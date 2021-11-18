

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) said it made strong progress in the first half, delivering record revenue, profit and interim dividend. The Group's full year outlook is unchanged.



For the six months to 30 September 2021, adjusted profit before tax increased 27% to 154.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 31.96 pence compared to 25.54 pence. Organic constant currency growth in adjusted profit before tax was 32%, for the period.



Statutory profit before tax increased 74% to 167.5 million pounds. Earnings per share was 35.83 pence compared to 20.37 pence. The Group noted that the growth in pretax profit included a 34.0 million pounds of gain on the disposal of Texecom.



Revenue increased 19% to 737.2 million pounds from 618.4 million pounds, last year. Revenue was up 23% on an organic constant currency basis, for the period.



The Board has declared an increase of 7% in the interim dividend to 7.35 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 4 February 2022 to shareholders on the register on 24 December 2021.



