

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust Plc. (DMGT.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 loss before tax was 2 million pounds, compared to prion year's profit of 34 million pounds.



Adjusted profit before tax was 88 million pounds, compared to 72 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 31.3 pence, compared to 26.1 pence last year.



Revenue increased to 885 million pounds from prior year's 870 million pounds. Adjusted revenues were 1.14 billion pounds, down 6 percent from last year. Revenue was down 1 percent on an underlying basis.



Further, the Board is recommending the payment of a final dividend of 17.3p that would make a total for the year of 24.9p, a 3 percent increase from last year.



