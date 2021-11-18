

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports dropped in October, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports declined by a real 1.5 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.6 percent growth in September.



Exports of chemical and pharmaceuticals fell 2.8 percent monthly in October.



Imports fell 4.4 percent monthly in October, following a 0.8 percent decrease in the previous month.



In nominal terms, exports fell 1.4 percent in October and imports decreased 2.3 percent.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.409 billion in October from CHF 4.328 billion in September.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

