DJ Lyxor ETF - Tickers Change

Lyxor International Asset Management (TWND ) Lyxor ETF - Tickers Change 18-Nov-2021 / 08:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LYXOR ETF - Important Information -Tickers change

Please note that Lyxor will change the Ticker for the below fund:

- Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (LU1900066033)

- Overview of the changes

On 19/11/2021 @ the open, the ETF share classes will change their Ticker following the change of index and ETF name.

ISIN Current Share Class Name Index Name Index New ETF Ticker Ticker Ticker TWND LN SEMU Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG MSCI ACWI Semiconductors & Semiconductor LN LU1900066033 Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc Equipment ESG Filtered Net Total Return Index MXACSCEF TWNL LN SEMG LN

