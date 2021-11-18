Instead of using its abundant cheap renewable energy potential to generate the gas simply to feed the appetite of industrial consumers in Europe and elsewhere, Africa could attract the heavy manufacturing sectors concerned, such as steelmakers, to its shores, the African Energy Week event heard.With attendees at the recent African Energy Week event in Cape Town agreeing the continent should not be coerced out of its natural resources, one industry representative said countries should look to do more than just produce green hydrogen for other nations' benefit. With the continent boasting rich ...

