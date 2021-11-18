Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021
Dow Jones News
18.11.2021 | 09:49
Lyxor ETF - Tickers Change

DJ Lyxor ETF - Tickers Change

Lyxor International Asset Management (TWND ) Lyxor ETF - Tickers Change 18-Nov-2021 / 08:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LYXOR ETF - Important Information -Tickers change

Please note that Lyxor will change the Ticker for the below fund:

- Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (LU1900066033)

- Overview of the changes

On 19/11/2021 @ the open, the ETF share classes will change their Ticker following the change of index and ETF name. 

ISIN     Current  Share Class Name        Index Name                   Index  New 
       ETF Ticker                                        Ticker  Ticker 
       TWND LN                                              SEMU 
             Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG MSCI ACWI Semiconductors & Semiconductor         LN 
LU1900066033       Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc    Equipment ESG Filtered Net Total Return Index  MXACSCEF 
       TWNL LN                                              SEMG 
                                                         LN

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Capital Markets

Lyxor ETF

capital.markets@lyxor.com

+44 207 762 5599

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1900066033 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      TWND 
Sequence No.:  127106 
EQS News ID:  1250096 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250096&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

