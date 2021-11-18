

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L), on Thursday, said it acquired Tombola, one of the UK market's leading online bingo operators, for an enterprise value of £402 million.



In its financial year to end April 2021 Tombola generated pro forma revenue of £164 million and EBITDA of £38.5 million. Under the terms of the transaction, Flutter will pay £402 million in cash upon completion for 100% of the business.



The transaction is conditional on merger control clearance by the UK Competition and Markets Authority and is expected to complete in Q1 2022.



Tombola, with teams primarily located in Sunderland and Gibraltar, is a bingo-led gaming company with an emphasis on providing a low staking bingo proposition to a highly engaged customer base. The key features of the business includes revenue CAGR of 23% over the last 5 years, fully regulated revenue base with over 80% coming from the UK and 16% from Italy and Spain, and about 400,000 average monthly players or AMPs with over 700 employees.



