Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 18
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 17 November 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 17 November 2021 949.47 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 933.33 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
18 November 2021
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de