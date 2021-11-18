

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L), on Thursday, issued trading update for the period ended 31 October 2021, and said it expects Group's overall performance for 2021 to be in line with market expectations.



The company noted that trading, since its half year results announcement on August 3, 2021, has largely continued as anticipated as the world progressively recovers from the direct impact of the pandemic.



The company expects its overall performance for 2021 to be in line with market expectations, underpinned by the order book that remains at a record level of about £1.2 billion.



Further, Keller Group has continued to execute its strategy to increase market share in its chosen markets with three, small bolt-on acquisitions in the period. The company's joint venture in Finland, KFS Finland Oy, acquired NordPile, a driven and drilling piling contractor, in September.



Keller North America acquired Manitoba, Canada-based Subterranean (Manitoba), a geotechnical contractor specialising in driven and cast-in-place pile foundations, in October, and also acquired Voges Drilling, a geotechnical foundation company, focussed on drilled shafts in the San Antonio and Austin markets in Texas, in November.



Keller Group stated that it would integrate these businesses into the local Keller businesses in the coming months and, in line with the company's strategy, 'reinforce Keller's market position in the respective local markets.'



The company expects the year end net debt/EBITDA leverage to be in the bottom half of its 0.5x-1.5x range, driven by a continued strong cash performance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KELLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de