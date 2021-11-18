Identity and security experts with decades of experience scaling companies including Okta, Auth0, Symantec and NortonLifeLock join Onfido to support company's hypergrowth journey

Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication provider, today announced the appointment of Sue Barsamian as Director and Bill Losch as Audit Chair to its board of directors. Barsamianand Losch bring over 30 years of experience to the company's executive team, with expertise in fast-growth technology companies pioneering identity and security solutions.

A highly accomplished business executive, Barsamian has overseen rapid growth for a range of leading technology companies, including at the helm of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's 2000-person software sales and marketing team. She currently sits on the boards of three public companies: Five9, Box and NortonLifeLock. Barsamian's track record of building and mentoring teams extends to former board roles at security company Symantec, data company Segment, and identity management platform, Auth0. Her appointment brings a wealth of expertise to Onfido as the company fulfills global demand for secure, seamless access to digital services.

Commenting on her new position, Sue Barsamian said, "Identity theft losses increased 42% in 2020 reaching $712 billion, making digital identity verification critical for enterprises. Whether you're in financial services, retail or healthcare, verifying that an online user is legitimate and present defines customer trust and determines if you're a leader or laggard in the digital economy. Onfido helps billion-dollar businesses enable digital access, without compromising on security or experience and I'm looking forward to supporting them scale their solutions globally."

Bill Losch is an industry veteran who has spent almost a decade as Chief Financial Officer of Okta, a leading identity and access management company and Onfido partner. His leadership as CFO helped Okta to scale quickly from a disruptive start-up to a publicly traded technology firm which has grown to a forecasted $1 billion plus in revenue and 13,000 global customers. Losch's previous experience at hyperscale technology companies Yahoo!, DreamWorks Animation and Druva, makes him the perfect fit for Onfido as it prepares to embark on the next phase of its growth.

"Digital identities, and how we secure them, will be the key innovation of the next decade. Onfido is building an impressive roster of solutions that is unmatched by its competitors," Losch commented on his decision to join Onfido. "There are many partners and customers who are excited about Onfido's trajectory as it sets the course for better identity proofing and management in an increasingly virtual world. I'm thrilled to be working closely with its leadership team as the company continues to innovate and grow."

Mike Tuchen, Chief Executive Officer of Onfido, said, "Sue and Bill are two exceptional industry leaders with specialized experience in accelerating companies into hypergrowth, which will be vital as we embark on the next stage of our expansion journey. Robust identity verification has huge untapped potential as the digital economy expands unlocking greater global opportunities, whether through financial inclusion, accessibility or fraud prevention. I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to work with Sue and Bill. With our enhanced leadership team, we're in a strong position to make accessing the digital economy a safe and smooth experience for everyone."

The appointment of Sue Barsamian and Bill Losch to the board of directors follows significant financial momentum for Onfido. The company recently announced another record-breaking quarter in Q3, with a 93% increase year-to-October in global revenue and 100% growth in annually recurring revenue. Onfido also announced the acquisition of British biometric innovator, EYN, whose industry-first acoustic liveness technology will be incorporated into Onfido's Real Identity Platform.

About Onfido

Onfido is setting the new standard for digital access. The company digitally proves a user's real identity using artificial intelligence (AI), by verifying a photo ID and comparing it to the person's facial biometrics. This means businesses can see their customers for who they are, without compromising on experience, conversion, privacy or security.

Recognized as a global leader in AI for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 Microsoft's venture fund, and others. Onfido has raised $200m in funding, and with over 500 team members across eight countries, is enabling digital access for some of the largest companies around the world.

