR57.89psf Jul-21 9.9% 1k retail/café 50 City Quay, 4.5k EUR3m EUR1m EUR924psf EUR0.3m EUR53.95psf Jul-21 5.8% D2 62.5k office Total EUR3m2 EUR36m EUR622psf EUR3.6m EUR57.60psf 9.5% 1k retail/café 1. Per Savills headline office ERV at Sep-21 2. Including acquisition costs. The site forms part of Cumberland Place and at the time of acquisition ofCumberland House no value was ascribed to it 3. Office demise only

Development pipeline

Based on current planning approvals, the near-term development pipeline, comprising Clanwilliam Quarter (Clanwilliam Court and Marine House) and Harcourt Square, can deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space in Dublin's Traditional Core, a net increase of 283,000 sq. ft. and a 23% increase in the size of our current in-place office portfolio. The valuations of the properties at 30 September 2021 (which include the present value of the income remaining on the leases) equated to aggregate capital values of EUR331[4] per buildable sq. ft. and the estimated capital expenditure required to deliver the schemes was EUR584 per buildable sq. ft., an all-in cost of EUR915[5] per buildable sq. ft.: both schemes should be profitable under most market conditions. The leases of all occupiers in the Clanwilliam Quarter expire by early 2022, enabling a redevelopment to commence from then on. At Harcourt Square, we are in advanced discussions with KPMG regarding a pre-let of the majority of the 337,000 sq. ft. scheme, which would substantially de-risk the project. We expect to commence work on site once the existing occupier vacates the property upon expiry of its lease in December 2022.

We also continue to assess the longer-term redevelopment potential of certain other assets within the portfolio and in October 2021 we submitted a planning application for an extensive refurbishment and expansion of Hardwicke House and Montague House, which we have now added to our longer-term pipeline. We also continue to hold 155.2 acres of land with potential for mixed-use development schemes in the longer term: re-zoning will be necessary and consequently the timing of any future developments is uncertain at present.

Current area Area post Full Office Sector completion purchase Comments price1 (sq. ft.) (sq. ft.) Remaining leases expire during Dec-21 Marine House Office 41k 50k EUR30m (Clanwilliam Quarter) Full planning for refurbishment and extension of Marine House in place Final leases expire in Jan-22 141k office Clanwilliam Court Planning in place for redevelopment (Clanwilliam Quarter) Office 93k 11k EUR56m2 ancillary Leased to OPW until Dec-22 337k office Planning in place for 337k sq. ft. of Harcourt Square Office 122k EUR78m offices In advanced discussions with KPMG regarding a substantial pre-let Total near- term 256k 539k EUR164m office & ancillary Hardwicke & Montague Office 88k 140k EUR65m Total office & ancillary EUR229m 344k 679k Current area Area post Full Mixed-use Sector completion purchase Comments (sq. ft.) price1 (sq. ft.)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -6-

Strategic transport location Newlands (Gateway) Industrial 143.7 acres n/a EUR48m3 / other Potential for future mixed-use redevelopment subject to re-zoning 128k on Strategic transport location Dublin Industrial Industrial n/a EUR12m Estate 7.7 acres Potential for future mixed-use development subject to re-zoning Malahide Road Industrial 66k warehouse & 17k n/a EUR8m Potential for future mixed-use Industrial Park office on 3.8 acres development subject to re-zoning Total mixed-use EUR68m 155.2 acres n/a 1. Including transaction costs and capex spent to date 2. Clanwilliam Court Blocks 1,2 and 5 only 3. Initial consideration

Asset management

Net capital expenditure on maintenance in the period amounted to EUR0.4m (September 2020: EUR0.6m or EUR0.4m net of refunds).

Contracted rent increased by 1.5% to EUR68.2m at 30 September 2021 (March 2021: EUR67.1m) as a result of:

-- New lettings in our commercial portfolio, together with improved performance by our residentialproperties, adding EUR1.2m;

-- Acquisitions adding EUR0.4m;

-- Lease expiries, breaks, surrenders and adjustments reducing contracted rent by EUR0.5m; and

-- Commercial rent reviews concluded and lease variations agreed were net neutral for contracted rent.

Factoring in activity since period end, proforma contracted rent at 30 September 2021 was EUR60.8m, a decrease of 9.4% since 31 March 2021. The main contributors since period end were:

-- Three further lettings adding EUR0.6m; and

-- The sale of Dockland Central reducing contracted rent by EUR8.0m.

Some other key statistics at 30 September 2021:

-- The office portfolio amounted to 1.2m sq. ft., an increase of 62,500 sq. ft. (or 5.5%) following thecompletion of 2 Cumberland and 50 City Quay. Since period end this has reduced to 1.1m sq. ft. with the sale ofDockland Central;

-- The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio was 11% based on lettable area (March 2021: 7%) andthis available space had an ERV of EUR5.0m, excluding retail and parking (March 2021: EUR3.1m);

-- Average rent across the in-place office portfolio was EUR51psf (March 2021: EUR51psf) and the ERV, perSavills, was EUR49psf (March 2021: EUR51psf, per C&W);

-- Five office rent reviews were active over 158,000 sq. ft. of office space, with no material change incontracted rent expected (March 2021: three rent reviews active over 60,000 sq. ft. with a -- Please see the Financial Review for rent collection statistics, which remain strong. Summary of letting activity in the period Office: -- Two new office leases agreed over 8,500 sq. ft., adding EUR0.4m per annum of gross new rent. Net ofexpiries, breaks, surrenders and adjustments on let space, the total incremental new rent was EUR0.1m per annum. Theterm certain of the new leases is 4.1 years. -- Three rent reviews were concluded over 60,000 sq. ft. and two lease variations agreed over 17,000 sq.ft., extending their term certain by 10 years: overall contracted rent remained unchanged. Industrial: -- One new lease agreed over 25,500 sq. ft., adding EUR0.2m per annum to contracted rent. The term certain is3.9 years. Residential: -- The number of units in the portfolio at 30 September 2021 was 367 (March 2021: 334). -- As a result of the units added and due to a 5pp decrease in the vacancy rate on our residential units to3%, net contracted rent increased by EUR0.9m per annum. -- All let units are subject to the rental cap regulations. Summary of lease activity since period end Office: -- Three new leases agreed over 10,000 sq. ft., adding EUR0.6m per annum of gross new rent. The term certainof the leases is 9.4 years. -- The sale of Dockland Central in October 2021 reduced contracted rent by EUR8.0m Key asset management transactions by property -- Blackwater Road, Dublin Industrial Estate: In August 2021, we leased the entire 25,500 sq. ft. toBegley's on a <5-year lease adding c.EUR0.2m to contracted rent. -- Central Quay, South Docks: In July 2021, we executed two deeds of variation on 17,000 sq. ft., removing abreak option to extend the term certain by 10 years and resulting in a reduction in contracted rent of EUR0.3m perannum. -- Marine House & Clanwilliam Court, Traditional Core: Some leases expired during the period with the lossof EUR0.2m per annum of contracted rent. The 134,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation is currently 75% occupied,producing contracted rent of EUR3.4m per annum (plus some further income from the Brickhouse joint arrangement). Allleases expire before the end of January 2022 to enable the redevelopment of the site. -- 2 Cumberland Place, Traditional Core: The 58,000 sq. ft. office development completed in July 2021 and 3MDigital Science Community Ltd's long lease on 24,000 sq. ft. commenced shortly thereafter. In August 2021 we leased5,500 sq. ft. to Invesco, which is moving from Central Quay, on a 10-year lease. In November 2021, we leased 9,000sq. ft. to Electroroute on a 15-year lease. The property now has contracted rent of EUR2.3m per annum and there is20,000 sq. ft. of remaining available space, in which we are seeing good interest from potential occupiers. -- Dockland Central, IFSC: In May and June 2021, three rent reviews over 60,000 sq. ft. were agreed, addingEUR0.2m to contracted rent. In early October 2021, the property was sold marginally ahead of March 2021 carryingvalue. -- Harcourt Square, Traditional Core: We are in advanced discussions with KPMG regarding a pre-let of themajority of the 337,000 sq. ft. development scheme. Key in-place office properties with vacancy at period end As noted above, the in-place office portfolio vacancy rate at 30 September 2021 rose to 11% (March 2021: 7%), largely as a result of the completion of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. The main office investment assets with vacancy were: -- Central Quay, South Docks: 11,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation available to lease; -- 2 Cumberland Place, Traditional Core: 29,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation available to lease; -- The Forum, IFSC: all 47,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation and 50 car parking spaces are available tolease; and -- Other: 16,000 sq. ft. of available space. Current occupier utilisation of office space With the phased return to the workplace permitted in Ireland from 20 September 2021, we have seen a gradual increase in the utilisation of our leased offices to its current level of around 20% of pre-pandemic levels. There are substantial variations between difference occupiers, with professional services firms tending to have increased their utilisation more quickly than technology occupiers, a number of which are not planning to return until 2022. Following the news this week that the Irish Government has requested a temporary return to working from home we are likely to see this utilisation rate reduce in the near-term. Future rent reviews, break options and lease expiries The table below summarises upcoming rent reviews and lease expiries by financial year, as well as setting out the ERVs for this space, at 30 September 2021. As noted in the footnote below, only a relatively small amount of income, EUR3.4m, is subject to break options over the next four years. Current income ERV @ Sep-21 FY Expiries for near- term All other lease Rent Expiries for near- term All other lease Rent development expiries review development expiries review Mar-22 EUR3.5m EUR0.8m EUR11.6m EUR3.5m EUR0.7m EUR11.3m Mar-23 EUR6.0m EUR0.9m EUR7.6m EUR6.0m EUR0.6m EUR7.2m Mar-24 - EUR3.3m EUR4.8m - EUR3.1m EUR4.7m Mar-25 - EUR4.6m EUR11.4m - EUR4.5m EUR10.7m Total EUR9.5m EUR9.6m EUR35.4m1 EUR9.5m EUR8.9m EUR33.9m1 Note: The table above shows upcoming rent reviews and expiries: break options amount to an additional EUR3.4m over the period to Mar-25 as follows :EUR0.3m in FY22, EUR1.6m in FY23, EUR1.3m in FY24 and EUR0.2m in FY25 1. EUR9.0m of this income is capped & collared at next review and a further EUR1.3m is subject to upward only rent review provisions. Sustainability/ESG In June 2021, we promoted Neil Menzies to the position of Director of Sustainability and published our Net Zero Carbon Pathway (www.hiberniareit.com/sustainability), which provides detail on the measures we are taking to meet our commitment to become a net zero carbon business by 2030. We are developing individual building carbon reduction plans to help ensure we meet our net zero carbon target. We are also undertaking a quantitative and qualitative climate change scenario analysis as part of our work to fully align our business strategy and disclosures with the recommendations of the TCFD by the end of 2022. In October 2021 we received a four-star rating for our 2021 GRESB submission, the second year we have received a four-star rating and with an improved overall score from 2020. (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT) DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -7- Shown in the table below is a comparison of the Building Energy Ratings ("BERs") of Hibernia's office portfolio (by value) versus all Irish office properties (by number) at 30 September 2021. Unfortunately, BER data on the Dublin office market is not yet available. While data for Dublin offices alone might be expected to show higher average BERs than for the whole of Ireland, with our relatively new portfolio, much of which we have delivered ourselves, we would expect our portfolio to be above average. It is also worth noting that much of our stock with BERs of C or lower at September 2021 is expected to be redeveloped in the near-term (i.e. Clanwilliam Quarter and Harcourt Square) or has since been sold (i.e. Dockland Central, which has a C1 rating). BER grade at Sep-21 Hibernia office buildings Irish office buildings A1-A3 37% 2% B1-B3 12% 10% C1-C3 31% 29% D1-D2 8% 24% E1-E2 12% 13% F - 8% G - 14% Total 100% 100% Source: Company data, CSO Financial review As at 30 September 2021 31 March 2021 Movement Portfolio value EUR1,450.4m EUR1,427.4m +0.4%1 Net debt2 EUR291.7m EUR278.8m +4.6% Group LTV2 20.1% 19.5% +0.6pp IFRS NAVPS2 173.5c 173.6c (0.1)% EPRA NTAPS2 172.5c 172.7c (0.1)% Financial period ended 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 Movement Net rental income EUR31.4m EUR32.0m (2.1)% Profit/(loss) after tax EUR21.2m (EUR34.2m) +161.9% EPRA earnings2 EUR20.9m EUR22.4m (6.8)% Diluted IFRS EPS 3.2c (5.0c) +163.9% EPRA EPS2 3.2c 3.3c (3.7)% Interim DPS2 2.0c 2.0c - 1. Like-for-like change (incl. finance costs) on Investment Property and excluding assets acquired anddisposed of during the period 2. An alternative performance measure ("APM"). The Group uses a number of such financial measures todescribe its performance, which are not defined under IFRS and which are therefore considered APMs. In particular,measures defined by EPRA are a way for investors to compare similar real estate companies. For further informationsee Supplementary Information at the end of this report EPRA NTA per share was broadly flat in the six months to 30 September 2021, reflecting the stable portfolio valuation. The key underlying movements in NTA per share were a 3.2 cent per share increase from EPRA earnings and the payment of the FY21 final dividend which reduced NTA by 3.4 cent per share. EPRA earnings were EUR20.9m, down EUR1.5m (6.8%) compared with the first six months of the prior financial year, mainly on account of a EUR1.3m increase in costs due to a larger drawn debt position increasing finance costs (+EUR0.4m), higher professional fees resulting from the issuance of EUR125m of new private placement notes in the period (+EUR0.2m), greater letting and maintenance costs (+EUR0.4m), and an increase in remuneration expense (+EUR0.3m), the prior period remuneration expense being impacted by the reduction in investment property values in H1 FY21 due the onset of the pandemic. The Group recorded an after-tax profit of EUR21.2m in the financial period, an increase of 161.9% over the loss after tax of EUR34.2m in the same period last year. The profit in the period was due to rental profits, with the investment property portfolio valuation moving just EUR0.1m (2020: revaluation loss of EUR56.9m). Funding position Group leverage target: our through-cycle target remains a loan to value ratio of 20-30%. The Group's debt is fully unsecured and comprises a revolving credit facility ("RCF") and private placement notes. In July 2021, the Group issued EUR125m of new private placement notes to five institutional investors. The new notes will help finance the Group's development pipeline and provide long-term, low-cost funding. The weighted average maturity of the Group's debt funding at 30 September 2021 was 4.8 years (March 2021: 3.4 years), with no repayments due before December 2023. Funding Quantum Maturity Interest cost Security 2.0% over EURIBOR on drawn funds Revolving credit facility (five year) EUR320m December 2023 Unsecured 0.8% undrawn commitment fee (fixed) Private placement notes (seven year) EUR37.5m January 2026 2.36% coupon (fixed) Unsecured Private placement notes (ten year) EUR37.5m January 2029 2.69% coupon (fixed) Unsecured Total at 31 March 2021 EUR395m 3.4 years Private placement notes (ten year) EUR62.5m July 2031 1.88% coupon (fixed) Unsecured Private placement notes (twelve year) EUR62.5m July 2033 1.92% coupon (fixed) Unsecured Total at 30 September 2021 EUR520m 4.8 years At 30 September 2021, net debt was EUR291.7m (March 2021: EUR278.8m), equating to an LTV of 20.1% (March 2021: 19.5%). The main capital expenditure items driving the increase in net debt in the period were expenditure on investment properties (including development) of EUR4.1m and acquisition expenditure of EUR8.8m. Cash and undrawn facilities at 31 September 2021 amounted to EUR228m or EUR214m net of committed expenditure (March 2021: EUR116m and EUR110m, respectively). In early October 2021, the Group disposed of Dockland Central. Taking into account this disposal, proforma cash and undrawn facilities at 30 September 2021 would have amounted to EUR379m or EUR365m, net of committed expenditure, and the LTV of the Group would have been 10.9%. The Group has significant headroom on the financial covenants on its borrowings: the table below outlines the principal financial covenants and the headroom above each at 30 September 2021. Key covenant Calculation Requirement At 30 Headroom to covenant limit September 21 Loan to value Gross debt/(portfolio<50% 21.8%1 Portfolio value would have to fall 56% before value + cash) breach (March 2021: 59%) Interest cover Underlying EBIT/total >1.5x 6.7x2 Underlying EBIT would have to fall 78% before ratio finance costs breach (March 2021: 77%) Net worth Net Asset Value >EUR400m EUR1,148m Net Asset Value would have to fall 65% before breach (March 2021: 69%) 1. Reported LTV is calculated as net debt/portfolio value, giving a ratio of 20.1% 2. Based on 12-month historic interest cover at 30 September 2021 Interest rate hedging

Group hedging policy: to ensure the majority of the interest rate risk on drawn debt balances is fixed or hedged.

At 30 September 2021, the Group had EUR200m of fixed coupon private placement notes (March 2021: EUR75m) and the interest rate risk on the RCF drawings of EUR115m (March 2021: EUR227m) was mitigated by hedging instruments covering EUR325m of notional exposure. Hedging instruments on EUR125m of notional debt are expected to expire in December 2021. Please see the table below for further details on the Group's hedging instruments.

Instrument Notional Strike rate Exercise date Effective date Termination date Cap EUR125m 0.75% n/a February 2019 December 2021 Swaption EUR125m 0.75% December 2021 December 2021 December 2023 Cap EUR200m 0.25% n/a December 2020 December 2025

At 30 September 2021, 283% of the interest rate risk on the RCF drawings was hedged (March 2021: 143%) and 167% of the Group's overall interest rate risk on its debt was fixed or hedged (March 2021: 132%). Since the instruments used are interest rate caps, the "over-hedged" position at 30 September 2021 results in no additional financial risk to the Group. In October 2021, the disposal proceeds from the sale of Dockland Central were used to temporarily repay the outstanding balance on the RCF. The current over-hedging is likely to be eliminated in due course as the revolving credit facility is redrawn to fund the delivery of the Clanwilliam Quarter and Harcourt Square.

Rent collection

Our rent collection rates in the current financial year have averaged 99% across our commercial and residential properties (FY21: 99%, HY21: 99%).

Commercial occupiers[1]

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -8-

As shown in the table below, our commercial rent collection has remained strong since the start of the pandemic.

Quarter ending Six months ending Commercial rent FY21 Dec-21 (Q3 FY22) Sep-21 (H1 FY22) Rent received Within seven days 89% 87% 89% Within 14 days 93% 93% 91% Within 30 days 97% 95% 94% Within 60 days 98% 99% 99% Rent received at 16 November 2021 98% 99% 99% Rent on payment plans Monthly rent not yet due 1.5% - - Rent deferred -<0.5%<0.5% Rent on payment plans at 16 November 2021 1.5%<0.5%<0.5% Rent unpaid Rent due 0.5%<0.5%<0.5% Rent waived -<0.5% 0.5% Rent unpaid at 16 November 2021 0.5%<1%<1%

Residential occupiers[2]

At close of business on 16 November 2021, 95% of the rent due for the month of November had been received and the occupancy rate in our residential units was over 99%. At the same point in October, 96% of that month's contracted rent had been received and the occupancy rate was over 99%. We have now received 99% of the October rent due. Across the six months to 30 September 2021, we have now received over 99% of rent due and the occupancy rate of our residential units averaged 97%.

Dividend

Group dividend policy: to distribute 85-90% of rental profits via dividends each financial year, in compliance with the requirement of the Irish REIT legislation to distribute at least 85%. The interim dividend in a financial year will usually be 30-50% of the total ordinary dividends paid in respect of the prior financial year.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.0 cent per share, unchanged from the prior year, representing 62.5% of EPRA EPS for the period and 37% of the total dividend paid in respect of the prior financial year of 5.4 cent per share. The interim dividend will be a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Group's property rental business, as defined under the Irish REIT legislation, and will be paid on 27 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 7 January 2022.

Selected portfolio information

1. Summary EPRA measures

Six months ended Six months ended EPRA performance measure Unit 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 EPRA earnings EUR'000 20,911 22,439 EPRA EPS cent 3.2 3.3 Diluted EPRA EPS cent 3.1 3.3 EPRA cost ratio - including direct vacancy costs % 24.0% 21.3% EPRA cost ratio - excluding direct vacancy costs % 22.5% 19.9% EPRA performance measure Unit As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 EPRA Net Initial Yield ("NIY") % 4.1% 4.4% EPRA "topped-up" NIY % 4.2% 4.4% IFRS NAV EUR'000 1,148,003 1,148,638 IFRS NAV per share cent 173.5 173.6 EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ("EPRA NRV") cent 193.0 192.7 EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("EPRA NTA") cent 172.5 172.7 EPRA Net Disposal Value ("EPRA NDV") cent 164.0 171.2 EPRA vacancy rate % 9.9% 8.5% Adjusted EPRA vacancy rate % 8.8% 7.3%

Note: These EPRA measures are APMs. Please see Supplementary Information at the end of this report for further details.

2. Top 10 occupiers by contracted rent and percentage of contracted rent roll1

Top 10 occupiers EURm % Sector 1 HubSpot Ireland Limited2 10.6 16% Technology 2 OPW 6.0 9% State entity 3 Twitter International Company 5.1 7% Technology 4 Zalando 2.9 4% Technology 5 Autodesk Ireland Operations 2.8 4% Technology 6 Informatica Ireland EMEA 2.1 3% Technology 7 Riot Games 2.0 3% Technology 8 Travelport Digital Limited 1.8 3% Technology 9 BNY Mellon Fund Services 1.8 3% Banking and capital markets 10 Deloitte 1.7 2% Professional services Top 10 occupiers 36.7 54% Remaining occupiers 31.4 46% Whole portfolio 68.2 100% 1. Includes net residential rents and excludes income from joint arrangement with Iconic Offices inClanwilliam Court 2. Excluding Dockland Central, HubSpot proportion of contracted rent would be 11%

3. Contracted rent by occupier type

Sector EURm % Technology 29.1 43% State entities 9.9 15% Insurance & investment management 7.7 11% Professional services 4.0 6% Other 2.3 3% Media & telecommunications 2.3 3% Banking & capital markets 1.6 2% Aviation 0.9 1% Retail & Leisure 0.6 1% Car Parking 0.6 1% Serviced offices 0.5 1% Energy 0.1 <1% Industrial assets 1.7 2% Residential assets 6.8 10% Total 68.2 100%

4. In-place office contracted rent and WAULT progression

Sep-20 Movement Mar-21 Movement Sep-21 to Mar-21 to Sep-21 All office contracted rent1,5 EUR58.2m +3% EUR59.7m -0.1% EUR59.6m In-place office contracted rent1,5 EUR56.7m +3% EUR58.2m +2% EUR59.6m In-place office WAULT2,5 6.1yrs -8% 5.6yrs -2% 5.5yrs In-place office vacancy3 7% - 7%4 +4pp 11%4 1. Excl. arrangement with Iconic Offices at Block 1, Clanwilliam Court. 2. To earlier of break or expiry. 3. By net lettable office area. Office area only (i.e. excl. retail, basement, gym, Townhall etc.) 4. Excluding vacancy in near-term development properties - i.e. Marine House and Clanwilliam Court. Including these the vacancy rate would also be 11% 5. Including Dockland Central which was sold post period end with contracted rent of EUR8.0m. ExcludingDockland Central contracted rent would be EUR51.7m and WAULT to break would be 5.3yrs

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

There are a number of risks and uncertainties which could have a significant impact on the Group's performance and may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. These risks are reviewed and updated regularly and mitigated through a combination of internal controls, risk management and insurance cover. The Group's risk management framework is described on pages 40 to 46 of its 2021 Annual Report while the principal risks and uncertainties for the Group are set out on pages 47 to 53. These are largely unchanged since the publication of the 2021 Annual Report and the Group does not expect any significant changes for the remaining six months of this financial year. These risks and uncertainties are summarised, together with a short update where relevant, below.

Failure to anticipate or react to market trends resulting in inappropriate business strategy Our view, as expressed in the 2021 Annual Report, is that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated pre-existing changes in working patterns, such as more remote working, a greater focus on collaborative workspace within offices and increased importance being placed on employee wellness and buildings' sustainability credentials. We continue to be positive about the long-term prospects for well-configured, prime offices in Dublin's city centre and our strategy remains centred on the delivery and ownership of such offices, especially in clusters. We consider strategic risks to be in line with those at March 2021 and do not expect any change in the second half of this financial year.

Uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

While Ireland has enjoyed a rapid economic recovery from the pandemic so far in 2021, following a successful vaccine rollout, there is no certainty this will continue, and new strains of the virus or increases in infection rates could result in further disruption and a slowing or reversal of recovery. In the week commencing 15 November 2021, the Irish Government started to reimpose some restrictions in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and the risk of further restrictions that materially impact on economic activity has increased.

Ireland's attractiveness is negatively impacted

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -9-

Ireland's economy is highly dependent on international trade and foreign direct investment. Regulatory or tax changes, either domestic or international (e.g. BEPS, US tax developments), could result in Ireland becoming less attractive versus other jurisdictions. This in turn could reduce demand for Dublin offices from occupiers and investors. While there are still details to be finalised over the coming months, the fact that the OECD global minimum tax rate has been agreed at 15%, and Ireland has committed to increasing its minimum tax rate to 15% for large multinationals, appears to be a reasonable outcome for Ireland compared to what was initially feared, and a relatively modest step up from Ireland's existing 12.5% tax rate for impacted companies. Domestically, Budget 2022, released in October 2021, introduced few tax changes and the risks, primarily politically-driven, are likely to remain unchanged for this financial year.

Failure to respond appropriately and sufficiently to climate change These risks are unchanged and are expected to remain so for the rest of this financial year. As expected, in October 2021 the Government announced an increase in carbon taxes in Budget 2022. Improving the Group's sustainability performance is one of our key strategic priorities and we have made good progress in the period to 30 September 2021.

Risk of occupier default

Our rent collection statistics remain strong and, as noted on page 15, the economic recovery in Ireland and internationally continues: as such the risk of occupier default has probably marginally reduced since March 2021. In addition, with the sale of Dockland Central in early October 2021, our largest occupier has reduced from being 15.2% of our contracted rent roll to 10.9% (March 2021: 15.4%) and our top 10 occupiers have marginally increased from 52.7% of our contracted rent roll to 52.9% (March 2021: 53.4%).

Poor or mistimed execution of development projects

At 30 September 2021 we had no active schemes, following the completion of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay during the summer (March 2021: two committed schemes, totalling 62,500 sq. ft. of offices of which 24,000 sq. ft. was pre-let). The Group's development pipeline is flexible and plans for individual properties can be changed to reflect prevailing economic circumstances. We expect to commence the development of the Clanwilliam Quarter (over 200,000 sq. ft. of offices) in 2022, so this risk is likely to increase in the near term, particularly given inflationary pressures and potential shortage of skilled labourers.

Failure to motivate and retain team resulting in failure to execute the Group's business plan With employee incentive structures consistent with prior years and with only one team member leaving during the period, this risk remains largely unchanged.

Disruption from external threat/event, cyber-attack or fraud No significant incidents have occurred since the start of the period and no material change in these risks is expected for the rest of this financial year. Cyber security continues to be a major focus given continued remote working and the increased incidents of cyber-attacks generally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inappropriate capital structure or lack of funds for investment

The Group has modest borrowings and significant financial capacity. At 30 September 2021 the LTV was 20.1% (March 2021: 19.5%) and the Group had available cash and undrawn facilities totalling EUR214m net of committed expenditure, following the issue of EUR125m of 10- and 12-year unsecured US private placement notes in July 2021 (March 2021: cash and undrawn facilities net of committed expenditure of EUR110m). In early October 2021 we sold Dockland Central for EUR152.3m: had this taken place prior to the period end the LTV at 30 September 2021 would have been 10.9% and the Group would have had cash and undrawn facilities net of committed expenditure of EUR365m. The Group's weighted average debt maturity at 30 September 2021 was 4.8 years (March 2021: 3.4 years) and the Group has no debt maturities until December 2023. We expect to deploy some of the Group's significant financial capacity in the development of the Clanwilliam Quarter and Harcourt Square office clusters in the next few financial years.

Directors' Responsibilities Statement

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Yearly Financial Report in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 ("IAS 34") Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the IASB and adopted by the European Union ("EU"); the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Each of the Directors, whose names appear on page 56 of this Half Yearly Financial Report, confirms that, to the best of his/her knowledge, the condensed consolidated financial statements in the Half Yearly Financial Report have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group and the half yearly management report herein contains a fair review of the information required by:

-- Regulation 8(2) of the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, being anindication of important events that have occurred during the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021 andtheir impact on the Half Yearly Financial Report, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties forthe remaining six months of the financial year; and

-- Regulation 8(3) of the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 being:? A fair review of related party transactions that have taken place during the period from 1 April 2021to 30 September 2021 and that have materially affected the financial position or performance during the period;and - any changes in the related party transactions described in the 2021 Annual Report that could have amaterial impact on the financial position or performance of the Group in the first six months of the financialyear.

Signed on behalf of the Board

Kevin Nowlan Thomas Edwards-Moss

Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

17 November 2021

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO HIBERNIA REIT PLC

We have been engaged by Hibernia plc ("the company") to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2021 which comprises the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021 and the related condensed consolidated income statement, condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, and the related notes for the six-month period then ended ("interim financial information"). We have read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

This report is made solely to the company pursuant to International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council ("ISRE 2410"). Our work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company those matters we are required to state to it in an independent review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.

Directors' responsibilities

The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union.

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review pursuant to ISRE 2410. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (Ireland) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2021 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Christian MacManus

For and on behalf of Deloitte Ireland LLP

Chartered Accountants and Statutory Audit Firm

Deloitte & Touche House, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2

17 November 2021

Condensed consolidated income statement

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -10-

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

Six months ended Six months ended Financial year ended 31 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 March 2021 audited unaudited unaudited Notes EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue 5 36,601 36,672 72,712 Rental income 5 32,988 33,263 66,487 Property operating expenses 5 (1,637) (1,243) (3,181) Net rental and related income 5 31,351 32,020 63,306 Operating expenses Administrative expenses 7 (6,248) (5,671) (13,062) Expected credit losses on financial assets (91) (213) (423) Total operating expenses (6,339) (5,884) (13,485) Operating profit before gains and losses 25,012 26,136 49,821 Gains/(losses) on investment property 10 116 (56,891) (67,581) Other gains 14 15 81 Operating profit/(loss) 25,142 (30,740) (17,679) Finance income - - 1 Finance expense (4,115) (3,712) (7,723) Profit/(loss) before income tax 21,027 (34,452) (25,401) Income tax credit 165 208 188 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Parent (34,244) (25,213) 21,192 EPRA earnings for the period 8 20,911 22,439 42,223 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 8 3.2c (5.0)c (3.7)c Diluted earnings per share 8 3.2c (5.0)c (3.7)c EPRA earnings per share 8 3.2c 3.3c 6.3c Diluted EPRA earnings per share 8 3.1c 3.3c 6.2c

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

Six Six months months Financial ended ended year ended 31 March 30 30 2021 September September audited 2021 2020 unaudited unaudited EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Parent 21,192 (34,244) (25,213) Other comprehensive income, net of income tax Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Gain/(loss) on revaluation of land and buildings 163 (307) (304) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net fair value (loss)/gain on hedging instruments entered into for cashflow hedges (62) 47 676 Total other comprehensive income 101 (260) 372 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Parent 21,293 (34,504) (24,841)

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

As at 30 September 2021

30 September 2021 unaudited 31 March 2021 audited Notes EUR'000 EUR'000 Assets Non-current assets Investment property 10 1,450,437 1,427,413 Property, plant and equipment 7,777 7,858 Derivatives at fair value 854 972 Trade and other receivables 9,600 9,210 Total non-current assets 1,468,668 1,445,453 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,455 3,970 Cash and cash equivalents 30,976 31,634 Total current assets 33,431 35,604 Total assets 1,502,099 1,481,057 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves Share capital 11 66,181 66,166 Share premium 11 580,639 580,444 Capital redemption reserve fund 11 4,070 4,070 Other reserves 7,043 6,638 Retained earnings 12 490,070 491,320 Total equity 1,148,003 1,148,638 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 13 312,918 299,956 Deferred tax liabilities 41 206 Total non-current liabilities 312,959 300,162 Current liabilities Financial liabilities 13 919 485 Trade and other payables 14 36,810 27,997 Contract liabilities 3,408 3,775 Total current liabilities 41,137 32,257 Total equity and liabilities 1,502,099 1,481,057 IFRS NAV per share 9 173.5c 173.6c Diluted IFRS NAV per share 9 172.6c 172.7c EPRA NTA per share 9 172.5c 172.7c

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

Financial year Six months ended Six months ended ended 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 31 March 2021 unaudited unaudited audited Notes EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash flows from operating activities Rents received 32,948 31,390 70,775 Other property income 2,135 2,881 7,160 Property expenses paid (2,618) (4,550) (9,291) Cash paid to and on behalf of employees (4,415) (4,389) (6,554) Other administrative expenses paid (2,595) (1,910) (3,818) Interest received - - 1 Other income 14 19 13 Income tax refund - 1 - Net cash from operating activities 25,469 23,442 58,286 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment property 15 (8,796) (4,621) (7,978) Cash expenditure on investment property 15 (4,105) (10,492) (20,316) Cash received from sales of investment property - - 136 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4) (53) (61) Net cash (absorbed) by investing activities (12,905) (15,166) (28,219) Cash flow from financing activities Dividends paid 12 (22,502) (20,544) (33,777) Cash expended on share buy-back - (8,978) (25,035) Borrowings drawn 130,000 25,600 42,100 Borrowings repaid (117,000) - (2,500)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -11-

Finance expenses paid (3,720) (3,453) (7,100) Purchase of derivative hedges - - (561) Share issue costs - (14) (14) Net cash (outflow) from financing activities (13,222) (7,389) (26,887) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (658) 887 3,180 Cash and cash equivalents start of period 31,634 28,454 28,454 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (658) 887 3,180 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 30,976 29,341 31,634

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

Share Share Capital Property Cashflow Share-based Retained capital premium redemption revaluation hedge payment earnings Total fund reserve reserve reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Balance at 1 April 2020 68,466 630,276 1,757 3,547 (234) 2,066 525,271 1,231,149 Loss for the period - - - - - - (34,244) (34,244) Other comprehensive income - - - (307) 47 - - (260) for the period Balance before transactions 68,466 630,276 1,757 3,240 (187) 2,066 491,027 1,196,645 with shareholders Capital reorganisation - (50,000) - - - - 50,000 - Issue of share capital 13 168 - - - (181) (14) (14) Own shares acquired and (811) - 811 - - - (8,978) (8,978) cancelled in the period Dividends paid - - - - - - (20,544) (20,544) Share-based payments - - - - - (137) 89 (48) Balance at 30 September 67,668 580,444 2,568 3,240 (187) 1,748 511,580 1,167,061 2020 (unaudited) Profit for the period - - - - - - 9,031 9,031 Other comprehensive income - - - 3 629 - - 632 for the period Balance before transactions 67,668 580,444 2,568 3,243 442 1,748 520,611 1,176,724 with shareholders Own shares acquired and (1,502) - 1,502 - - - (16,057) (16,057) cancelled in the period Dividends paid - - - - - - (13,233) (13,233) Share-based payments - - - - - 1,205 (1) 1,204 Balance at 31 March 2021 66,166 580,444 4,070 3,243 442 2,953 491,320 1,148,638 (audited) Profit for the period - - - - - - 21,192 21,192 Other comprehensive income - - - 163 (62) - - 101 for the period Balance before transactions 66,166 580,444 4,070 3,406 380 2,953 512,512 1,169,931 with shareholders Issue of share capital 15 195 - - - (210) - - Dividends paid - - - - - - (22,502) (22,502) Share-based payments - - - - - 514 60 574 Balance at 30 September 66,181 580,639 4,070 3,406 380 3,257 490,070 1,148,003 2021 (unaudited)

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

Section 1 - General

The accounting conventions and accounting policies employed in the preparation of these condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those employed in the preparation of the most recent annual consolidated financial statements in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 as described in the 2021 Annual Report and referenced in this document as appropriate. 1. General Information

Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company"), registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the "Group"), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns.

The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland. The address of the Company's registered office is 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206, Ireland.

The ordinary shares of the Company are listed on the primary listing segment of the Official List of Euronext Dublin (formerly the Irish Stock Exchange) (the "Irish Official List") and the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the "UK Official List" and, together with the Irish Official List, the "Official Lists") and are traded on the regulated markets for listed securities of Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange plc. 2. Basis of preparation

2.a Statement of compliance and basis of preparation

The consolidated annual financial statements of the Hibernia REIT plc have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the EU and with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). IFRS as adopted by the EU differ in certain respects from IFRS as issued by the IASB. These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

The interim figures for the six months ended 30 September 2021 are unaudited but have been reviewed by the independent auditor, Deloitte Ireland LLP , whose report is set out on page 19 of this Half Yearly Financial Report. The summary financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 that are presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements represent an abbreviated version of the full financial statements for that year on which the independent auditor, Deloitte Ireland LLP, issued an unqualified audit report which did not include a reference to any matters to which they drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report. The half yearly financial statements herein are non-statutory financial statements for the purposes of the Companies Act 2014.

IASB amendments have been adopted but with no material impact on the Group's accounting policies as presented in the 2021 Annual Report nor has the Group early adopted any forthcoming IASB standards (note 3).

The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2021 ("the 2021 Annual Report") are available upon request from the Company Secretary or from www.hiberniareit.com. The financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 have been filed in the Companies Registration Office.

These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 17 November 2021.

2.b Alternative performance measures

The Group uses alternative performance measures to assist in the presentation of certain aspects of its performance. These are explained and, where appropriate, reconciled to equivalent IFRS measures in the 'Supplementary Information section (unaudited)' at the end of this document. The main APMs used are those issued by the European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA"), which is the representative body of the listed European real estate industry. EPRA issues guidelines and benchmarks for reporting both financial and sustainability measures. These allow investors to compare and measure the performance of real estate companies across Europe on a consistent basis. EPRA earnings and EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") are presented within the condensed consolidated financial statements and are fully reconciled to IFRS as these two measures are among the key performance indicators for the Group's business.

2.c Functional and presentation currency

These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in euro, which is the Company's functional currency and the Group's presentation currency.

2.d Basis of consolidation

These condensed consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries). The accounting policies of all consolidated entities are consistent with the Group's accounting policies. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the condensed consolidated financial statements from the date on which control commences until the date on which control ceases. The Group controls an entity when it has power over the entity or exposure, or rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the entity, and the ability to use its power over the entity to affect the returns. All intragroup assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation.

2.e Assessment of going concern

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -12-

These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The Board has assessed going concern over a three and a half-year period to March 2025. It is satisfied that a forward-looking assessment of the Group for this period is sufficient to enable it to opine on the appropriateness of the going concern basis of preparation of the financial statements. This assessment considers the Group's current position and the principal and emerging risks that it faces (see pages 17 and 18 and pages 48 to 53 of the 2021 Annual Report for further detail). All of these risks are considered to be material in the assessment of going concern and viability.

An analysis of revenue and a disaggregation of income is outlined in notes 4, 5 and 6. Due to the nature of rental collections, a significant portion of revenue is collected in advance of its due date and 89% of commercial rent for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 had been collected within seven days of the gale date rising to 98% as at 16 November 2021. 95% of the residential rent due for the month of November 2021 had been collected by the date of this Half Yearly Financial Report. Information on the Group's financial assets and approach to credit risk is contained in note 16 of these condensed consolidated financial statements and in the 2021 Annual Report: Section IV: introduction, note 20 and note 29.d. Sustainability is of increasing importance to investors and this is discussed on page 13.

Detail on the financial performance and financial position of the Group is provided in the condensed consolidated financial statements. In particular, note 16 includes details on the Group's financial risk management and exposures.

At 30 September 2021, the balance sheet shows net current liabilities of EUR8m (March 2021: net current assets of EUR3m). The increase in trade payables of EUR8m for this period over March 2021 arises from the purchase of investment property which had not been settled at the period end but has since done so. As described below the Group has significant resources of funds available to cover such temporary deficits.

The Group has a cash balance as at 30 September 2021 of EUR31m (March 2021: EUR32m), is generating positive operating cash flows and, as discussed in note 13, has in place debt facilities with average maturity of 4.8 years, no debt maturities until December 2023, and an undrawn balance of EUR205m at 30 September 2021 (March 2021: EUR93m). In addition, the Group sold Dockland Central for EUR152m on 5 October 2021. The Group's capital commitments at 30 September 2021 were EUR1m (March 2021: EUR3m). These commitments relate to the developments recently completed and do not include the pipeline of developments which are discussed on pages 10 and 11 as these projects have not yet been committed to. Funding for these developments is managed over the period of the projects. As at 30 September 2021, the Group's low leverage (LTV 20.1% or 10.9% proforma the sale of Dockland Central) means it could withstand a 56% decline in its portfolio value and a 78% decline in earnings before interest and tax (59% decline in rental income) without breaching debt covenants at that date. The weighted average unexpired lease term ("WAULT") is 5.5 years (March 2021: 5.8 years) for the office portfolio. There are no reasons to expect that the Group will not be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, the Directors have concluded that the going concern assumption remains appropriate.

2.f Significant judgements

These are judgements apart from estimates with the most significant effect on the amounts in the financial statements.

Not all of the Group's accounting policies require the Directors to make difficult, subjective or complex judgements. Any judgements made are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The following are the most significant judgements used in preparing these consolidated financial statements:

Net asset value of the Group

The Company's shares are trading at a significant discount to the net asset value per share reported in these condensed consolidated financial statements. At 30 September 2021, the closing share price was EUR1.168 and the discount to both the IFRS NAV per share and EPRA NTA per share at 30 September 2021 was 33%. As at close of business on 16 November 2021, being the last day before the approval of the Half Yearly Report, the share price was EUR1.286 and the discount to both was 26%. The Group's main assets are its investment properties, which comprise 97% of total assets or 126% of net asset value. These are independently valued at the period end and are measured at fair value in line with IFRS 13. More information on the valuation of the Group's investment properties can be found below and in note 10 to these condensed consolidated financial statements. The Group's property, plant and equipment is mainly its head office in 1WML, which is also carried at fair value and independently valued at 30 September 2021. The balance of assets, mainly financial in nature, are assessed for impairment under a simplified expected credit loss model. The Group carries no intangible assets or goodwill. As outlined above, the Group has sufficient headroom above its debt covenants to ensure that its financing remains in place. It is therefore the opinion of the Directors that no impairment on the net asset value of the Group is indicated, despite the discount to NAV/NTA at which its shares currently trade.

Valuation of investment property

Valuer rotation

In accordance with the Group's policy of rotating its independent Valuer every four years or sooner, the Directors undertook a tender process and appointed Savills Advisory Services (Ireland) Ltd ("Savills", the "Valuer") as independent Valuer. Savills replaces Cushman & Wakefield ("C&W") which has come to the end of its term. Savills' first valuation of the Group's property portfolio was as at 30 September 2021. Savills has made some changes in the valuation approach to individual buildings or categories, but the valuation techniques as described in note 10 remain the same. The Directors have reviewed the valuations at the period end, the approach to individual properties and the results of Savills' estimations, as well as the differences in approach between Savills and C&W. They have determined that none of the changes in approach that Savills has implemented result in a material impact on valuations, rather they reflect the subjectivity of real estate valuations and differing expert approaches.

The independent Valuer is appointed to perform valuations of the Group's property portfolio, including the owner occupied property, and report to the Directors on its opinion as to the fair value of these properties. The valuation of the Group's property portfolio is a key element of the Group's net asset value as well as impacting executive and employee variable remuneration. However, the nature of the valuation process is inherently subjective and values are derived using comparable market transactions and the Valuer's assessment of market sentiment. The valuations therefore represent a significant judgement. Details on the approach and methodologies adopted in completing these valuations can be found in note 10.

The Directors have reviewed the valuation process undertaken, changes in market conditions, recent transactions in the market, valuation movements on individual buildings and the Valuer's opinion in relation to estimated rental values ("ERVs") and yields. With the continued market uncertainty as a result of the pandemic and other international developments, the Directors have also considered the extent to which this has been impacting the property investment and occupational markets in relation to both liquidity and activity. The Directors have concluded that the valuation is suitable for inclusion in the Group's consolidated financial statements at 30 September 2021, unadjusted save for the amendment for income spreading as discussed in note 2.g.

Valuation basis of investment property

The valuation approach for each property, while generally similar, differs based on the physical and investment and/ or development attributes of the property. A judgement must be made to decide on the valuation premise appropriate for each asset to give its 'highest and best use'. This judgement impacts on the valuation technique that is appropriate for the measurement, considering the availability of data with which to develop inputs that represent the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the property. All valuations are at Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy.

'Highest and best use'

All investment properties in the Group's portfolio are valued in accordance with their current use, which is also the highest and best use except for:

-- Harcourt Square, Marine House and Clanwilliam Court Blocks 1, 2 and 5 where, in accordance with IFRS13:27, the valuations take into account the redevelopment potential upon expiry of the current leases, whichreflects the highest and best use. It is the Directors' intention to pursue the redevelopment of these propertieswhen the leases expire. Planning permission is in place for these developments. These properties are valued on acombination of an investment basis until the end of the leases and on a residual basis thereafter. The Valuers alsotake account of comparable land sales when assessing the value of these properties.

-- Newlands (excluding Gateway) has been valued on a price per acre basis as early stage plans are in placeto redevelop this property in future and this approach reflects the highest and best use of this property.

-- A disused building which is valued as a potential site.

2.g Analysis of sources of estimation uncertainty

Valuation of investment property

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -13-

Although valuations are based on the Directors' best knowledge of the amounts, events or actions, actual results may differ from those estimates. The Group's investment properties are held at fair value and were valued at 30 September 2021 by the Valuer on the basis described in 2.f above. Further information on the valuations and the sensitivities around the inputs used is given in note 10.

The Board conducts a detailed review of each property valuation to ensure that appropriate assumptions have been applied. The most significant estimates affecting the valuation include yields and estimated rental values ("ERVs"). For development projects, other assumptions including costs to complete and risk premium assumptions are also factored into the valuation. In accordance with the Group's policy on revenue recognition from leases, the valuation provided by Savills has been adjusted only by the fair value of the income accruals ensuing from the recognition of lease incentives and the deferral of lease costs. The total reduction in the Valuer's investment property valuation in respect of these adjustments was EUR8.5m (September 2020: EUR9.1m; March 2021: EUR8.7m).

Apart from the estimates used in arriving at the fair value of investment property, there are no other sources of estimation uncertainty that could lead to a material change in assets or liabilities in the next 6 months. 3. Application of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

Changes in accounting standards

As set out below, a limited number of changes to IFRS became effective for periods commencing on or after 1 January 2021. Although these changes do not amend the disclosure requirements of IAS 34, they may impact the underlying accounting applied during the period.

Having assessed the amendments below, none had, nor is expected to have, a material impact on the Group's accounting.

IASB mandatory EU endorsed mandatory effective date (periods effective date (periods commencing on or after) commencing on or after) Newly applied IFRS Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 Interest 1 January 2021 1 January 2021 Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2 Amendments to IFRS 4: Insurance Contracts deferral of IFRS19 1 January 2021 1 January 2021 New amended IFRS which are not yet applied COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2021 (Amendment to 1 April 2021 1 April 2021 IFRS 16) Annual improvements cycle 2018-2020 1 January 2022 TBC Amendments to IFRS 3: Reference to the conceptual framework 1 January 2022 TBC Amendments to IAS 16: Property, plant and equipment - proceeds 1 January 2022 TBC before intended use Amendments to IAS 37: Onerous contracts - cost of fulfilling a 1 January 2022 TBC contract Amendment to IAS 1: Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current and 1 January 2023 TBC Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current - Deferral of Effective Date Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2: Disclosure of 1 January 2023 TBC Accounting Policies Amendments to IAS 8: Definition of Accounting Estimates 1 January 2023 TBC Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes: Deferred Tax related to Assets 1 January 2023 TBC and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction IFRS 17: Insurance contracts 1 January 2023 TBC Amendments to IFRS 17 1 January 2023 TBC

Section 2 - Performance

This section includes notes relating to the performance of the Group for the period, including segmental reporting, earnings per share and net assets per share as well as specific elements of the condensed consolidated statement of income. 4. Operating segments

4.a Basis for segmentation

The Group is organised into five business segments, against which the Group reports its segmental information, representing different investment property classes. The Group has divided its business in this manner as the various asset segments differ in their character and risk/return profiles depending on market conditions and reflect the strategic objectives that the Group has targeted. There were no amendments to the segments used during the period and a full description together with further information can be found on page 148 of the 2021 Annual Report.

4.b Information about reportable segments

The Group's key measure of underlying performance of a segment is total income after revaluation gains and losses, which comprises revenue (rental and service charge income), property outgoings, revaluation of investment properties and other gains and losses. Total income after revaluation gains and losses includes rental income, which is used as the basis to report measures such as EPRA Net Initial Yield ("NIY") and EPRA "topped-up" NIY. These alternative performance measures ("APMs") (detailed on pages 206 to 207 of the 2021 Annual Report and in the supplementary section on pages 49 to 55 of this Half Yearly Financial Report) measure the cash passing rent returns on market value of investment properties before and after an adjustment for the expiry of a rent-free period or other lease incentives, respectively.

Two developments, 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, completed during the period and moved from the office development assets to office assets segment.

An overview of the reportable segments is set out below:

For the six months ended 30 September 2021 (unaudited)

Office Office Residential Industrial/ Central assets Total assets development assets other assets and costs position assets EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Total revenue 32,043 - 3,802 756 - 36,601 Rental income 28,430 - 3,802 756 - 32,988 Property operating expenses (790) - (695) (152) - (1,637) Net rental and related income 27,640 - 3,107 604 - 31,351 Operating expenses Administration expenses - - - - (6,001) (6,001) Expected credit losses on financial (93) - - 2 - (91) assets Depreciation - - - - (247) (247) Total operating expenses (93) - - 2 (6,248) (6,339) Operating profit/(loss) before gains and 27,547 - 3,107 606 (6,248) 25,012 losses Gains and (losses) on investment 18,888 655 (7,947) (11,480) - 116 property Other gains - - - 14 - 14 Operating profit/(loss) 46,435 655 (4,840) (10,860) (6,248) 25,142 Finance expense - - - - (4,115) (4,115) Profit/(loss) before income tax 46,435 655 (4,840) (10,860) (10,363) 21,027 Income tax - - - 165 - 165 Profit/(loss) for the period 46,435 655 (4,840) (10,695) (10,363) 21,192 attributable to owners of the parent Total segment assets 1,237,474 - 178,537 48,137 37,951 1,502,099 Investment property 1,224,696 - 178,180 47,561 - 1,450,437

For the six months ended 30 September 2020 (unaudited)

Industrial Office Office Residential / Other Central Total assets development assets assets assets and position assets other costs assets EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Total revenue 32,197 - 3,596 879 - - 36,672 Rental income 28,788 - 3,596 879 - - 33,263 Property operating expenses (615) - (592) (36) - - (1,243) Net rental and related income 28,173 - 3,004 843 - - 32,020 Operating expenses Administrative expenses - - - - - (5,416) (5,416) Net impairment losses on financial (210) - - (3) - - (213) and contract assets Depreciation - - - - - (255) (255)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -14-

Total operating expenses (210) - - (3) - (5,671) (5,884) Operating profit/(loss) before gains 27,963 - 3,004 840 - (5,671) 26,136 and losses Gains and (losses) on investment (53,119) (2,796) 4,122 (5,098) - - (56,891) property Other gains - - - - 15 - 15 Operating profit/(loss) (25,156) (2,796) 7,126 (4,258) 15 (5,671) (30,740) Finance expense (1,370) - - - - (2,342) (3,712) Profit/(loss) before income tax (26,526) (2,796) 7,126 (4,258) 15 (8,013) (34,452) Income tax - - - 208 - - 208 Profit/(loss) for the period (26,526) (2,796) 7,126 (4,050) 15 (8,013) (34,244) attributable to owners of the parent Total segment assets 1,159,412 56,134 165,161 55,702 534 37,909 1,474,852 Investment property 1,145,019 56,106 164,059 55,702 - - 1,420,886

4.c Geographic information

All of the Group's assets, revenue and costs are based in the Greater Dublin Area and mainly in central Dublin.

4.d Major customers

The Group uses information on its top 10 occupiers to monitor its major customers. There is one occupier that accounted for more than 10% of the Group's income in the period (March 2021: one). 5. Revenue and net rental and related income

Accounting policy

See note 5 of the 2021 Annual Report.

Revenue can be analysed as follows:

Six months ended Financial year ended Six months ended 30 September 2020 31 March 2021 30 September 2021 unaudited unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Gross rental income 33,557 32,555 66,157 Rental incentives and surrender fees (569) 708 330 Rental income 32,988 33,263 66,487 Revenue from contracts with customers1 3,613 3,409 6,225 Total revenue 36,601 36,672 72,712

1. Revenue from contracts with customers is service charge income

Net rental and related income

Financial year ended Six months ended Six months ended 31 March 2021 30 September 2021 unaudited 30 September 2020 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Total revenue 36,601 36,672 72,712 Cost of goods and services1 (3,381) (3,242) (6,150) Property expenses (1,869) (1,410) (3,256) Net rental and related income 31,351 32,020 63,306

1. Costs of goods and services are service charge expenses

Further information on the sources and characteristics of revenue and rental income is provided in note 6.

Included in property expenses is an amount of EUR0.5m (September 2020: EUR0.4m) relating to void costs on office properties, i.e. costs relating to office properties which were not occupied and income-generating during the financial period. Increases in property costs over September 2020 relate mainly to agency and letting fees.

Property operating expenses

Financial year ended Six months ended Six months ended 31 March 2021 30 September 2021 unaudited 30 September 2020 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Service charge income 3,613 3,409 6,225 Service charge expenses (3,381) (3,242) (6,150) Property expenses (1,869) (1,410) (3,256) Property operating expenses (1,637) (1,243) (3,181) 6. Disaggregation of revenue and rental income

A full description of the basis of the disaggregation of the Group's income can be found in note 6 of the 2021 Annual Report.

Total revenue by duration of lease contract (based on next break date or expiry)

Service charge income is included within the one year or less segment as these arrangements, while provided for under the lease contracts, are negotiated on an annual basis.

Six months ended 30 September 2021 (unaudited)

Lease contracts: One year or less Between one and five years Greater than five years Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Office assets 5,436 9,831 16,776 32,043 Office development assets - - - - Residential assets 3,588 214 - 3,802 Industrial/other assets 541 215 - 756 Total segmented revenue 9,565 10,260 16,776 36,601

Six months ended 30 September 2020 (unaudited)

Lease contracts: One year or less Between one and five years Greater than five years Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Office assets 5,360 10,719 16,117 32,196 Office development assets - - - - Residential assets 3,457 139 - 3,596 Industrial/other assets 619 48 213 880 Total segmented revenue 9,436 10,906 16,330 36,672

Rental income by occupier industry sector

Six months ended Six months ended Financial year ended 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 31 March 2021 unaudited unaudited audited EUR'000 % EUR'000 % EUR'000 % Technology 14,197 43.1 14,372 43.2 28,588 43.1 State entities 4,411 13.5 5,027 15.1 9,797 14.8 Insurance and investment management 3,903 11.8 3,323 10.0 6,748 10.1 Residential 3,802 11.5 3,596 10.8 7,164 10.8 Professional services 2,045 6.2 2,036 6.1 4,473 6.7 Media 1,125 3.4 1,018 3.1 2,203 3.3 Banking and capital markets 696 2.1 677 2.0 829 1.2 Industrial assets 665 2.0 825 2.5 1,680 2.5 Aviation 542 1.6 629 1.9 1,189 1.8 Serviced offices 329 1.0 702 2.1 1,342 2.0 Real estate 303 0.9 327 1.0 1,049 1.6 Car parking 297 0.9 340 1.0 680 1.0 Retail 243 0.7 255 0.8 555 0.8 Other 430 1.3 136 0.4 190 0.3 Total 32,988 100.0 33,263 100.0 66,487 100.0 7. Administrative expenses

Accounting policy

Administration expenses are recognised on an accruals basis in the consolidated income statement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -15-

Operating profit for the period has been stated after charging:

Six months ended Six months ended Financial year ended 31 March 2021 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 unaudited unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-Executive Directors' 208 318 612 costs Staff costs 3,428 3,049 7,325 Professional fees - property 421 423 688 Professional fees - corporate 1,072 483 2,073 Independent Valuer's fees 159 152 346 Depository fees 118 157 283 Depreciation 247 255 510 Other administration expenses 595 834 1,225 Administration expenses 6,248 5,671 13,062 8. Earnings per share

There are no convertible instruments, options or warrants on ordinary shares in issue as at 30 September 2021 other than those arrangements relating to share-based payments. The Company has established a reserve of EUR3.3m (September 2020: EUR1.7m, March 2021: EUR3.0m) which is mainly for the issue of ordinary shares relating to the Group's bonus schemes. It is estimated that a maximum of approximately 3.5m ordinary shares (September 2020: 2.2m; March 2021: 3.4m shares) may be issued under the share-based performance award schemes, 2.6m (September 2020: 1.3m; March 2021: 2.3m) of which are provided for at 30 September 2021 and a further 0.9m (September 2020: 0.9m; March 2021: 1.1m) of which may be recognised over the next three years, depending on performance and various service conditions. The dilutive effect of these shares is disclosed below.

The calculations are as follows:

Six months ended Financial year Six months ended ended 30 September 30 September 2021 2020 31 March 2021 unaudited unaudited audited Notes '000 '000 '000 Issued share capital at beginning of the period 661,657 684,657 684,657 Shares cancelled during the period - (8,106) (23,125) Shares issued during the period 154 125 125 Shares in issue at the period end 11 661,811 676,676 661,657 Weighted average number of shares 661,792 683,737 673,618 Number of shares to be issued under share-based 3,475 2,168 3,372 schemes Diluted number of shares 665,267 685,905 676,990 Six months Financial year ended Six months ended ended 30 September 30 September 2020 31 March 2021 2021 unaudited audited unaudited '000 '000 '000 Number of shares due to issue under share-based schemes recognised 2,583 1,306 2,298 at period end Number of shares due to issue under share-based schemes not 892 862 1,074 recognised at period end1 Number of shares to be issued under share-based schemes 3,475 2,168 3,372

1. Included here are all amounts from share-based payments which are granted but which have not been recognised at the period end but will be recognised over the next two to three years

Six months Financial year ended Six months ended 30 ended September 2020 30 September 31 March 2021 2021 unaudited audited unaudited EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the owners 21,192 (34,244) (25,213) of the Parent '000 '000 '000 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic) 661,792 683,737 673,618 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted) 665,267 685,905 676,910 Basic earnings per share 3.2c (5.0)c (3.7)c Diluted earnings per share 3.2c (5.0)c (3.7)c

EPRA earnings and EPRA earnings per share, alternative performance measures, are presented below as they illustrate for investors the extent to which dividends are supported by recurring income and quantify the Group's income from its REIT property activities. As a REIT, the Company is required to distribute at least 85% of this property income and so these measures are helpful for investors and are key performance indicators for the Group.

Six months ended 30 Financial Six months ended 30 September September year ended 2021 unaudited 2020 31 March 2021 audited unaudited EPRA earnings Note EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 21,192 (34,244) (25,213) Less: Losses and (gains) on investment property 10 (116) 56,891 67,581 Profit or loss on disposals of other assets - - (69) Deferred tax in respect of EPRA adjustments (165) (208) (188) Changes in fair value of financial instruments and - - 112 associated close-out costs EPRA earnings 20,911 22,439 42,223 EPRA earnings per share and diluted EPRA earnings per share '000 '000 '000 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic) 661,792 683,737 673,618 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted) 665,267 685,905 676,990 EPRA earnings per share (cent) 3.2c 3.3c 6.3c Diluted EPRA earnings per share (cent) 3.1c 3.3c 6.2c 9. NAV per share, EPRA NTA per share and Total Accounting Return ("TAR")

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -16-

The IFRS NAV is calculated as the value of the Group's assets less the value of its liabilities based on IFRS measures.

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 IFRS net assets at end of period (EUR'000) 1,148,003 1,148,638 Ordinary shares in issue ('000) 661,811 661,657 IFRS NAV per share 173.5c 173.6c '000 '000 Ordinary shares in issue 661,811 661,657 Number of shares to be issued under share-based schemes (see 3,475 3,372 note 8) Diluted number of shares 665,286 665,029 Diluted IFRS NAV per share 172.6c 172.7c

EPRA NAV measures (which are APMs) are calculated in accordance with the European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") Best Practice Recommendations: October 2019 and are set out on pages 49 to 55 of this Half Yearly Financial Report.

Total accounting return ("TAR")

Total Accounting Return, a key performance indicator and alternative performance measure, is calculated as the increase in EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per share for the period over the previous period-end EPRA NTA per share and adding back dividends per share paid during the period, expressed as a percentage of opening EPRA NTA per share.

EPRA NTA As at 30 September 2021 unaudited As at 31 March 2021 audited EUR'000 EUR'000 IFRS NAV 1,148,003 1,148,638 Include: Revaluation of other non-current investments - - Diluted NAV at fair value 1,148,003 1,148,638 Exclude: Fair value of financial instruments (380) (442) EPRA NTA 1,147,623 1,148,196 Diluted number of shares at period end 665,286 665,029 EPRA NTA per share at period end 172.5c 172.7c As at 30 September 2021 TAR As at 31 March 2021 audited unaudited EUR'000 EUR'000 Opening EPRA NTA per share 172.7c 179.2c Closing EPRA NTA per share 172.5c 172.7c (Decrease) in EPRA NTA per share (0.2)c (6.5)c Dividends per share paid in period 3.4c 5.0c Total return per share 3.2c (1.5)c Total accounting return ("TAR") 1.9% (0.9)%

Section 3 - Tangible assets

This section contains information on the Group's investment properties and other tangible assets. All investment properties are fully owned by the Group. The Group's investment properties are carried at fair value and its other tangible assets at depreciated cost except for land and buildings which are adjusted to fair value. 10. Investment property

Accounting policy

See note 16 of the 2021 Annual Report.

In accordance with the Group's policy on revenue recognition from leases, the valuation provided by the Valuer has been adjusted only by the fair value of the income accruals ensuing from the recognition of lease incentives and the deferral of lease costs. The total reduction in the Valuer's investment property valuation in respect of these adjustments was EUR8.5m (March 2021: EUR8.7m).

At 30 September 2021 (unaudited)

Segment Office development Residential Industrial/other Total Fair value category Office assets assets assets assets Level 3 Level 3 EUR'000 Level 3 Level 3 Level 3 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Carrying value at start of period 1,138,819 62,006 167,710 58,878 1,427,413 Additions: Property purchases - - 18,417 - 18,417 Development and refurbishment expenditure 3,5821 746 - 163 4,491 Transferred between segments2 63,407 (63,407) - - - Revaluations included in income statement 18,888 655 (7,947) (11,480) 116 Carrying value at end of period 1,224,696 - 178,180 47,5613 1,450,437 1. This includes capital expenditure on previously completed developments after their transfer to the officesegment 2. 50 City Quay and Cumberland Phase 2 completed during the period and were transferred to the office assetssegment 3. On 9 November 2018 the Group agreed to acquire 92.5 acres adjacent to its holdings in Newlands from theIrish Rugby Football Union (the "IRFU") for an initial consideration of EUR27m. If rezoning is achieved beforeNovember 2028 the IRFU will be due additional consideration equating to 44% of the value of Hibernia's total landinterests of 143.7 acres in the Newlands site at rezoning, less the initial consideration

At 31 March 2021 (audited)

Segment Office development Residential Industrial/other Total Fair value category Office assets assets assets assets Level 3 Level 3 EUR'000 Level 3 Level 3 Level 3 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Carrying value at 1 April 2020 1,196,925 47,999 159,459 60,800 1,465,183 Additions: Property purchases 6,900 - 366 3,833 11,099 Development and refurbishment expenditure 2,9331 14,973 203 - 18,109 Transferred between segments2 (2,500) 2,500 - - - Transferred from other assets3 - - 550 53 603 Revaluations included in income statement (65,439) (3,466) 7,132 (5,808) (67,581) Carrying value at 31 March 2021 1,138,819 62,006 167,710 58,8784 1,427,413 1. This includes capital expenditure on previously completed developments after their transfer to the officesegment 2. 50 City Quay is undergoing redevelopment and was recognised as a development property from 30 September2020 3. Three assets remaining from a historical portfolio purchase were recognised at fair value as investmentproperty at 31 March 2021 4. On 9 November 2018 the Group agreed to acquire 92.5 acres adjacent to its holdings in Newlands from theIrish Rugby Football Union (the "IRFU") for an initial consideration of EUR27m. If rezoning is achieved beforeNovember 2028 the IRFU will be due additional consideration equating to 44% of the value of Hibernia's total landinterests of 143.7 acres in the Newlands site at rezoning, less the initial consideration

There were no transfers between fair value levels during the period. Approximately EUR0.1m of financing costs were capitalised at an effective interest rate of 2.1% in relation to the Group's developments and major refurbishments (March 2021: EUR0.3m). No other operating expenses were capitalised during the period.

Valuations as at 30 September 2021

The valuations used to determine fair value for the investment properties in the condensed consolidated financial statements are determined by the Group's Valuer and are in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 13. Savills has agreed to the use of its valuations for this purpose. As discussed in notes 2.f and 2.g, property valuations are inherently subjective as they are made on the basis of assumptions made by the Valuer and therefore are classified as Level 3.

Valuations are completed on the Group's investment property portfolio on at least a half-yearly basis and, in accordance with the appropriate sections of the Professional Standards, the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Practice Applications ("VPGA") contained within the RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2019 ("the Red Book"). It follows that the valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards. Fair value under IFRS 13 is "the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date". The Red Book confirms that the references in IFRS 13 to market participants and a sale make it clear that for most practical purposes fair value is consistent with market value.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -17-

The method that is applied for fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy is the yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market capitalisation rate or yield or other applicable valuation technique. Using this approach for the Group's investment properties, values of investment properties are arrived at by discounting forecasted net cash flows at market derived capitalisation rates. This approach includes future estimated costs associated with refurbishment or development, together with the impact of rental incentives granted to occupiers. Thus development properties are assessed using a residual method in which the completed development property is valued using income and yield assumptions and deductions are made for the estimated costs to complete, including finance costs and developers' profit, to arrive at the current valuation estimate. In effect, this values the development as a proportion of the completed property.

In the period ended 30 September 2021, for most properties the highest and best use is the current use except as discussed in note 2.f. In these instances, the Group may need to achieve vacant possession before redevelopment or refurbishment may take place and the valuation of the property takes account of any remaining occupancy period on existing leases. The table below summarises the approach for each investment property segment.

Valuation methodology

The following table illustrates the fair value methods applied to each segment:

Description Fair value of Changes in the of investment the investment fair value property property Narrative description of the techniques used technique asset class during the EUR'm period Yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market capitalisation rate. Exceptions to this: -- Harcourt Square is valued on an investment basis until the end of the current lease (2022) and on a residual basis thereafter. No change in Office assets 1,225 valuation -- Marine House and Clanwilliam Court Blocks 1, 2 and 5 are technique. valued on an investment basis until the end of the current leases (which expire over the period 2021 to early 2022) and on a residual basis thereafter. -- The Forum: the valuation methodology uses an investment basis with future capital expenditure recognised within the valuation. Residual method, i.e. Gross Development Value less Total Development Cost less Profit equals Fair Value -- Gross Development Value ("GDV"): the fair value of the completed proposed development (arrived at by capitalising the market rent or estimated rental value ("ERV") with an appropriate yield, allowances for purchasers' costs, assumptions for voids and/or rent free periods). The appropriate yield is based on the Valuer's opinion No change in Office of the most likely occupier covenant achievable for the property and valuation development Nil the most likely lease terms. technique. assets -- Total Development Cost ("TDC"): this includes, but is not limited to, construction costs, land acquisition costs, professional fees, levies, marketing costs and finance costs. -- Developer's profit which is measured as a percentage of the TDC (including the site value). It also takes account of development and letting risk. For developments close to completion the investment yield methodology with outstanding capital expenditure recognised is usually applied. Discounted cashflow or yield methodology using rental values adjusted for No change in Residential 178 operating costs, vacancy and bad debts, capitalised with a market valuation assets capitalisation rate. Alternatively, the comparable sales method of technique. valuation is used to value some residential assets. Yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market capitalisation rate. Industrial/ No change in other assets 48 -- The Newlands site, excluding the Gateway industrial park, valuation is valued as an early stage development site on a price per acre technique. basis. -- A disused building is valued as a potential site.

Reconciliation of the independent Valuer's valuation report amount to the carrying value of investment property in the consolidated statement of financial position:

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Valuation per Valuer's certificate 1,465,660 1,442,788 Owner-occupied (6,741) (6,647) Income recognition adjustment1 (8,482) (8,728) Investment property balance at end of period 1,450,437 1,427,413

1. Income recognition adjustment: this relates to the difference in valuation that arises as a result of property valuations using a cash flow based approach while income recognition for accounting purposes spreads the costs of occupier incentives and lease set up over the lease term

Key unobservable inputs used in the valuation of the Group's investment property

30 September 2021 (unaudited)

Equivalent yield Market value Estimated rental value Low EUR'000 Low High High Office 1,224,696 EUR30.00psf EUR65.00psf 3.92% 8.00% Office development - - - - - Residential1 178,180 EUR21,000pa EUR32,400pa 3.65% 4.50% Industrial/land 47,561 EUR4.40psf EUR8.50psf 6.73% 8.58%

1. For residential assets, the estimated rental value is contracted rent based on a two-bedroom apartment. with no deduction for operating expenses. Residential yields are based on the expected income after deducting operating expenses and an allowance for vacancy/bad debt

31 March 2021 (audited)

Market value Estimated rental value Equivalent yield EUR'000 Low High Low High Office 1,138,819 EUR25.00psf EUR62.50psf 3.99% 7.17% Office development 62,006 EUR40.00psf EUR60.75psf 4.46% 5.60% Residential1 167,710 EUR13,896pa EUR31,200pa 3.55% 5.19% Industrial/land 58,578 EUR5.25psf EUR9.00psf 6.27% 8.38% 1. Average ERV based on a two-bedroom apartment. with no deduction for operating expenses. Residentialyields are based on the contracted income after deducting operating expenses

Sensitivity data

The sensitivity tables below illustrate the impact of movements in key unobservable inputs on the fair value of investment properties. These are ERV at reversion equivalent yields and development construction costs (relevant in residual appraisals). To calculate these impacts only the movement in one unobservable input is changed as if there is no impact on the other. In reality there may be some impact on yields from an ERV shift and vice versa. However, this gives an assessment of the maximum impact of shifts in each variable. The tables illustrate the impacts from a 5% or 10% ERV and a 25bp or 50bp shift in equivalent yield on the valuations as included in the condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 September 2021 and 31 March 2021.

ERV and equivalent yields

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -18-

30 September 2021 (unaudited)

Impact on market Impact on market value of a value of a Impact on market value of a 25bp Impact on market value of a 50bp 5% change in the 10% change in the change in the equivalent yield change in the equivalent yield estimated rental estimated rental value value Increase Decrease Increase Decrease Increase Decrease Increase Decrease Sensitivities EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm Office 65.9 (65.9) 131.7 (131.7) (81.6) 91.7 (155.0) 195.4 Office - - - - - - - - development Residential 8.7 (8.7) 17.4 (17.4) (10.9) 12.4 (20.4) 26.8 Industrial/ 0.8 (0.8) 1.5 (1.5) (0.6) 0.7 (1.1) 1.2 other Total 75.4 (75.4) 150.6 (150.6) (93.1) 104.8 (176.5) 223.4

31 March 2021 (audited)

Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of Impact on market value of 5% change in the estimated 10% change in the estimated a 25bp change in the a 50bp change in the rental value rental value equivalent yield equivalent yield Sensitivities Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Office 52.4 (52.4) 104.6 (104.6) (72.8) 81.6 (138.1) 173.4 Office 2.6 (2.6) 5.1 (5.1) (3.6) 3.9 (6.7) 8.3 development Residential 8.3 (8.3) 16.4 (16.4) (10.6) 12.3 (19.8) 26.3 Industrial/ 0.6 (0.6) 1.4 (1.4) (0.7) 0.7 (1.4) 1.5 other Total 63.9 (63.9) 127.5 (127.5) (87.7) 98.5 (166.0) 209.5

Development construction costs

A 5% decrease or increase in construction costs would result in a decrease or increase in the total value of the portfolio of EUR11m as at 30 September 2021 (March 2021: EUR10m). Development construction costs are an unobservable input to residual appraisals which are used in valuing those properties that are pipeline development assets.

Section 4 - Financing including equity and working capital

This part focuses on the financing of the Group's activities, including the equity capital, bank borrowings and working capital. It also covers financial risk management.

The Group's accounting policies with respect to these items can be found in Section IV of the 2021 Annual Report. 11. Issued share capital and share premium

Accounting policy

See note 21 of the 2021 Annual Report.

At 30 September 2021 (unaudited)

No. of shares in Share Share premium Capital redemption reserve Total Company issue capital reserve fund capital '000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Balance at beginning of 661,657 66,166 580,444 4,070 650,680 period Shares issued during the 154 15 195 - 210 period Balance at end of period 661,811 66,181 580,639 4,070 650,890

At 31 March 2021 (audited)

No. of shares in Share Share premium Capital redemption Total Company issue capital reserve reserve fund capital '000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Balance at beginning of 684,657 68,466 630,276 1,757 700,499 financial year Shares cancelled during (23,125) (2,313) - 2,313 - financial year Capital reorganisation (note - - (50,000) - (50,000) 12) Shares issued during the 125 13 168 - 181 financial year Balance at end of financial 661,657 66,166 580,444 4,070 650,680 year

Shares issued during the period

154k ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.10 were issued on 22 April 2021 in settlement of share-based payments relating to remuneration (see further details below).

Shares cancelled during the prior period - share buyback programme

On 7 August 2020, the Company commenced a EUR25m share buyback programme which completed on 16 November 2020: in total 23.1m shares were acquired and cancelled at an average price of EUR1.08 per share. This EUR25m share buyback was accretive to net asset value per share and earnings per share.

Share-based payments

The Group's remuneration scheme includes awards which are made in shares or nil-cost share options and which are payable to employees only after fulfilling service and/or performance conditions. Amounts provided for at 30 September 2021 were 2.6m shares and a maximum of a further 0.9m shares remain to be accrued as at the period end. Amounts due at 31 March 2021 were 2.3m shares and a further 1.1m shares remain to be accrued as at the period end (note 8).

On 27 July 2021 conditional awards of the Company's ordinary shares of EUR0.10 cent each ("LTIP Shares") under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and other key management personnel totalling 2.3m shares. These vest after three years subject to performance and service conditions.

Details on the Group's remuneration scheme can be found in the Remuneration Committee Report on pages 96 to 126 of the 2021 Annual Report or on the Group's website.

Share capital

Ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each:

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited '000 '000 Authorised 1,000,000 1,000,000 Allotted, called up and fully paid 661,811 661,657 In issue at end of period 661,811 661,657 12. Retained earnings and dividends As at 30 September 2021 unaudited As at 31 March 2021 audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Balance at beginning of period 491,320 525,271 Profit/(Loss) for the period 21,192 (25,213) Share issuance costs - (14) Capital reorganisation - 50,0001 Share buyback - (25,035) Other 60 88 Dividends paid (22,502) (33,777) Balance at end of period 490,070 491,320 1. On 9 April 2020 EUR50m in share premium was converted to distributable reserves as a result of a capitalreorganisation which commenced during the financial year ended 31 March 2020

Distributable reserves - Company only

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Retained earnings at end of period (Company only) 404,642 409,724 Deduct: unrealised gains and losses1 (353,048) (348,927) Distributable reserves 51,594 60,797

1. Unrealised inter-company profits arising on the transfer of investment properties to subsidiaries have been eliminated for the purposes of the above calculation

Six months Six months ended ended 30 September 30 September 2021 2020 unaudited unaudited EUR'000 EUR'000 Interim dividend declared for the period ended 30 September 2021 of 2.0 cent per share 13,236 13,233 (September 2020: 2.0 cent per share) Final dividend paid for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 of 3.4 cent per share (March 22,502 20,544 2020: 3.0 cent per share)

At the end of July 2021 a dividend of 3.4 cent per share (EUR22.5m) was paid to the holders of fully paid ordinary shares. An interim dividend for the period of 2.0 cent per share (c. EUR13.2m) has been declared and will be paid on 27 January 2022. The Directors confirm that the Company continues to comply with the distribution obligations contained within the Irish REIT legislation. 13. Financial liabilities

Accounting policy

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -19-

See note 24 of the 2021 Annual Report.

13.a Borrowings

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current Unsecured bank borrowings 113,622 225,317 Unsecured private placement notes 199,296 74,639 Total non-current borrowings 312,918 299,956 Current Unsecured bank borrowings 100 132 Unsecured private placement notes 819 353 Total current borrowings 919 485 Total borrowings 313,837 300,441

The maturity of non-current borrowings is as follows:

As at 30 September 2021 unaudited As at 31 March 2021 audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Less than one year 919 485 Between one and two years - - Between two and five years 151,122 262,637 Over five years 161,796 37,319 Total 313,837 300,441

Movements in borrowings during the period:

As at 30 September 2021 unaudited As at 31 March 2021 audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Balance at beginning of period 300,441 260,208 Bank finance drawn 130,000 42,100 Bank finance repaid (117,000) (2,500) Interest payable 396 633 Balance at end of period 313,837 300,441

The Group has a stated policy of not incurring debt above 40% of the market value of its property assets and has a through-cycle leverage target of 20-30% loan to value ("LTV"). Under the Irish REIT rules the LTV ratio must remain under 50%.

The Group has an unsecured revolving credit facility ("RCF") of EUR320m provided by Bank of Ireland, Wells Fargo, Barclays Bank Ireland and Allied Irish Banks. This facility, which expires in December 2023, is denominated in euro and is subject to a margin of 2.0% over EURIBOR. The Group has entered into derivative instruments so EURIBOR exposure on EUR200m of notional debt is capped at 0.25% until December 2025. The exposure of a further EUR125m of notional debt is capped at EURIBOR 0.75%, although this hedging is expected to expire in December 2021.

The Group also has EUR200m of unsecured private placement notes with an average maturity of 9.0 years at 30 September 2021 (March 2021: 6.3 years). The average coupons of 2.134% (March 2021: 2.525%) are fixed so long as the Group's credit rating remains investment grade. EUR125m of this fixed debt was issued in July 2021 in 10- and 12-year senior private placement notes.

Where debt is drawn to finance material refurbishments and developments that take a substantial period of time to take into use, the interest cost of debt which finances the capital expenditure is capitalised. Approximately EUR118k of financing costs were capitalised at an effective interest rate of 2.1% in relation to the Group's developments and major refurbishments during the period (September 2020: EUR129k; March 2021: EUR252k).

All costs related to financing arrangements are amortised using the effective interest rate. The Directors confirm that all covenants have been complied with and are kept under review. There is significant headroom on the financial covenants (note 2.e).

13.b Net debt reconciliation and LTV

Net debt and LTV are key financing metrics used by the Group and are also APMs. Net debt is the redemption value of borrowings as adjusted by cash available for use. LTV or "loan to value" is the ratio of net debt to investment property value at the measurement date.

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash and cash equivalents 30,976 31,634 Cash reserved1 (7,675) (8,442) Gross debt - fixed interest rate (200,000) (75,000) Gross debt - variable interest rate (114,990) (226,990) Net debt at period end (291,689) (278,798) Investment property at period end 1,450,437 1,427,413 Loan to value ratio 20.1% 19.5%

1. Cash is reduced by the amounts held in relation to rent deposits, sinking funds and similar arrangements as these balances are not viewed as available funds for the purposes of the above calculation

Net debt and LTV at 30 September 2021 pro forma the sale of Dockland Central on 5 October 2021 (note 20.a):

As at 30 September 2021 unaudited EUR'000 Cash and cash equivalents 66,377 Cash reserved (7,675) Gross debt - fixed interest rates (200,000) Gross debt - variable interest rate - Net debt at period end (141,298) Investment property at period end 1,299,716 Loan to value ratio 10.9%

Reconciliation of opening to closing net debt:

Assets Liabilities Total Cash and cash Unsecured Unsecured PP equivalents borrowings notes EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Net debt as at 1 April 2020 20,997 (187,390 ) (75,000 ) (241,393 ) Borrowings drawn - (42,100 ) - (42,100 ) Borrowings repaid - 2,500 - 2,500 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,180 - - 3,180 Movement in cash reserved1 (985 ) - - (985 ) Net debt as at 31 March 2021 (audited) 23,192 (226,990 ) (75,000 ) (278,798 ) Borrowings drawn - (5,000 ) (125,000 ) (130,000 ) Borrowings repaid - 117,000 - 117,000 (Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (658 ) - - (658 ) Movement in cash reserved1 767 - - 767 Net debt as at 30 September 2021 23,301 (114,990 ) (200,000 ) (291,689 (unaudited) )

1. Cash is reduced by the amounts held in relation to rent deposits, sinking funds and similar arrangements as these balances are not viewed as available funds for the purposes of the above calculation 14. Trade and other payables

Accounting policy

See note 26 of the 2021 Annual Report.

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Current Purchase of investment property 12,742 3,121 Investment property payable 2,216 1,830 Rent prepaid 12,969 12,850 Rent deposits and other amounts due to occupiers 3,096 3,438 Sinking funds 2,246 2,091 Trade and other payables 3,341 4,464 PAYE/PRSI payable 200 203 Balance at end of period 36,810 27,997 Of which are classified as financial instruments 14,556 5,220

Purchase of investment property relates to acquisitions not completed at the period end. Investment property payable is capital expenditure which has been incurred but not paid by the period end.

Cash is held against balances due for service charges prepaid and sinking fund contributions, EUR5.3m (March 2021: EUR5.8m), and rental deposits from occupiers, EUR2.4m (March 2021: EUR2.7m). Sinking funds are monies put aside from annual service charges collected from occupiers as contributions towards expenditure on larger maintenance items that occur at irregular intervals. Trade and other payables are interest free and have settlement dates within one year. The Directors consider that the carrying value of the trade and other payables approximates to their fair value. 15. Cash flow information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -20-

Purchase of investment property

30 September 2021 unaudited 31 March 2021 audited Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Investment property purchases 10 18,417 11,099 (Increase) in payable for purchase of investment property (9,621) (3,121) Purchase of investment property 8,796 (7,978)

Cash expenditure on investment property

30 September 2021 unaudited 31 March 2021 audited Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Development and refurbishment expenditure 10 4,491 18,109 (Increase)/decrease in investment property payable (386) 2,207 Cash expenditure on investment property 4,105 20,316 16. Financial instruments and risk management

16.a Financial risk management objectives and policy

The Group takes calculated risks to realise its strategic goals and this exposes the Group to a variety of financial risks. These include, but are not limited to, market risk (including interest and price risk), liquidity risk and credit risk. These financial risks are managed in an overall risk framework by the Board, in particular by the Chief Financial Officer, and are monitored and reported on by the Risk and Compliance Officer. The Group monitors market conditions with a view to minimising the volatility of the funding costs of the Group. The Group uses derivative financial instruments such as interest rate caps and swaptions to manage some of the financial risks associated with the underlying business activities of the Group.

16.b Financial assets and financial liabilities

The following table shows the Group's financial assets and liabilities and the methods used to calculate fair value.

Asset/ Carrying Fair value Liability value Level calculation Assumptions technique Trade and Amortised Discounted Most trade receivables are very short-term, the majority less than one other cost 3 cash flow month, and therefore face value approximated fair value on a discounted receivables basis. Derivative Fair Calculated The fair value of derivative financial instruments is calculated using financial value 2 fair value pricing based on observable inputs from financial markets. instruments price Cash and cash Amortised Calculated as Due to their short-term nature, the carrying amounts approximate the fair equivalents cost 1 amortised value of cash and cash equivalents cost Amortised Discounted The fair value of financial liabilities held at amortised cost have been Borrowings cost 3 cash flow calculated by discounting the expected cash flows at prevailing interest rates. Trade and Amortised Discounted All trade and other payables that could be classified as financial other cost 3 cash flow instruments are very short-term, the majority less than one month, and payables therefore face value approximated fair value on a discounted basis Contract Amortised Discounted All contract liabilities classified as financial instruments are very liabilities cost 3 cash flow short-term, the majority less than one month, and therefore face value approximated fair value on a discounted basis

The carrying value of non-interest-bearing financial assets and financial liabilities approximates to their fair values, largely due to their short-term maturities.

16.c Fair value hierarchy

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.

For financial reporting purposes, fair value measurements are categorised into Level 1, 2 or 3 based on the degree to which inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety, which are described as follows:

Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: valuation techniques for which the lowest level of inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly.

Level 3: valuation techniques for which the lowest level of inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are not based on observable market data.

The following tables present the classification of financial assets and liabilities within the fair value hierarchy and the changes in fair values measurements at Level 3 estimated for the purposes of making the above disclosure.

As at 30 September 2021 (unaudited)

Carrying Of which are assessed as Measured at Measured at Total financial Fair value Level amount financial instruments fair value amortised cost instruments financial instruments EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Trade and other 3 12,055 1,100 - 1,100 1,100 1,100 receivables Derivatives at 2 854 854 854 - 854 854 fair value Cash and cash 1 30,976 30,976 - 30,976 30,976 30,976 equivalents Borrowings 3 (313,837) (313,837) - (313,837) (313,837) (317,010) Trade and other 3 (36,810) (14,556) - (14,556) (14,556) (14,556) payables Contract 3 (3,408) (3,408) - (3,408) (3,408) (3,408) liabilities (310,170) (298,871) 854 (299,725) (298,871) (302,044)

As at 31 March 2021 (audited)

Carrying Of which are assessed as Measured at Measured at Total Fair value Level amount financial instruments fair value amortised cost financial financial instruments instruments EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Trade and other 3 13,180 1,265 - 1,265 1,265 1,265 receivables Derivatives at 2 972 972 972 - 972 972 fair value Cash and cash 1 31,634 31,634 - 31,634 31,634 31,634 equivalents Borrowings 3 (300,441) (300,441) - (300,441) (300,441) (310,341) Trade and 3 (27,997) (5,220) - (5,220) (5,220) (5,220) other payables Contract 3 (3,775) (3,775) - (3,775) (3,775) (3,775) liabilities (286,427) (275,565) 972 (276,537) (275,565) (285,465)

Movements of Level 3 fair values

This reconciliation includes only investment property as the only asset or liability held at Level 3 and fair value. Measurement of these assets is described in note 10 (Investment property) and in the table at the start of this note.

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Balance at beginning of period 1,427,413 1,465,183 Purchases, sales, issues and settlement Purchases1 22,908 29,208 Transfer from other assets - 603 Fair value movement 116 (67,581) Balance at end of period 1,450,437 1,427,413

1. Includes development, refurbishment and maintenance expenditure

16.d Financial risk management

This note explains the Group's exposure to financial risks and how these risks could affect the Group's future financial performance.

Risk Exposure arising from Measurement Management Market risk - Long-term borrowings at interest rate variable rates Sensitivity analysis Derivative products and fixed rate debt issuance risk Cash and cash equivalents, Ageing analysis, credit Cash investment policy with minimum ratings; Credit risk trade receivables, derivative ratings where diversification of deposits where merited; financial instruments applicable expected credit loss matrix for trade debtors Liquidity Borrowings and other Cash flow forecasts are Availability of borrowing facilities and a risk liabilities completed as part of diversified source of lenders budgeting process

The policies for managing each of these and the principal effects of these policies on the results for the period are summarised below:

i. Risk management framework

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -21-

The Group's Board has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The Audit Committee is responsible for developing and monitoring the Group's risk management policies. Risk management policies are established to identify and analyse the risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls and to monitor risks and adherence to limits. All of these policies are regularly reviewed in order to reflect changes in the market conditions and the Group's activities. The Audit Committee is assisted in its work by internal audit, conducted by PwC Ireland, which undertakes periodic reviews of different elements of risk management controls and procedures.

ii. Market risk

Market risk is the risk that the fair value or cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market prices. Market risk reflects interest rate risk, currency risk and other price risks. The Group has no financial assets or liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. The Group's financial assets mainly comprise trade receivables. Financial liabilities comprise short-term payables, private placement notes and bank borrowings. Therefore the primary market risk is interest rate risk.

The Group has both fixed and variable rate borrowings. Variable rate borrowings consist of an unsecured revolving credit facility and the Group has hedged against increasing rates by entering into interest rate caps and swaptions to restrict EURIBOR costs to a maximum rate of 0.25% or 0.75%.

The following therefore illustrates the potential impact on profit or loss for the period of a 1% or 2% increase in EURIBOR:

As at 30 September 2021 (six months) Impact on profit +1% EURIBOR Impact on profit +2% EURIBOR (unaudited) Increase Increase EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Amount drawn (114,990) (575) (1,150) Hedging (caps) EUR200m cap expires December 2025: strike 200,000 431 1,006 0.25% EUR125m cap expires December 2021: strike 125,000 - - 0.75%¹ Impact on profit after hedging (144) (144)

1. This calculation uses the more advantageous hedge first and therefore shows the best-case scenario

As at 31 March 2021 (year)

(audited)

Impact on profit +1% EURIBOR Impact on profit +2% EURIBOR Increase Increase EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Amount drawn (226,990) (2,270) (4,540) Hedging (caps) EUR200m cap expires December 2025: strike 200,000 1,500 3,500 0.25% EUR125m cap expires December 2021: strike 125,000 67 337 0.75%¹ Impact on profit after hedging (703) (703)

1. This calculation uses the more advantageous hedge first and therefore shows the best-case scenario

Exposure to interest rates is limited to the exposure of the Group's costs from borrowings. Variable rate borrowings were EUR115m (March 2021: EUR227m) and gross debt (note 13.b) was EUR315m in total of which EUR200m was fixed rate private placement notes (March 2021: EUR302m of which EUR75m was fixed). The Group's interest cost under its RCF was based on assumed EURIBOR of 0% throughout the period, together with the 2% margin.

iii. Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of loss of principal or loss of a financial reward stemming from a counterparty's failure to repay a loan or otherwise meet a contractual obligation. Credit risk is therefore, for the Group and Company, the risk that the counterparties underlying its assets default.

The Group has the following types of financial assets and cash that are subject to credit risk:

Cash and cash equivalents: These are held with major Irish and European institutions. The Board has established a cash management policy for these funds which it monitors regularly. This policy includes ratings restrictions, BB or better, and related investment thresholds, maximum balances of EUR25-50m with individual institutions dependent on rating, to avoid concentration risks with any one counterparty. The Group has also engaged the services of a Depository to ensure the security of the cash assets.

Trade and other receivables: Rents are generally received in advance from occupiers and therefore there tends to be a low level of credit risk associated with this asset class. A credit rating system for occupiers is used, together with an analysis of past loss patterns and future expectations of economic impacts, to create a matrix for the calculation of an allowance for expected credit losses. Included in non-current trade receivables is a net amount of EUR0.5m relating to expenditure on fit-outs that is recoverable from occupiers over the duration of the lease (March 2021: EUR0.7m). This amount is monitored closely in the current economic environment due to its long-term nature. Trade receivables are mainly rents and related amounts due from occupiers and rent collection is closely monitored. Please see page 15 of this Half Yearly Financial Report for rent collection information.

Trade receivables are managed under a "held to collect" business model as described in note 20 to the 2021 Annual Report. The Expected Credit Losses ("ECL") on financial and contract assets recognised during the period were EUR91k (March 2021: EUR213k). Details on the Group's policy on providing ECL can be found in the introduction to Section IV of consolidated financial statements in the 2021 Annual Report. The Group has a diverse range of occupiers, many of which are large multinational companies. 56% of the Group's contracted rent (gross of residential property costs and turnover rents) is from the technology and state entity sectors (March 2021: 58%).

The maximum amount of credit exposure is therefore:

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Derivatives at fair value 854 972 Trade and other receivables 12,055 13,180 Cash and cash equivalents 30,976 31,634 Balance at end of period 43,885 45,786

iv. Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The nature of the Group's activities means that the management of cash is particularly important and is managed over a four-year period, which encompasses the near-term development pipeline. The budget and forecasting process includes cash forecasting, capital and operational expenditure projections, cash inflows and dividend payments on a quarterly basis over the four-year horizon. This allows the Group to monitor the adequacy of its financial arrangements.

The Group ensures that it has sufficient available funds to meet obligations as they fall due. At the period end, the Group had a net current liabilities position. However, this was a short term position. The nature of the Group's business means that substantial funds are received in advance, and hence shown as current liabilities. EUR18m (March 2021: EUR18m) of trade and other payables resulted from these items. The completion of the sale of Dockland Central that was in progress but not complete at period end, (note 20.a), resulted in the receipt of EUR152m on 5 October 2021. The Group also had access as at 30 September 2021 to EUR205m (March 2021: EUR93m) in undrawn amounts under its revolving credit facility (note 13.a), which matures in December 2023.

As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 unaudited audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Net current (liabilities)/assets at the period (7,706) 3,347 end

Exposure to liquidity risk

Listed below are the contractual cash flows of the Group's financial liabilities. This includes contractual maturity in relation to borrowings which is also the earliest maturity of the facilities assuming that covenants are not breached. Covenants are reviewed quarterly and scenario analyses performed as to the circumstances under which these covenants could be breached in order to monitor going concern and viability (see also note 2.e). Only trade and other payables relating to cash expenditure are included; the balance relates either to non-cash items or deferred income. These include interest margins payable and contracted repayments. EURIBOR is assumed at 0% throughout the period.

As at 30 September 2021 (unaudited)

Contractual 6 months 6-12 1-2 2-5 >5 Carrying amount cash flows or less months years years years Non-derivatives Borrowings 313,837 355,183 3,284 3,284 6,569 163,359 178,687 Trade payables 36,810 36,810 36,810 - - - - Contract liabilities 3,408 3,408 3,408 - - - - Total 354,055 395,401 43,502 3,284 6,569 163,359 178,687

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -22-

At 31 March 2021 (audited)

Carrying Contractual 6 months 6-12 1-2 2-5 >5 cash flows or less months years years years amount Non-derivatives Borrowings 300,441 324,473 3,217 3,217 6,434 271,247 40,358 Trade payables 27,997 27,997 27,997 - - - - Contract liabilities 3,775 3,775 3,775 - - - - Total 332,213 356,245 34,989 3,217 6,434 271,247 40,358

v. Capital management

The Group's objectives when managing capital are to:

-- Safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns forshareholders and benefits for other stakeholders

-- Maintain an optimal capital structure to minimise the cost of capital

In order to maintain or adjust capital, the Group may adjust the amount of dividends paid to shareholders (whilst ensuring it maintains compliance with the dividend distribution requirements of the Irish REIT regime), return capital to shareholders, issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt. The Group is obliged to distribute at least 85% of its property rental income relating to each financial year via dividends under the REIT regime regulations.

Capital comprises share capital, retained earnings and other reserves as disclosed in the consolidated statement of changes in equity. At 30 September 2021 the total capital of the Group was EUR1,148m (March 2021: EUR1,149m).

The Group seeks to leverage its equity capital in order to enhance returns (note 13.a). The loan to value ratio ("LTV") is expressed as net debt (note 13.b) divided by total investment property value (as shown in the balance sheet). The Group's policy is to maintain an LTV ratio of 20-30% on a through cycle basis and not to incur debt above an LTV ratio of 40% (see note 13.b).

Loan covenants

Under the terms of the major borrowing facilities, the Group is required to comply with the following key financial covenants:

-- The LTV ratio must not exceed 50%;

-- Interest cover must be greater than 1.5 times on both a 12-month historical and forward basis; and

-- The net worth (Net Asset Value) of the Group must exceed EUR400m at all times.

The Group has complied with these key covenants throughout the reporting period and has considerable headroom to each of them.

Other

In addition, the LTV ratio must remain under 50% under the rules of the Irish REIT regime.

The Company's share capital is publicly traded on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange.

As the Company is authorised under the Alternative Investment Fund regulations it is required to maintain a minimum of 25% of its annual fixed overheads as capital. This is managed through the Company's risk management process. The limit was monitored throughout the period and no breaches occurred.

Section 5 - Other

This section contains notes that do not belong in any of the previous categories. 17. Capital commitments

The Group enters into development contracts to develop buildings in its portfolio. The total capital expenditure commitment in relation to these over the next one to two years is estimated at EUR1m (March 2021: EUR3m). 18. Contingent liabilities

Accounting policy

See note 32 of the 2021 Annual Report.

The Group has not identified any contingent liabilities which are required to be disclosed in the condensed consolidated financial statements. 19. Related parties

19.a Subsidiaries

All transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation. See note 33.a of the 2021 Annual Report for a list of major subsidiaries.

19.b Other related party transactions

Thomas Edwards-Moss (CFO) rents an apartment from the Group at market rent and paid EUR14k in rent during the period (March 2021: EUR33k). 20. Events after the reporting period

20.a Sale of Dockland Central

On 6 October 2021 the Group announced the exchange of contracts and simultaneous completion of the sale of Dockland Central for EUR152.3m. The price was marginally ahead of the March 2021 carrying value and reflected a net initial yield of circa 4.75% and a capital value of EUR1,032 per sq. ft. for the office accommodation. The net sales proceeds are expected to be reinvested in Hibernia's substantial near term development pipeline over the next two years but meanwhile have been used to paydown the Group's RCF.

20.b Interim dividend

On 17 November 2021 the Directors approved the interim dividend of 2.0 cent per share (EUR13.2m) which will be paid on 27 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 7 January 2022.

Supplementary Information (unaudited)

I. Alternative Performance Measures

The Group has applied the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) "Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures" in this Half Yearly Financial Report. An Alternative Performance Measure ("APM") is a measure of financial or future performance, position or cash flows of the Group which is not a measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The APMs used in this Half Yearly Financial Report are described in detail on pages 201 to 203 of the 2021 Annual Report.

II. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") Performance Measures (unaudited)

EPRA Performance Measures are calculated according to the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations October 2019. EPRA performance measures are used in order to enhance transparency and comparability with other public real estate companies in Europe. EPRA earnings and EPRA NTA measures are also included within the financial statements, in which they are audited annually, as they are key performance indicators for variable remuneration. All measures are presented on a consolidated basis only and, where relevant, are reconciled to IFRS figures as presented in the consolidated financial statements.

EPRA performance Six months ended Six months ended measure Unit 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 EPRA earnings EUR'000 20,911 22,439 EPRA EPS cent 3.3 3.2 Diluted EPRA EPS cent 3.3 3.1 EPRA cost ratio - including direct 24.0% 21.3% vacancy costs EPRA cost ratio - excluding direct 22.5% 19.9% vacancy costs EPRA performance Unit As at 30 September 2021 As at 31 March 2021 measure EPRA net initial yield 4.1% 4.4% ("NIY") EPRA "topped-up" NIY 4.2% 4.4% IFRS NAV EUR'000 1,148,003 1,148,638 IFRS NAV per share cent 173.5 173.6 EPRA Net Reinstatement cent Value ("EPRA NRV") 193.0 192.7 EPRA Net Tangible cent Assets ("EPRA NTA") 172.5 172.7 EPRA Net Disposal Value cent ("EPRA NDV") 164.0 171.2 EPRA vacancy rate 9.9% 8.5% Adjusted EPRA vacancy 8.8% 7.3% rate

II.a EPRA earnings

EPRA earnings, earnings from operational activities, are presented as they are a key measure of the Group's underlying operating results and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. Unrealised changes in valuation, gains or losses on disposals of properties and certain other items are excluded as they are not considered to be part of the core activity of an investment property company.

Six months ended 30 Six months ended 30 Financial year ended September 2021 September 2020 31 March 2021 EPRA earnings Note EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 (Loss)/profit for the period 21,192 (34,244) (25,213) Less: Losses and (gains) on investment property 10 (116) 56,891 67,581 Profit or loss on disposals of other assets - - (69) Deferred tax in respect of EPRA adjustments (165) (208) (188) Changes in fair value of financial instruments - - 112 and associated close-out costs EPRA earnings 20,911 22,439 42,223 EPRA earnings per share and diluted EPRA earnings per share '000 '000 '000 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic) 661,792 683,737 673,618 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted) 665,267 685,905 676,990 EPRA earnings per share (cent) 3.2c 3.3c 6.3c Diluted EPRA earnings per share (cent) 3.1c 3.3c 6.2c

II.b EPRA cost ratio

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)