

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc (INVP.L) said it has delivered a first half adjusted earnings per share ahead of comparable pre-COVID levels. Revenue grew 30.5% from a year ago, supported by the strength of client franchises and improved market conditions, the Group said. Looking forward, the Group has updated fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance to between 48 pence - 53 pence, from a prior range of 36 pence - 41 pence.



The Board of Investec has proposed an interim dividend of 11.0 pence. Also, the Board has resolved to distribute the 15% holding to shareholders whilst retaining an approximate 10% interest.



For the six months ended 30 September 2021, profit before tax increased to 329.4 million pounds from 112.8 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 24.4 pence compared to 9.5 pence. Adjusted basic earnings per share increased to 26.3 pence from 11.2 pence. Headline earnings per share was 24.7 pence compared to 9.2 pence.



Net interest income increased to 459.77 million pounds from 354.40 million pounds, prior year.



